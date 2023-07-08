Costco Just Made Some Massive Membership Changes And Customers Are Outraged

It turns out that Netflix isn't the only company kicking the "sharing is caring" mantra to the curb. Days after rumors surfaced about potential changes to Costco's membership program, it's now being reported that the big box store is cracking down on membership-card sharing.

According to CNBC, the store will be trying even harder to prevent non-members from using their friends' and family's Costco cards. Costco will now ask to see photo identification when a person checks out using their card out if there is no photo on the back of it. Card-sharing abuse has allegedly soared as a result of Costco's self-checkout lines.

“We don’t feel it’s right that non members receive the same benefits and pricing as our members,” the company said in a statement to CNBC.

One person on Twitter revealed that the change already has people on edge while waiting in line to check out.

"There was high anxiety in the ⁦@Costco⁩ #costco line last nite, as a staffer carded everyone in the self checkout lane, (kindly) demanding to see your picture on the back. Its a new effort to crack down on membership card sharing," they tweeted.

Some people are already considering canceling their membership as a result of the crack down.

"Well is not like their prices are low! Maybe it’s time to cancel my subscription if my sibling can’t use it!!! Yeah let’s do that. Let’s all cancel our subscriptions. We don't feel it's right," wrote one Twitter user.

Another Twitter user questioned why Costco would choose to toughen up now if they're receiving more customers as a result of card sharing.

"Hmmm you'd think they wouldn't mind more customers buying more stuff. I love COSTCO. nice people working there. Its where I get my exercise walking the store.:)," they shared.

