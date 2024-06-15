Corning Musuem of Glass is celebrating Pride Month with special tour, rainbow color mix

The Corning Museum of Glass is celebrating Pride Month with a new self-guided program to highlight the significant contributions of LGBTQIA2S+ people to the world of glass art.

"The Corning Museum of Glass is celebrating Pride Month with several activities to engage our visitors from the Corning community and beyond,” said Kelci Sibley, a Corning Musuem of Glass spokesperson. “Guests can take a Pride Self-Guided tour of art in our collection that centers LGBTQIA2S+ experiences from contemporary artists to ancient glass pieces.”

Sibley said the museum is also excited to bring back the special fan-favorite rainbow color mix to the Make Your Own Glass experience for hot worked projects.

The Pride flag will fly over the Corning Museum of Glass throughout June as a physical reminder that all people are welcome, safe, and valued at the Museum, said CMoG.

“Pride Month is a deeply meaningful time of year for our community,” Sibley said.

Pride Month commemorates the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in New York and celebrates the LGBTQ community and the fight for equal rights.

The Stonewall Uprising began on June 28, 1969, when police raided the Stonewall Inn, a prominent gay bar in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village. The protests that followed are credited with a shift in LGBTQ+ activism in the U.S.

In celebration of Pride Month, the Corning Museum of Glass is featuring a special Pride rainbow mix to color Make Your Own Glass hotwork projects.

The following year saw some of the first Pride parades in Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York.

Today, Pride Month presents an opportunity for visibility and community. In addition to celebrating LGBTQ love and joy, it’s also a time to highlight important policy and resource issues the community faces.

The fifth annual SoFLX Pride Festival was held in Corning earlier this month.

This article originally appeared on The Leader: CMoG marks Pride Month with art tour, rainbow color mix