Costco Fans Can't Get Enough Of This Taco Dip Made With Rotisserie Chicken

An Instagram account devoted to all things Costco recently made a big announcement that has members of the warehouse retail chain beyond excited. Costco shoppers within the Northeast and Midwest regions of the United States can look forward to a new chicken taco dip courtesy of Good Foods, a brand known for its ongoing partnership with Costco. While there's plenty to love about the new product, its major selling point is the inclusion of delicious rotisserie chicken in the recipe.

This tasty dip's additional ingredients are just as enticing, however, as it includes jalapeños, sweet corn, and cheese. The dip is also free of gluten, making it ideal for people with sensitivities and intolerances to items containing the problematic protein that's found in numerous grain products. Costco's dip contains no added sugar, which means customers can happily snack on the dip in moderation without concerns about sugar intake. As for the flavor of the product, Costco fans are hotly anticipating its arrival with high hopes.

What Costco Members Have To Say About The Chicken Taco Dip

Not many shoppers have had the good fortune to sample Costco's new chicken taco dip, but that hasn't diminished their excitement about the product. One shopper wrote on the Instagram post, "Sounds great!! I'll be looking for it!" while another proclaimed, "Oooh that sounds yummy!" One person who did try the dip had nothing but good things to say about it, stating, "Highly recommend! It's essentially the filling for chicken taquitos but in dip form."

So, when can you expect the rotisserie chicken dip to arrive at the Costco where you live? Unfortunately, the product is not listed on the Costco website, and the chain has given no official indication of which stores it will appear in. As for the Good Foods website, it only says that the dips can be found in the deli section of Costco locations. Accordingly, eager customers may need to consult their nearest Costco location to determine when (or if) the chicken taco dip will be making an appearance sometime soon.

How To Enjoy The Rotisserie Chicken Taco Dip

As the name suggests, dips are primarily made for dipping chips, crackers, or bread. In the original Instagram post announcing the arrival of the new product, the dip is shown accompanied by some tasty-looking tortilla chips. However, Good Foods' own Instagram account offers some other recommendations on how to get the most out of this coveted chicken taco dip.

In a short clip shared on the page, the dip is seen being added to flatbread, which is followed by cheese and other toppings, then baked. The result is a quick and easy snack that's bursting with flavor thanks to the careful combination of ingredients in the dip. The Good Foods site also recommends pairing the dip with fresh vegetables for an unbelievable party appetizer, or even just a wholesome afternoon snack. It's worth noting that Good Foods also labels the dip as being available for a "limited time only," so those with a Costco membership should keep their eyes open over the next few weeks.

