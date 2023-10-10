The Cordless Water Flosser That Made Shoppers “Look Forward” to Flossing Is $20 Off For Prime Day



Amazon’s October Prime Day is in full swing, and there are some amazing deals to nab. Like this one: You can now get the dentist-recommended Waterpik Cordless Pearl Water Flosser for almost 30 percent off it’s original price of $69.99.

Originally $69.99, the Waterpik Cordless Pearl Water Flosser is on sale for 29 percent off at $49.99. Not only is it a fantastic price, but it’s a tool that’s beneficial to your overall dental health. Just ask the American Dental Association: They confirm that the water flosser is approved to get rid of plaque on the teeth and along the gumline, and can also prevent or reduce gingivitis. Also, customers who have reviewed the product on Amazon have insisted that they notice a difference in how clean their teeth and gums are after using Waterpik.

Here’s how it works: You fill the reservoir in the back of the flosser once per day, and that should be enough to give you clean teeth and gums in just a couple of minutes. This flosser comes with four different flosser heads, two different pressure settings (perfect if you have sensitive gums), and a USB charger to keep it charged and ready for use.

Waterpik Cordless Pearl Water Flosser

Price: $69.99 $49.99

One reviewer was amazed at how effective the flosser was. “This little flosser is one powerful dude! Be prepared though because it will blow out some gross gunk from your gum line.” Upon rating it with five stars (along with over 7,600 Amazon customers), this reviewer added, “I love this flosser!”

“My hygienist was pleasantly surprised at how much better my gum tissue tested,” another reviewer wrote. “I absolutely credit this Waterpik! It’s easy to use and worth the price.” Other shoppers noted that the flosser “holds its charge quite well” and is easy to fill up and use. “Definitely have noticed a difference since using this,” one user said. “It just makes my mouth feel very thoroughly clean.”

“Even my hygienist is a convert after seeing how good the results are,” a fellow shopper said. Others said they even “look forward to using this [product]. It is so refreshing.” Looking forward to flossing?! OK, this flosser must truly be magic.

While you’re shopping, note that many more Waterpik products on Amazon are on sale for Prime Day, including the professional-grade Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser, which has racked up over 127,000 reviews! (It’s a little heftier and it’s not cordless, but reviewers LOVE it.) With these top-notch flossing products on hand, your dentist’s work will be cut in half during your next visit.

As a reminder, this and all the incredible discounts you can score during October’s Prime Day are for Amazon Prime members. If you’re not a member just yet, be sure to sign up HERE to take advantage of all the great savings from Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023. (PS: along with Amazon, you can also buy this flosser at Target and Walmart.)

