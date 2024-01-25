Costco’s food court replaced its churro with a giant cookie. Here’s how it tastes

If Costco had a slogan, it would probably be “Bigger is better,” and its newest food court sweet — the 7-inch Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie — is a prime example of that.

On Jan. 11, Costco-focused TikToker Laura Lamb — known online as @costcohotfinds — posted a video sharing a quick rundown of the decadent new addition.

“The Costco food court got a new item and I finally grabbed it. It’s the Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie that’s served warm,” Lamb says, showing off the new sign in her food court as well as the brown paper sleeve that the cookie is served in.

“It’s made with all butter and is seriously huge,” Lamb continues, holding the treat up in her car to show the cookie’s size. “The outer edge has a nice crunch and the inside was soft and chewy. I ended up saving the other half for later.”

The Kirkland Signature Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie costs $2.49 and has 750 calories (yeesh!).

While some social media users are lamenting the disappearance of the Costco churro from menus at the start of 2024, others seem to be excited about the big-box store’s buttery new treat.

“I wish I had that will power I would eat it all at once,” wrote one commenter on TikTok.

“Get two and a vanilla ice cream and make a Sammy!” suggested another TikTok user, to whom Lamb replied, “I actually thought about that 😂.”

“10/10 taste, 1/10 tummy achy juice,” one Reddit user wrote in the subreddit r/costco, to whom someone replied, “I too would like to be injured by this cookie.”

Costco’s giant chocolate chip cookie has entered the food court, so I had to try it (Joseph Lamour / TODAY)

“When I went to purchase it, I obviously had to try it right away because it’s warm from the food court,” Lamb tells TODAY.com, adding that she saved the other half of the cookie for her son. “At first he was worried when I told him I only brought him half a cookie, but then he saw it and was really excited.”

Lamb says she spotted the cookie at her local Costco in Texas around Jan. 9, which is around the same time other folks online in locations like the Bay Area and New Jersey posted about trying the cookie for themselves.

“There were so many people buying the cookie at the food court that when I was in the self-checkout, all I could smell the chocolate cookie,” Lamb says.

My review of Costco’s Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Seeing all the hooplah, I had to go to the food court to try the treat for myself. When I arrived, the food court was busier than I had ever seen it, and I saw more than a few folks walk away with those telltale brown paper sleeves.

Once I received my order for two cookies and was handed the warm dessert, I was hit with a wave of fresh-baked cookie smell, which made me glad I ordered two of them. I went to town on one in the car.

Costco’s giant chocolate chip cookie has entered the food court, so I had to try it (Joseph Lamour / TODAY)

Taking a bite into the cookie, I was pleased to discover its warm, buttery interior. Real talk: I demolished that cookie.

When I got home, I weighed my remaining cookie, which came out to 5.7 ounces. While my cookie wasn’t quite as mammoth as advertised, at about five inches in diameter, it was quite similar in size to its obvious competition — Crumbl Cookies’ Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk cookie.

The one con of the cookie is that once it cools, it gets a little too firm around the edges, but a quick pop in the microwave at home for a couple seconds solved that problem, at least for a few moments.

Still, Costco’s Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie is half the price of Crumbl’s, which sells for $4.99 — which means I’m likely headed back to the food court soon.

