Costco Members Are Being Targeted By Phishing Emails & Scammed Out Of Money

Costco members are being asked to stay alert following news of a phishing scam that attempts to steal their credit card information.

At the start of this year, the Springfield, Missouri-based TV station KY3 reported on the scam, which involves reaching out to Costco customers via email. According to their report, the phishing email falsely informs the recipient that their Costco membership has expired and encourages them to sign up for a free 90-day membership extension. From there, the customer is then asked to enter their credit card information as well as other personal info.

"Dear customer, Your Costco Account has expired! But, as part of our loyalty program, you can now extend for 90 days," the scam email reads.

A Costco customer who has been a member for over a decade revealed that the email looked real and included the Costco logo.

For those who may have received this fraudulent email, or something similar, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) encourages Costco customers to contact the warehouse or go directly to their website to lookout for any membership changes.

"The best thing to do is go into your account on the app or website,” Pamela Hernandez, a rep for BBB, shared with KYTV. "If you have a membership like a Costco or an Amazon Prime account, you can log into your account and go directly to the website. If there’s a problem, there will be something about your membership expiring or some sort of notification in your account with the business."

The Costco website also includes a comprehensive list of "Currently Known Scams" to watch out for. Be careful out there!

