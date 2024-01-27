Costco is selling dupe of luxury Anthropologie mirror, shoppers weigh in on social media

Pink Stanley cups were the rage earlier this month. Now it's floor mirrors.

But not just any floor mirror. Shopping sharks recently spotted a specific mirror sold at Costco that resembled a mirror selling for nearly $1,000 more at another retailer, the upscale chain Anthropologie.

Anthropologie's Luisa Mirror ($1,198) is 72½ inches high, 34¾ inches across and 2½ inches deep and "Delicate hummingbirds and gilded flowers adorn the trim of this ornate mirror," according to the retailer site.

The Costco mirror is not quite as big, but it's eye-catching, too. "Anthropology dupe floor mirror at Costco 🙌🤩 it comes in silver and gold $149.99 great price!!!" posted @costconew on Instagram.

TikTok user @costcohotfinds, who says they are a "Costco obsessed mom," posted a video about the Ravena Floor Mirror ($149.99) at Costco last week that caught the eye of many of her 1.5 million followers. In her video on Instagram, where she has 2.4 million followers, @costcohotfinds said, "The Costco mirror is making its rounds through the regions and it was worth the wait!!! 30”W x 65”H."

Very quickly, supply of the Ravena Floor Mirror ran out at most sites, according to updates from the TikTok shopping crew. "Thanks for the tip! Got one today. Just 5 left in Loves Park, IL," posted one TikTok follower on Jan. 10.

"The item number is not found🙁 I checked online," posted another two days later.

Some shoppers suggested calling local stores because the mirror didn't appear to be showing up in the Costco app.

The Krazy Coupon Lady site, run by Heather Wheeler and Joanie Demer, noted that the "availability of this mirror is limited to select Costco locations and isn't online yet. For specific details regarding this item, including pricing and inventory, you can contact your local Costco and ask about item number 1695517."

Costco and Sam's Club both have dupes of luxury mirror

Simultaneously, some followers noted that Sam's Club had its own gold metal-framed "dupe" of the mirror, the Azalea Park Filigree Floor Mirror ($149.98), which measures 72 inches high, 36 inches wide and is 1¾ inches deep, and is in stock at least in Northern Virginia.

"Sam’s one is prettier but Costco is still cute," posted one follower.

"I got a Sam’s membership solely for their anthropology dupe a year ago," posted another.

The hubbub over the mirrors has led to media coverage in Parade, Fox Business and the New York Post.

Costco selling ‘dupe’ of viral $1K mirror as shoppers sound off on social media https://t.co/OauKTobVJK pic.twitter.com/Ds7w1hlsLw — New York Post (@nypost) January 19, 2024

So far, Anthropologie, Costco and Sam's Club haven't commented on the situation.

Some social media users not impressed by viral mirror craze

Not everyone saw value in the viral mirror matter. "Someone please explain to me why someone would pay even $150.00 for a mirror that sits on the floor?" posted the podcast A Black Man in Seattle, An Asian Man in LA on X, the social network formerly known as Twitter.

Someone please explain to me why someone would pay even $150.00 for a mirror that sits on the floor?



"It measures 65 inches tall and 30 inches wide, weighs an estimated 45 pounds and costs around $150, according to Costco’s item description."https://t.co/2rxnwrxsDK — A Black Man In Seattle (@black_seattle) January 20, 2024

Another semi-interested shopper on X noted that another Anthropology mirror, the Cecilia floor mirror ($898), actually looked more like the Costco mirror. But in reality, they wondered, "Why is this newsworthy?"

The mirror that actually resembles the costco mirror. They pictured a Luisa, which is more expensive than the Cecilia. Either way, why is this newsworthy? pic.twitter.com/kG9swDTidJ — Grutte Pier (@GruttePier17) January 19, 2024

