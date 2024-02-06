Country Singer Toby Keith Has Passed Away After a Battle with Stomach Cancer

Country music star Toby Keith has passed away after a battle with stomach cancer, according to statement on his official social media accounts. Toby is survived by Tricia, his wife of nearly 40 years, and three children, Shelley, Krystal and Stelen.

The statement on his Instagram account says, "Toby passed away peacefully last night on Feburary 5th, surrounded by his family. He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time."

Toby was diagnosed with stomach cancer in September in 2021. The singer made an emotional appearance in September at the People's Choice Country Awards, where he was presented with the Country Icon Award and performed "Don't Let the Old Man In." He had resumed touring, and in December, he took the stage at the Park MGM in Las Vegas for a series of headlining shows.

Throughout his career that spanned three decades, the Oklahoma native sold more than 40 million albums and charted 20 number 1 hits, including "Beer for My Horses," "I Love This Bar," and "I Wanna Talk About Me."

Our hearts go out to Toby's family, friends, and legions of fans.

You Might Also Like