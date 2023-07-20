CottonConnect Releases Code of Conduct for Gins

CottonConnect has released a new resource for cotton gins that aims to raise standards for one of the most critical stages of cotton production.

The London-based global nonprofit this week published its Responsible Business for Gins Code of Conduct, a first-of-its-kind resource developed after six years of partnership with more than 100 cotton gins. According to CottonConnect, the code will help gins improve operations and align with best practices to drive productivity and profitability while promoting sustainability. The organization has also been working with gin partners to improve worker health and safety.

More from Sourcing Journal

The Code of Conduct was developed with multiple industry stakeholders and third-party verification bodies, and focuses on promoting a hygienic work environment, protecting workers’ statutory rights, and educating gin workers, supervisors and owners about social and environmental compliance. The Code’s implementation and adoption will be independently verified, CottonConnect said.

Ginning is a mechanical process that separates the cotton boll from its seed and stalk to prepare the fiber for spinning. While the function is simple, CottonConnect said the working conditions in some gins still pose health and safety hazards to workers. The seasonal work employs tens of thousands of people, but ginning has often been left out of discussions about improving supply chains, according to CottonConnect.

CottonConnect has already released and implemented codes of conduct for sustainable cotton farmers, regenerative cotton farmers, and sustainable linen farmers, and a resource for gins was the logical next step, according to CEO Alison Ward. “We’ve been working closely with gins in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh over the past six years, building a strong relationship of trust,” she said, noting that CottonConnect is now jointly assessing issues and developing protocols with its gin partners. “Our approach is for improvement that helps gins raise standards and supports their aim to become a partner of choice for retail brands,” she added.

Story continues

Brands and retailers are increasingly investing in supply chain certifications and traceability programs as consumers become more invested in the provenance of the products they buy. “Our goal is to support retailers to have more transparent and ethical supply chains,” Ward added. “Improving standards at gins is part of that. A fully sustainable supply chain must include the ginning stage.”

CottonConnect’s collaborative work with the gins has allowed the organization to better address challenges in cotton processing and operational gaps. “With this code, our primary focus lies in working closely with the ginning sector to enhance standards and fortify the value chain,” CottonConnect senior director of Turkey and Global Supply Chain Dawa Dorje said.

Jayesh Patel, director of Indian textile and yarn-spinning firm Omax Cotspin Pvt. Ltd., said the creation of the Code of Conduct “is the result of extensive discussions within the sector.” He commended CottonConnect for leading the effort, which he believes has the “potential to transform the industry.”

“This code addresses the most pressing issues related to gin, including social, environmental, and traceability concerns,” he added. “By focusing on these crucial aspects, CottonConnect is taking a comprehensive approach to drive positive change in the gin phase of the textile supply chain.”

Click here to read the full article.