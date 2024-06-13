Coronado Historic Site celebrates opening of new educational pavilion

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Coronado Historic Site is inviting the public to celebrate the grand opening of the new Diane Schuler Educational Pavilion.

The Coronado Historic Site is located north of Albuquerque off of I-25, Exit 242 in Bernalillo. On Saturday, June 22 the site will celebrate the opening of the new educational pavilion with a night of jazz. Starting at 5 p.m. guests are invited to bring a lawn chair or blanket to the site and enjoy a concert by Entourage Jazz. There will be food trucks on site for guests to enjoy and the museum and fresco room will be open to visitors. Admission is $7, children 16 and under are free. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

