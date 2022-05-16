Dreaming of a romantic cottage-inspired home? Here's how to get the look, starting at $16
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Your social media feed (or magazine subscriptions) has probably been full of pretty cottage-like homes over the past year, then you've witnessed the rising popularity of the "cottagecore" aesthetic.
Cottagecore is a romanticized version of a rustic, nature-based look — think soft colors, natural materials, lots of greenery, and comfort as a priority. It's a great way to introduce color into your home, too, as well as play up the nostalgia of a simpler, less manicured way of life. Plus, a little bit of clutter is a-okay. In short, it's the perfect antidote to the minimalist trend.
The best part, of course, is that you don't have to live in a countryside cottage to get the vibe — there are plenty of ways to incorporate romantic elements into your home no matter where you're based. In fact, Amazon has an entire storefront dedicated to the trend.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
Here are some of our favorite can't-miss picks.
Bedding
The cottagecore aesthetic relies heavily on texture, and this blanket — with its mix of zig-zags, fringe, and delicate weave — is an easy way to make your home feel a touch more like that cottage you mentally transport yourself to anytime you hear a siren or car honk.
The blanket itself is made entirely of super-soft acrylic that's resistant to sun fading and can be chucked in the wash. It's available in three sizes and 25 colors, and there is no shortage of greens or pinks that would make the perfect accent piece.
"This throw is large enough to completely cover a grown adult," shared one thrilled shopper. "It is so warm, silky and soft, and the color is absolutely gorgeous! It feels very delicate, but it has survived a couple of months of daily use, occasionally getting crumpled on the floor, being used to make blanket forts, and having a cat and a large dog snuggle on it without coming apart or pilling."
Looking for more cottagecore-inspired bedding? Check these out:
Jellymoni 100% Natural Cotton 3pcs Striped Duvet Cover Set, starting at $38 for queen size with the on-page coupon, (was $67), amazon.com
The Loomia Sophie Turkish Cotton Boho Farmhouse Throw Blanket, $64, amazon.com
Linen Market 4 Piece Sheet Set, starting at $22 for queen size, amazon.com
Kitchen
Glass and wicker are a great way to incorporate rustic-yet-romantic elements in your kitchen, and they're not an eyesore, either. Case in point: These hand-woven wicker baskets, which you can use both in and out of the kitchen. The set comes with two identical baskets — use them to hold fruits, pastries, potted plants or other knick-knacks. Or just use them as decor. Most importantly, each basket is woven by artisans in Phu Vinh, a 400-year-old village about 15 miles outside of Hanoi, Vietnam.
"Durable and attractive," shared one happy reviewer. "Weave is tight and flawless. Keeping fruit on the table in them and love the look!"
Looking for more cottagecore-inspired kitchen items? Check these out:
Hudson Essentials Stainless Steel Measuring Cups Set, $20 (was $40), amazon.com
Godinger Cake Stand, $40, amazon.com
Bellaforte Shatterproof Tritan Plastic Tall Tumbler Tea, $38.50, amazon.com
Decor
Cottagecore is heavily influenced by blurring the lines between indoors and out, so consider this your sign to finally re-up on fresh or faux flowers. This dried lavender bunch is perfect for wannabe plant parents suffering from black thumbs, plus they look incredible and smell gorgeous. Keep the entire bouquet in your living room or split it up between multiple rooms (each set comes with 270-300 stems), though definitely keep at least a few in your bedroom to take advantage of lavender's sedative properties.
"You could smell the lavender the moment you opened the box!" shared one shopper. "These lovely lavender stalks were a perfect addition to my daughter's natural/organic wedding invitation package and we will also use them on our napkins at the ceremony."
Looking for more cottagecore-inspired decor? Check these out:
Htmeing Artificial Eucalyptus, $21, amazon.com
Teresa's Collections Rustic Ceramic Vases (Set of 3), $32 (was $45), amazon.com
Stonebriar Decorative 8" Antique White Round Ceramic Accent Wall Mirror, $14 (was $35), amazon.com
Furniture
Gently distressed acacia wood in a variety of colors and finishes gives this cabinet character, as well as a cool, antique feel. Two drawers and four wicker baskets make it the perfect entryway piece to store gloves, dog leashes, purses and other daily needs.
"My daughter needed extra storage after coming home with everything she had in a dorm room," shared one mom. "This cabinet was the perfect solution. Lots of storage, the color was as pictured, surprisingly sturdy, and best of all, it was already assembled!"
Looking for more cottagecore-inspired furniture? Check these out:
Signature Design by Ashley Willowton Farmhouse 2 Drawer Nightstand, $200 (was $290), amazon.com
Great Deal Furniture Clarice Tall Wingback Tufted Fabric Accent Chair, $246, amazon.com
Martin Svensson Home Jules 63" TV Stand, $458 (was $650), amazon.com
Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:
Home theater deals:
Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV, $100 (was $170), amazon.com
Bigasuo Upgrade HD Bluetooth Projector with Built in DVD Player, $135 with on-page coupon (was $250), amazon.com
AuKing Mini Projector 2022, $67 with on-page coupon (was $100), amazon.com
Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni Series 4K Smart TV, $370 (was $560), amazon.com
Majority Bowfell Small Sound Bar, $40 with on-page coupon (was $45), amazon.com
Headphone, earbud, smartwatch and tablet deals:
Tozo T6 Bluetooth True Wireless Earbuds, $24 with on-page coupon (was $60), amazon.com
Apple AirPods 2nd Gen, $119 (was $159), amazon.com
Sony ZX Series Wired On-Ear Headphones, $10 (was $20), amazon.com
sephia SP3060 Earbuds Wired in-Ear Headphones, $15 (was $20), amazon.com
Apple AirPods Pro, $197 (was $250), amazon.com
Tagry Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds, $28 with on-page coupon (was $50), amazon.com
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones, $250 (was $350), amazon.com
Tablet and tech deals:
2021 Apple iPad Mini (WiFi, 64gb) $409 (was $499), amazon.com
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Android Tablet, 10.5” LCD Screen, $200 (was $230), amazon.com
Moto G fast, $150 (was $200), amazon.com
ColorCoral Cleaning Gel Universal Dust Cleaner, $7 (was $10), amazon.com
Motorola One 5G Ace, $300 (was $400), amazon.com
Video game deals:
Sceptre Curved 24-inch 75Hz Professional LED Monitor, $130 (was $230), amazon.com
Animal Crossing: New Horizons, $50 (was $60), amazon.com
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy for PlayStation 4, $23 (was $60), amazon.com
Glorious Model O RGB 67g Lightweight Gaming Mouse, $50 (was $85), amazon.com
Tonor Computer Cardioid Condenser PC Gaming Mic with Tripod Stand & Pop Filter, $30 (was $50), amazon.com
Smart-home deals:
YoLink Mini Plug, $22 (was $30), amazon.com
Sierra Modern Home Smart WiFi Wireless Essential Oil Aromatherapy Ultrasonic Diffuser & Humidifier, $40 (was $60), amazon.com
Kasa Smart Plug Mini 15A, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet, $25 with on-page coupon (was $30), amazon.com
Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip, $44 with on-page coupon (was $80), amazon.com
Vacuum deals:
Black & Decker Dustbuster AdvancedClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum, $49 (was $60), amazon.com
ColorCoral Rechargeable Computer Vacuum Keyboard Cleaner, $21 (was $30), amazon.com
Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum, $150 (was $220), amazon.com
Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit Vacuum Hose Attachment, $11 (was $20), amazon.com
Fashion deals:
Satina High Waisted Leggings for Women, $15 (was $20), amazon.com
Merokeety Women's Summer Striped Short Sleeve T-Shirt Dress, $35 with on-page coupon (was $46), amazon.com
Daily Ritual Women's Jersey Sleeveless Racerback Swing Dress, starting at $13 (was $22), amazon.com
Prettygarden Women's Summer Casual Boho Dress, $41 (was $49), amazon.com
New Balance Women's FuelCore Nergize Sport V1 Classic Sneaker, $50 (was $65), amazon.com
Kitchen deals:
The Original Popco Silicone Microwave Popcorn Popper, $12 (was $20), amazon.com
Astercook Knife Set, $46 (was $90), amazon.com
Cuisinart C77WTR-15P Classic Forged Triple Rivet, $75 (was $160), amazon.com
Ultrean Air Fryer, $48 with on-page coupon (was $96), amazon.com
GoWISE USA 1700-Watt 5.8-QT 8-in-1 Digital Air Fryer, $85 (was $120), amazon.com
Lodge Combo Cooker Cast Iron, $50 (was $75), amazon.com
Beauty deals:
RoC Retinol Correxion Anti-Aging Wrinkle Night Serum, $22 (was $33), amazon.com
Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Anti-Wrinkle Moisturizer, $13 (was $20), amazon.com
Olay Regenerist Retinol Eye Cream, $28 (was $47), amazon.com
Nivea Moisture Lip Care, Lip Balm Stick with Shea Butter (pack of 4), $7 (was $12), amazon.com
Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner Set, $25 (was $40), amazon.com
Bedding deals:
Danjor Linens Queen Bed Sheet Set, $20 with on-page coupon (was $50), amazon.com
Hoperay Shredded Memory Foam Firm Pillow, $29 (was $63), amazon.com
SafeRest Mattress Protector, $28 (was $38), amazon.com
CGK Queen Size Sheet Set, $30 (was $40), amazon.com
viewstar Queen Pillows, $30 with on-page coupon (was $47), amazon.com
Amazon Basics Down-Alternative Pillows, $25 (was $41), amazon.com
Health and Wellness:
PureGuardian AP2200CA Air Purifier, $75 (was $130), amazon.com
VEVA Air Purifier, $100 with on-page coupon (was $200), amazon.com
Lysol Disinfectant Wipes, $30 (was $42), amazon.com
Lysol Disinfectant Handi-Pack Wipes, $16 (was $27), amazon.com
Pure Gem Single Use Disposable Blue Face Masks (pack of 100), $100 (was $20), amazon.com
KF94 Masks (pack of 50), $10 (was $17), amazon.com
Lawn and Garden:
Variety Pack Survival Gear Food Seeds, $35 (was $80), amazon.com
Yoocaa 12 Hydroponics Growing System, $68 (was $100), amazon.com
Yard Butler ID-6C Manual Lawn Coring Aerator, $37 (was $66), amazon.com
Aqua Joe SJI-OMS16 Indestructible Metal Base Oscillating Sprinkler, $15 (was $23), amazon.com
Greenworks 40V 21" Cordless Brushless Push Mower, $289 (was $400), amazon.com
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.