You could win free Raising Cane's at Alliance opening

ALLIANCE ‒ Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will open its Alliance location on Tuesday.

The national chicken chain will celebrate with several activities, including a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9:25 a.m. There also will be live music and a donation to the Alliance Community Pantry.

Raising Cane's murals: Local father-daughter team paint murals for new Alliance location

The restaurant is located at 2461 W. State St., across from the Sarchione Ford of Alliance and next to Marathon gas station. The chain also a location in Jackson Township.

Other activities are:

A “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers (ages 13 and older) free Cane’s for a year. Entries are accepted from 8 to 9 a.m., with the drawing held shortly after the entry period closes. Customers must be present to win.

A commemorative hat and free Box Combo card for the first 100 customers who buy a Box Combo. The free Box Combo card is valid on next visit.

Doors open at 10 a.m.

“Alliance marks our 58th location in the great state of Ohio, and our presence in the region is a testament to our commitment to this wonderful community,” Justin Pesicek, area leader of restaurants for Raising Cane's, said in a news release. “We invite the community to join us in celebrating our new location for a fun day and the best chicken fingers in town.”

The Alliance location will operate from 10 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday, and 10 to 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturday. In addition to dine-in and carry-out options, customers can order Cane's online or on the mobile app.

