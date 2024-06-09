How could Port Orchard make a name for itself?

When I moved to Port Orchard, I asked my neighbors what our town’s nickname was. Nobody could tell me. I had thought all cities had a tagline of some sort. Port Orchard does not. I moved here from Tustin (California), the City of Trees.

Many cities within Washington have nicknames. Some of our local cities … Gig Harbor is The Maritime City and Poulsbo is Little Norway. These nicknames are posted on their welcome signs when you enter their cities.

Let’s get our community involved! Who are we?

Sue Browning, Port Orchard

