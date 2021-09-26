These corduroy shirts are easy like Sunday morning — and Amazon has them on sale for $32!

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

You'll strike a chord in these corduroys. (Photo: Amazon)

No longer the outfit of choice for '70s singer-songwriters, the corduroy shirt is now as trendy as a cropped cardigan or oversized bomber jacket. And Astylish Womens Corduroy Shirts has taken the look even one step further — by offering this fall classic in 11 colors, from pink to green to sky blue. And at $34, it's a trend that'll fit your budget. It's also available in two plaid colors for only $33!

With its ribbed material that's soft to the touch, a corduroy shirt is just the piece to add texture to your wardrobe. Pair it with tailored pants and loafers for one smart-looking top, or lean into that vintage vibe with jeans and cowboy boots. This shirt even sports a sexy N-neck if you want to be daring, and cuffed sleeves that don't have that annoying gathering at the wrist.

And as a bonus, there's a pocket large enough to fit your phone. What could be less '70s than that?

Shoppers also love that it's lightweight enough to wear when it's only a handful of days into fall, and can be layered over a turtleneck or hoodie during the colder months.

This number won't leave you singing the blues. (Photo: Amazon)

$32 $34 at Amazon

The top gives off an oversized look that you can wear out with leggings or jeggings, or tucked in a pair of jeans or even knotted over a dress. More than 1,400 five-star Amazon reviewers agree that this shirt goes with all your wardrobe staples.

It's also great for those comfy vibes if you work from home (you'll look amazing on a Zoom call) but it's also right at home in the office. Step aside, commuters — here come the cords!

You'll look good coming and going. (Photo: Amazon)

One shopper reported, "These are even more beautiful shirts in person. It's got a nice long length and that's exactly what I hoped for. I can wear this with leggings and it covers the bum. Very soft material too. Very happy to get these and the colors are beautiful."

Another gushed, "Super cute and warm!! I love the color, it's as expected in picture. Buttons are securely sewed on...True corduroy material on the exterior, interior lining is silky soft. Highly recommend this seller and the shirt as well."

And this satisfied customer wrote, "I’m OBSESSED. Such light material and great quality... Already got compliments on it and I haven’t even been wearing it for a week! I’m so obsessed that I’m buying another color!! Totally recommend."

$32 $34 at Amazon

