Amazon shoppers rave about these 'magical' pimple patches — and they're just $9 for Prime Early Access

Even people with clear skin get pimples from time to time. And, while the go-to treatment used to be applying zit cream, pimple patches are the latest way to tackle these pesky bumps. Pimple patches are simple to use and much less messy than creams. You simply remove a medicated sticker and apply it on top of your zit before bed. In the morning, you should see some noticeable results. One brand in particular has developed a cult following. It's called CosRX and, just for Prime Early Access, Amazon has slashed prices on these mega-popular patches. Don't miss your chance to stock up.

CosRX's Acne Pimple Patch is the company's original pimple patch, and it has more than 10,400 perfect reviews at Amazon. The patches feature hydrocolloid to create a moist environment while targeting the bump with anti-acne medication. This kit features 72 patches in three different sizes — small, medium and large. To use, just clean and dry the area, pick the right-sized patch and place it over the spot. That's it!

It's worth pointing out that the patches are hypoallergenic and free of parabens, sulfates and phthalates, so you don't have to stress about irritating your skin even more. They also have an army of fans.

These patches soothe skin and take out zits in one go. (Photo: Amazon)

"What a magical product," said a five-star fan. "I could not believe the results! Not only could I see the progress through the patches, but my skin was alleviated of pain, redness and my skin had flattened. I have replaced them and look forward to seeing the results tomorrow morning. This is something I would recommend to all skin types."

A fellow happy customer said they're "officially a believer" after trying the patches. "The first night, I used two of the medium sized applications — one on my chin and the other on my cheek," they said. "Went to bed with two pimples trying to come through, woke up with only slight redness in those areas. Applied them to the same places the next night and had no spots at all the next day with no sign there was ever a pimple at all. I. LOVE. THESE. THINGS."

