Copy These Romantic Makeup Looks for Valentine’s Day

The holiday of love is just around the corner, which means you're probably busy planning your pretty pink outfit, heart-shaped decor, and chocolate desserts for the big day. Whether you plan on celebrating Valentine's Day with a romantic date night, a cute dinner with your Galentines, or staying in with a bottle of wine, there's no reason not to treat yourself and your loved ones on February 14. Apart from the obvious "treats" like Valentine's Day candies, another way to treat yourself (and whoever has the pleasure of looking at you) is with a stunning Valentine's Day makeup look.

You don't have to be going out on the town to jazz things up with a red hot lip or a few too many layers of your favorite blush. In fact, experimenting with these makeup looks (and taking a few selfies for Instagram after) can be a Valentine's Day activity of its own! Whether you're looking for a soft, neutral glam that's a subtle step up from your everyday makeup or a dramatic pink sparkly eyeshadow look to match all your decorations, there's something on this list for everyone. The eyes don't lie, which is why many of these looks include sultry winged eyeliner or a smudged smokey eye. And there's plenty of lip inspo here, whether you're into bright shades like magenta and red or want to hop on the 90s-esque nude brown lip trend. And once you feel inspired on the makeup front, don't forget to check out our Valentine's Day nail ideas, too!

Pretty in Pink

Margot Robbie's Barbie-esque makeup look contains different shades of soft pink that play up her striking features. Opt for a natural petal pink lipliner and lipstick and match it to a coordinating shade of eyeshadow for your lower lash line. Margot's rosy blush matches her lips, bringing out the light pink shimmery eyeshadow on her lids.

Silver Winged Eyeliner

Glitter isn't just for NYE. Take a page from Rihanna's book with this neutral smokey eye complete with silver sparkly winged liner. To recreate the look, use Fenty Beauty's Shimmer Liquid Eyeliner to layer a silver wing over a sharp black wing for extra drama. Pair the shimmery eye look with a neutral, mauve matte lipstick to draw more attention to the statement liner.

Nude Peach Glam

If you find yourself drawn to warmer-toned makeup looks, take notes from Dua Lipa's nude, peachy-pink glam. To achieve Dua's look, try a reddish coral blush and lipstick. Apply a lighter nude lipgloss to the lips and finish your eye makeup with wispy false lashes and sharp winged liner.

Neutral Glam

Sometimes warm, neutral glam is all you need to feel your best. To emulate Shay Mitchell's glowy makeup, use nude pinks and browns for your eyeshadow, lips, and blush. While the makeup look is simple, a dramatic false lash, like the Ardell Demi Wispies, can elevate it.

Hot Pink Pout with Wispy Lashes

Jenna Ortega's pretty pink makeup look draws attention to all her best features. To recreate the focal point of the look, start with a dark pink lip liner and Barbie pink satin lipstick. Play up your eyes by adding some individual fake lashes to the top and bottom outer edges of your lash line. Jenna's subtle eyeshadow look draws in the shades of pink from her lips and dress with a hot pink shadow in her crease, leading to a light, shimmery white shade in her inner corner.

Rose Gold Glam

Copy Gigi Hadid's rose gold glam when you're looking for a classic, girly makeup look for Valentine's Day. Her monochromatic makeup features shades of neutral pink and peach on her lips, cheeks, and eyes for a softer look. Start with a glossy neutral pink lip and peach blush. For the eyes, use a pink-toned eyeshadow pallet, like the Mini Starlette Palette by Natasha Denona, and place the darker pink shades in your crease. Finish with a light pink shimmer on your lids and inner corners!

Coral Lip

Blake Lively's effortlessly vibrant makeup look is perfect for when you want a pop of color without too much drama. Go for your signature base makeup, and enhance it with shades of coral on the lips and eyes. Take inspiration from Blake with a satin lipstick somewhere between coral and peach with corresponding shades of orange eyeshadow in her creases. To lighten up the look, place a shimmery highlight in the inner corner of your eyes.

Pink Shimmer Shadow

Hailey Bieber's dark pink shimmery eyeshadow is the center of her otherwise simple makeup look. To recreate it, simply apply a deep pink eyeshadow (like the Urban Decay 24/7 Eyeshadow in Floored) to your lids and under your lash line. Finish with a nude lip and a flawless base!

Brown Smokey Eye with Bright Waterline

If you feel most comfortable in a neutral glam but still want a little something to enhance it for February 14, take inspiration from Lori Harvey's brown smokey eye. While the smudged lower line and darkened crease add drama, her bright white inner corners and the use of a highliner at the high points of her face, like the tip of her nose, bring in a balancing lightness. Complete the look with red powder blush, and for the lips, light brown lip liner with a nude gloss.

Mauve Monochromatic

Neutral pinkish-brown tones are all the rage right now in the makeup world, and Selena Gomez does it best with this showstopping mauve monochromatic look. For the eyes, use a warm-toned eyeshadow palette with shades of brown, red, orange, and pink to create a messy smokey eye. Selena's nude pink lip can be achieved with a 'your lips but better' lipstick like Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk.

Smudged Smokey Eye

A smudged cat eye paired with a plump nude pout is perfect for when you're looking for a more sultry and daring Valentine's Day makeup look. To recreate Emily Ratajkowski's signature smokey eye, use a dark brown shade to create a messy winged eyeshadow look. To add color to the look, apply a nude pink gloss or lipstick and peach blush to the apples of your cheeks.

Juicy Deep Red Lip

A juicy red lip is a classic for a festive, romantic occasion like Valentine's Day. To recreate her plump pout, apply a deep red satin lipstick, like the Hourglass Unlocked Lipstick in Red. Up the glamour with winged eyeliner and dramatic false lashes, and complete the look with a shimmering highlight on the high points of your face and inner corners.

Under Eye Blush with Eye Gems

Hop on the under-eye blush trend with this glowy makeup look that Alexandra Daddario wore to the Met Gala. Light, bright pink blush creeps from the apples of her cheeks to her eyes for a naturally flushed look, which you can achieve with a cream blush followed by a light pink powder blush. Complete the look with a watermelon pink matte lip and a line of crystals surrounding the shape of your eye for an extra angelic pop.

Bright Shimmery Eyeshadow

Although red lips and winged liner are classic, dramatic Valentine's Day makeup statements, sometimes you just need a bright, simple look. To recreate Sydney Sweeney's makeup, all you need are white or light pink shimmer eyeshadow shades, a nude pink lipstick or gloss, and your favorite natural-looking blush (we recommend the Merit Flush Balm in Cheeky.)

Blush on Blush

If you're of the mindset that you can never have too much blush, then Tessa Thompson's flushed makeup is for you. Her cranberry eyeshadow blends into her temple and cheeks to create a dramatic flushed look. To finish, go for a juicy berry-colored pout that draws shades of red and purple from the eyeshadow.

Baby Pink Monochromatic Glam

Lily-Rose Depp's Met Gala makeup look is both sultry and girly, thanks to the monochromatic shades of baby pink, offset by her dark black eyeliner. To recreate her eye look, use a waterproof liquid eyeliner pen in your top and bottom waterline. Then, create an ombré smokey eye using a baby pink powder shadow on your lid and a dark brown eyeshadow in the crease. For the face, use a light pink blush on the apples of your cheeks, like the Dior Rosy Glow Blush, to create a natural flush. Complete the look with a nude lip.

Red Hot Lip

Manifest red hot vibes for your Valentine's Day date with an equally hot statement lip. Julia Garner's fire-hydrant red lip is the statement of her soft glam makeup look, which pulls shades of orange from her blush and eyeshadow.

Glowy Skin with a Subtle Wing

If you'd like to take a more natural approach to your Valentine's Day makeup look, copy Zoe Kravitz's signature dewy base. Start with a hydrating oil before building your base with concealer and tinted moisturizer. Then, stick to earthy shades like terracotta and bronze for your blush and eyeshadow. Complete the look by creating a brown micro-wing with an angled brush and brown eyeshadow.

Fuschia Lip and Lilac Eyeshadow

For a statement lip that isn't red, take a page from Lucy Hale's book with this bright fuchsia lip. Light pink blush and eyeshadow add to the girly, pink vibes without detracting from the focal point of the look — the lips — which you can achieve using this Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain.

Chocolate Tones with Black Waterline

The chocolate you may be thinking of come Valentine's Day may be of the candy variety, but consider channeling Simone Ashley's chocolate makeup for an ultra-sweet look. A dark brown smokey eye complete with a black winged liner is super flattering for brown eyes. Complete the look with a brown lip liner and a reddish-brown, satin lipstick for best results!

