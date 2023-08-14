Corrections Officer arrested for stealing Pokemon cards

Aug. 14—Oxford police arrested a Calhoun County Sheriff's Corrections Officer Saturday night after the man was caught stealing pokemon cards from Oxford Walmart, according to officials.

Josh Hardy, 35, of Pell City, was charged with a misdemeanor theft and was held in Oxford city jail before bonding out.

According to Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade, Hardy had just gotten off his shift at the Calhoun County Jail at 7 p.m. Saturday when he entered the Walmart. Hardy had turned his uniform top inside out; however his uniform badges were still visible.

Wade said Hardy was seen putting the Pokemon cards into his cargo pocket of his uniform. When approached by Walmart Prevention Loss staff, Hardy ran.

Walmart notified the Oxford Police Department who stopped and arrested Hardy. CCSO was then notified, and Hardy was immediately terminated from his position as a corrections officer.

The sheriff said that Hardy's actions had "greatly tarnished" the reputation of law enforcement across the nation, not just locally. Wade said he felt it was important to be transparent with the public and let people know when one of its own steps out of line. He added that he was not only embarrassed by Hardy's actions, but absolutely "infuriated."

Hardy was not stealing the cards for a child, or because he intended to sell them because he needed food. He stole them because he "liked Pokemon," the sheriff said.

Wade said Hardy was "arrested like the thief that he was," and that the man will not receive any special treatment. Wade said it is his hope that in making the public aware, that Hardy will not be able to slip into any other agency unnoticed, and that this will be the end of his law enforcement career.

