'Makes me glow': This snail slime-infused cream is on sale for just $18

Snail slime seems to be the superstar ingredient in beauty products right now. We told you about the TikTok famous snail serum, and we are happy to report that the company that makes it also has a popular moisturizer: Cosrx Advanced Snail 92 All in one Cream, and right now, you can get in on sale for just $18.

If you're into K-beauty (Korean skincare), you're probably familiar with snail mucin (snail slime), but if you have problem skin, be prepared for a lesson in hydration you get from the slime provided by these little gastropods. It's the main ingredient in Cosrx Advanced Snail 92 All in one Cream — this stuff has over 14,000 perfect five-star ratings for a reason!

Snail slime contains antimicrobial properties to protect your skin from infection. For people with sensitive skin, those properties also soothe and calm rosacea and acne-prone complexions. That's one reason Amazon shoppers love this cream.

"Redness gone in 12 hours," shared one rosacea sufferer. "I have tried multiple lotions/ creams for rosacea and this is the first one to work. Put it on at night and the next day my skin looked normal. Just ordered my third tub, still working really well. Rosacea is gone."

"This moisturizer is seriously the best for sensitive skin," wrote another five-star fan. "I use tretinoin and my skin gets so dry and sensitive. This is one of the only moisturizers that hydrates me without clogging up my skin or irritating it. I love it. Makes me glow but not oily at all."

More than 14,000 shoppers swear by this cream. (Photo: Amazon)

Snail mucin also contains copper peptides. They plump and smooth your skin to reduce the appearance of fine lines.

"This stuff is AMAZING for fine lines, texture, and dullness," raved a beauty enthusiast. "My skin has transformed in the past month, and I will be buying this stuff again and again and again!"

Thirsty skin? Snail slime is also packed with hydrating hyaluronic acid.

"I’ve used the expensive skin moisturizers from Sephora for a long time and kept switching because they either got too expensive or didn’t work as well as I wanted them too," admitted another rave reviewer. "This is way better in my opinion. It’s incredibly hydrating and melts into the skin. I really noticed an improvement in my overall complexion and skin hydration. No more dry patches!"

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

DMoose Calf Stretcher & Foot Stretcher $12 $25 Save $13 with coupon See at Amazon

Xsoul At-Home IPL Hair Removal $70 $200 Save $130 with coupon See at Amazon

Loveps Ionic Hair Dryer with Diffuser $32 $50 Save $18 See at Amazon

Australian Gold Spray Gel Sunscreen with Instant Bronzer SPF 30 $7 $18 Save $11 See at Amazon

Bitvae Ultrasonic Electric Toothbrush $16 $40 Save $24 See at Amazon

Baebody Critically Acclaimed Eye Gel Balm $21 $35 Save $14 with coupon See at Amazon

CosRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence Hydrating Serum $12 $25 Save $13 See at Amazon

Bio-Oil Skincare Body Oil $10 $14 Save $4 See at Amazon

Style

Hanes Women's Wireless Bra $13 $16 Save $3 See at Amazon

PrettyGarden Women’s Casual Halter Neck Sleeveless Maxi Dress $26 $46 Save $20 See at Amazon

Crocs Women's Kadee Ii Sandal $22 $30 Save $8 See at Amazon

Gap Lace Cheeky Underwear $11 $30 Save $19 See at Amazon

Ododos Unisex Mini Belt Bag $16 $24 Save $8 See at Amazon