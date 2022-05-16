Dreaming of a romantic cottage-inspired home? Here's how to get the look, starting at $16

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Give your space a sweet upgrade. (Photo: Amazon)

Your social media feed (or magazine subscriptions) has probably been full of pretty cottage-like homes over the past year, then you've witnessed the rising popularity of the "cottagecore" aesthetic.

Cottagecore is a romanticized version of a rustic, nature-based look — think soft colors, natural materials, lots of greenery, and comfort as a priority. It's a great way to introduce color into your home, too, as well as play up the nostalgia of a simpler, less manicured way of life. Plus, a little bit of clutter is a-okay. In short, it's the perfect antidote to the minimalist trend.

The best part, of course, is that you don't have to live in a countryside cottage to get the vibe — there are plenty of ways to incorporate romantic elements into your home no matter where you're based. In fact, Amazon has an entire storefront dedicated to the trend.

Here are some of our favorite can't-miss picks.

Bedding

Perfect for making any armchair feel like it's in a country cottage. (Photo: Amazon)

The cottagecore aesthetic relies heavily on texture, and this blanket — with its mix of zig-zags, fringe, and delicate weave — is an easy way to make your home feel a touch more like that cottage you mentally transport yourself to anytime you hear a siren or car honk.

The blanket itself is made entirely of super-soft acrylic that's resistant to sun fading and can be chucked in the wash. It's available in three sizes and 25 colors, and there is no shortage of greens or pinks that would make the perfect accent piece.

"This throw is large enough to completely cover a grown adult," shared one thrilled shopper. "It is so warm, silky and soft, and the color is absolutely gorgeous! It feels very delicate, but it has survived a couple of months of daily use, occasionally getting crumpled on the floor, being used to make blanket forts, and having a cat and a large dog snuggle on it without coming apart or pilling."

starting at $20 at Amazon

Kitchen

Use them as a fruit basket, serving tray, or just as decor. (Photo: Amazon)

Glass and wicker are a great way to incorporate rustic-yet-romantic elements in your kitchen, and they're not an eyesore, either. Case in point: These hand-woven wicker baskets, which you can use both in and out of the kitchen. The set comes with two identical baskets — use them to hold fruits, pastries, potted plants or other knick-knacks. Or just use them as decor. Most importantly, each basket is woven by artisans in Phu Vinh, a 400-year-old village about 15 miles outside of Hanoi, Vietnam.

"Durable and attractive," shared one happy reviewer. "Weave is tight and flawless. Keeping fruit on the table in them and love the look!"

$23 for set of two at Amazon

Decor

Dried lavender is an easy way to create the cottagecore aesthetic. (Photo: Amazon)

Cottagecore is heavily influenced by blurring the lines between indoors and out, so consider this your sign to finally re-up on fresh or faux flowers. This dried lavender bunch is perfect for wannabe plant parents suffering from black thumbs, plus they look incredible and smell gorgeous. Keep the entire bouquet in your living room or split it up between multiple rooms (each set comes with 270-300 stems), though definitely keep at least a few in your bedroom to take advantage of lavender's sedative properties.

"You could smell the lavender the moment you opened the box!" shared one shopper. "These lovely lavender stalks were a perfect addition to my daughter's natural/organic wedding invitation package and we will also use them on our napkins at the ceremony."

$16 at Amazon

Furniture

Distressed details give this storage cabinet a rustic feel. (Photo: Amazon)

Gently distressed acacia wood in a variety of colors and finishes gives this cabinet character, as well as a cool, antique feel. Two drawers and four wicker baskets make it the perfect entryway piece to store gloves, dog leashes, purses and other daily needs.

"My daughter needed extra storage after coming home with everything she had in a dorm room," shared one mom. "This cabinet was the perfect solution. Lots of storage, the color was as pictured, surprisingly sturdy, and best of all, it was already assembled!"

$140 $200 at Amazon

