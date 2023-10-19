Could we see Simone Biles and Taylor Swift at an NFL game together?

The odds are looking really great for Taylor Swift and Simone Biles to be at an NFL game together.

During an Oct. 19 appearance on TODAY, Biles said she is planning on traveling to Green Bay, Wisconsin, for the holidays to attend a game and show support for her husband, Jonathan Owens, who plays for the Green Bay Packers.

"My season just ended so I'm super excited to get out there to Green Bay for the holidays to support him," she said.

When asked if Biles, who recently became the most decorated gymnast of all time, would be there for the Packers' December match-off against the Kansas City Chiefs, Biles said she does plan on going.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

"I actually would be going to that game," she said with a smile, acknowledging the possibility that her and Swift could be at the same game together.

Swift, who is rumored to be dating Travis Kelce, has already been to a few Chiefs games herself.

In September, the singer enthusiastically cheered on Kelce and his team as they won against the Chicago Bears, beating them 41-10.

During the game, Fox announcers repeatedly chimed in about the possible romance between Swift and Kelce in between plays.

“I mean, I think the secret’s out,” one NFL commentator said.

Then, on Oct. 1, Swift attended her second Chiefs game when she ventured to New Jersey to see Kelce's team face off against the New York Jets.

In the stands, Swift was spotted with an entourage of famous friends, including Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Sophie Turner, Hugh Jackman, Brittany Mahomes and more.

The last game that the “Cruel Summer” singer was spotted at was the Chiefs Oct. 12 game against the Denver Broncos.

There, Swift was seen in the player’s box conversing with Kelce’s parents, Donna and Ed Kelce.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com