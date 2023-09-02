Couch alternatives: 11 stylish and budget-friendly seat ideas that aren't living room sofas

There are many reasons why you might be on the hunt for couch alternatives. Contrary to popular belief a sofa doesn't have to be an essential in your living room, nor must they exclusively be the only seating option available in your sitting room.

For some the best sofa, (however gorgeous it is) might be too big. And for others, adding another settee is just too simplistic. So we've been on the lookout for some stylish seats for your scheme.

Whatever your style or budget, we've searched some of the best retail outlets to find furniture to fit (physically and aesthetically) in your front room. Many sofa alternatives look and function in a similar way to a sofa, and perform different roles when butts are not bound to these chairs.

Click through to read the full story...

BY CHRISTINA CHRYSOSTOMOU