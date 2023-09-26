Costco Shoppers Have Spotted a 'Yellowstone' Cookbook in Select Warehouses & It's Also Available Online



Have you ever wanted to join the Dutton family around the dinner table at Yellowstone Ranch? Now you can have the next best thing: a homecooked dinner inspired by Yellowstone! There is a new Yellowstone cookbook available at Costco, written by real-life chef and character on the show, Gabriel “Gator” Guilbeau.

Instagram user @costcosisters spotted this amazing cookbook at their local store. “Who else loves how much Rip loves Beth? 😫🥰” the captioned a new post on Instagram. “I really hope Yellowstone returns, so we can have a Gator 🐊 cookout! 🥩”

They shared photos of the Yellowstone: The Official Dutton Ranch Family Cookbook, which is available for $20.99 in select warehouses. The book has recipes perfect for family dinners, watching parties, and celebrations that will make you feel like part of the show.

“Welcome to the world of Yellowstone, where hearty food is an absolute necessity — and nobody knows that better than Gator, the Dutton’s personal chef,” stated the book’s description. “Now Gator, the show’s caterer and real-life chef, shares his official recipes from the hit series.”

Some of the delicious meals you can make include Rip’s Fry Bread with Scrambled Eggs and Bacon, Bunkhouse Beer-Braised Beef Stew, and Rancher’s Chicken and Biscuit Dumplings. Is your mouth watering yet? These meals sound amazing, even if you don’t live on a ranch in Montana!

If you don’t have a Costco membership, you can also score the cookbook on Amazon for $24.49. The book is rated a number-one best seller in television dramas on Amazon, with shoppers loving it.

“This is an absolutely marvelous cookbook!” one five-star reviewer wrote. “Got mine yesterday and so glad I ordered it. Wide range of recipes, studded with photos and background stories about the actors, characters and show. It’s beautifully done, on heavy stock, glossy paper. The recipes are solid, well laid out and comprehensive.”

Another five-star review wrote, “The recipes are incredible and there are many I can’t wait to try. Kudos to the chef and author for choosing fantastic recipes, great anecdotes and pictures from the series!! Truly worth it for any fan of the show or someone like me – a fan of great cookbooks!”

In an interview with Romper, Gator revealed that the cast of Yellowstone really does enjoy his cooking. “It’s been a fan joke for a long time that Gator makes all this great food and nobody ever freaking eats, man,” Guilbeau said. “We’ll do those scenes and then right after we’ll go eat all the real food.”

But the food that the cast really likes to eat? Cajun food, which Guilbeau said “really hits a hard note every time,” BBQ, and the big mixed grill. “We’ll grill just about anything if it’ll cook,” he told the outlet. “That’s a very good old Yellowstone trick: if you grill it, they will eat it.”

