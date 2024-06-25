This new cotton candy store in Kaukauna started from a concession stand | The Buzz

Nora Gerdmann, 4, is all smiles as she gets a grape cotton candy from owner Lexi Schmidt-Hubers at Kaukauna Cotton Candy Friday, June 21, 2024, in Kaukauna, Wisconsin. Nora was with her mother Brittany Gerdmann and brother Jack Gerdmann, 2. Kaukauna Cotton Candy is located at 139 E. Second St., Kaukauna.

KAUKAUNA - After graduating high school in 2020, Lexi Schmidt-Hubers needed to find a hobby with her new-found free time. She found the sweetest solution.

That year, Schmidt-Hubers began selling her own cotton candy at the Wisconsin International Raceway (WIR), a car racing track just outside of Kaukauna.

"I looked into selling cotton candy at the racetrack and I came up with a business name," Schmidt-Hubers said. "It was just supposed to be at WIR for the summers only, but I ended up getting more popular."

Schmidt-Hubers went from selling Kaukauna Cotton Candy at the racetrack to catering at birthday parties, weddings and other gatherings.

"I was working out of a food trailer and realized I needed a more climate-controlled area to make the cotton candy because it is kind of weather-dependent," Schmidt-Hubers said.

On June 8, Schmidt-Hubers opened the storefront for Kaukauna Cotton Candy at 139 E. Second St. in Kaukauna.

At the store, Schmidt-Hubers sells more than 11 different flavors of cotton candy.

Nora Gerdmann, 4, enjoys a big bite of grape cotton candy at Kaukauna Cotton Candy Friday, June 21, 2024, in Kaukauna, Wisconsin. Nora was with her mother Brittany Gerdmann and brother Jack Gerdmann, 2. Kaukauna Cotton Candy is located at 139 E. Second St., Kaukauna.

"I know that stores may have some crazy flavors, but right now we have 14 including some limited time flavors, like birthday cake," Schmidt-Hubers said.

Some of the more popular flavors include blue raspberry, strawberry and bubble gum, she said.

Another factor that she said makes her cotton candy special is that it's made fresh daily and has a lighter texture than some other cotton candy.

For now, the store sells bags of cotton candy and cotton candy on a cone, but Schmidt-Hubers said she plans to expand the products she offers.

"I want to start offering cotton candy cakes — cotton candy layered and stacked like a cake — and cotton candy toppings that you can put on things like ice cream," Schmidt-Hubers said.

Kaukauna Cotton Candy is open Wednesdays from noon to 7 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Stay updated on what flavors the shop has by following its Facebook page. Custom orders for events can be placed at kaukaunacottoncandy.com.

