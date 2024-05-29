Can I Take Cough Drops While Pregnant?

It is generally OK to take cough drops while pregnant. Here's how you can keep you and your baby safe while taking cough drops during pregnancy.

Most people, whether they've been pregnant or no, are all-too-familiar with the feeling of a tickle in the back of your throat followed by a coughing fit. Whether it’s due to a cold or allergies, a cough can be irritating at the best of times. But when you are pregnant and potentially battling other ailments like morning sickness or nausea, discomfort caused by your cough can be intensified.

Before becoming pregnant, cough drops might have been your go-to cough suppressant. However, as with any medication now that you are pregnant, it’s a good idea to make sure that they are safe for you and your baby before taking them.

The good news is that experts widely consider cough drops safe to take during pregnancy. However, there are a few considerations to take into account before reaching for those cherry-flavored throat soothers.

What Are Cough Drops?

Cough drops are primarily made up of menthol, a naturally occurring compound obtained from plant-derived peppermint and eucalyptus. You might also know them as throat lozenges or cough sweets.

“Cough drops [are] a small solid oral medication utilized for short-term relief of a sore throat as a result of a cold, flu, or oropharyngeal infection,” says Kecia Gaither, MD, director of perinatal services and director of maternal-fetal medicine for NYC Health+ Hospitals/Lincoln. “Most of the preparations utilized contain menthol, which is soothing to an inflamed throat.”









Coughing is normal from time to time. But Cynthia Gyamfi-Bannerman, MD, a professor at the department of obstetrics, gynecology, and reproductive sciences at UC San Diego Health Sciences says you should reach out to a health care provider to get checked out if you have a cough during pregnancy. They can offer a proper evaluation and treatment plan.

Is It Safe to Take Cough Drops During Pregnancy?

Cough drops are considered safe to take during pregnancy. “As with everything, use the cough drops in moderation,” says Dr. Gyamfi-Bannerman. “Like most medications and supplements, cough drops have not been studied in pregnancy.”

Dr. Gaither warns that people with underlying health conditions, particularly those with allergies or any form of diabetes, may want to study the ingredients list of their cough drops carefully before consuming them.

“Some additives to cough drops may include natural herbal additives like peppermint, thyme, hyssop," Dr. Gaither says. "For those with pre-gestational or gestational diabetes, it's important to know that many cough drops contain sweeteners or corn syrup, which can impact glycemic control in women with these conditions."







Read Labels

Opt for cough drops that are sugar-free, such as Ricola Cough Suppressant Throat Drops or HALLS Relief Honey Lemon Sugar-Free Cough Drops. However, nearly all the big brands that produce cough drops also sell sugar-free versions.









As with any medication, Dr. Gaither says it's best to make a health care provider aware of what you're taking. They can also help you evaluate the ingredients.



What If I Take Cough Drops Before Realizing I'm Pregnant?

As cough drops are generally deemed safe to take during pregnancy, you do not need to worry if you took them before realizing you were pregnant. “[Cough drops] are not considered a risk in any trimester,” clarifies Dr. Gyamfi-Bannerman.



Benefits of Taking Cough Drops During Pregnancy

There are two main benefits of taking cough drops during pregnancy: to alleviate any cough-related pain and to ensure you stay well hydrated.

Pain relief

Your immune system becomes compromised when you are pregnant, which makes you more susceptible to picking up bugs, which can be frustrating and sometimes even painful. This is especially true if you are dealing with any pregnancy-related maladies, such as round ligament pain, which is discomfort associated with the stretching of the ligaments that run from your uterus to your groin.

For those with round ligament pain, any movement–including laughing or coughing–can cause ligaments to contract quickly, which intensifies the pain. Having cough drops on hand may be a way to stave off your cough and prevent any further discomfort.

Hydration

Additionally, you may find that a constant cough or a painful sore throat is preventing you from drinking as much water as you normally would. During pregnancy, you must stay well hydrated as some studies suggest that maternal dehydration can negatively affect a baby's birth weight.



If you have been avoiding drinking water due to the pain of your cough or sore throat, a cough drop may alleviate your symptoms enough for you to take in a sufficient amount of fluids. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) recommends that pregnant people drink eight to 12 8-ounce glasses of water a day.

Not only will all that water be good for your developing baby, but it will help kick your cold too, relieve constipation (a common pregnancy symptom), and is over all crucial for the health and mom and baby during pregnancy. Staying hydrated will give your immune system a boost, while also helping loosen and clear any congestion.



Safety Precautions for Taking Cough Drops During Pregnancy

Cough drops are relatively safe to take. However, there are some things to be aware of, including:

Choose sugar-free cough drops if you have diabetes.

Read labels to be sure there aren't other herbs and ingredients contraindicated in pregnancy.

Limit the amount of menthol you consume.



Dr. Gyamfi-Bannerman points out it would be highly unlikely that you would consume enough menthol from cough drops for it to cause harm to you or your baby. “A typical cough drop contains 5 to 10mg of menthol,” says Dr. Gyamfi-Bannerman. “One would need to consume approximately as many as 10 bags of cough drops to reach toxic levels of menthol.”



Pregnancy-Safe Alternatives to Cough Drops

While cough drops are safe to take in pregnancy, there are natural alternatives to fighting your cough that you might prefer. Along with plenty of rest and fluids, these include drinking hot water with lemon and honey and gargling with warm salty water.

One study cites honey as being more effective than over-the-counter medicines at alleviating the symptoms of a cough. Research has shown that gargling with warm, salty water can reduce the length of a cold by up to two days.

When to Contact a Health Care Provider

Cough drops are safe to use during pregnancy but you should consult with a health care provider before taking them, especially if you have any concerns or underlying health conditions. In addition seek medical care for the following:

Cold or flu-like symptoms

Persistent cough

Symptoms that get worse

New symptoms

Sore throat

Fever

Difficulty breathing

“It's imperative to see your physician if you have a sore throat, fever, or difficulty breathing as this may portend to something more serious than a simple viral infection,” says Dr. Gaither.



