We're heading into the deep freeze of winter — are you ready? While we're bundling up, we often remember a sturdy — yet stylish! — coat, but not always the gloves. Sometimes it's because it feels like they get in the way more than help. But it's important to keep your mitts protected this time of year, and we have something you (and your fingers) will appreciate: Amazon’s No. 1 bestselling gloves are on sale for as little as $10, down from $14. Now you will be ready for Jack Frost.

Why is it a good deal?

If you think you're going to need gloves this winter, now's the time to jump on the Trendoux Winter Gloves — this might be the lowest price you'll see for them for a while. (Not surprisingly, the price dips in the summer when we don't need gloves and it typically goes up as the temperatures go down.)

Why do I need this?

Trendoux Winter Gloves are no ordinary gloves — they’re built for extraordinary times and go beyond just keeping your fingers warm and dry. They're made with a special conductive yarn that happens to be screen-friendly. That means you can tap and swipe on your phone without having to take them off. That’s a priceless feature when temperatures dip below zero and you need to stay connected — a feature that shoppers love.

Stretchy and snug, these gloves also have a silicone grip on the palm to help keep your phone from slipping out of your hands and falling into a snowbank. The grip also ensures your hands won't slip on railings and steering wheels. And what good would gloves be if they weren't warm? You can rest assured that these babies will keep all your digits toasty while heading out to the dog park, driving to work or hiking.

These will be your deep-freeze digital salvation ... in more ways than one. (Photo: Amazon)

What reviewers say

Thousands of Amazon shoppers are wild about these gloves for making cold weather a little more comfortable.

"The phone screen tips are shockingly good," shared one of nearly 38,000 five-star fans. "I've had gloves that kind of worked in the past, but nothing like using a finger on a capacitive touch screen. These actually activate my fingerprint reader/home button and it feels like I'm not wearing gloves at all. It glides on the screen effortlessly. I'm more shocked and impressed by this than anything else."

"These gloves have exceeded my expectations," shared another marveling motorist. "I enjoy them most when driving. They take the chill out of the steering wheel til the heat kicks in and they grip the steering wheel as well as any dedicated driving gloves I've owned. Never thought I'd be able to text with gloves on!!"

"I love these so much that I had to purchase a second pair," reported a happy shopper. "They look similar to the cheap pairs you buy at chain stores but keep your hands five times warmer. They are easy to store in your coat pocket between uses without feeling bulky, unlike other gloves..."

If you have small hands, according to this reviewer, you might want to size down: The gloves are soft and warm, the touchscreen works, and they are warmer than previous gloves I bought. The only thing is they run a little big. But overall a great product!"

Ready to do your hands a favor this winter? Just click "add to cart."

TRENDOUX Trendoux Winter Gloves $10 $14 Save $4 Warm and soft with a grippy palm, these gloves will keep you warm and let you use your phone at the same time without the risk of dropping it. $10 at Amazon

Pair your gloves with these Ugg look-alikes that feel great on your feet without you having to spend ugh prices.

BEARPAW Bearpaw Emma Short Winter Boot $40 $45 Save $5 The Bearpaw Emma boot features an upper made of soft suede and luxuriously cozy lining that provides increased cushioning and comfort. These beauties come in 17 colors — prices vary by color and size, so click around to get the full scope of sale prices. $40 at Amazon

One happy reviewer says, "I bought these after a lot of research. I know people who love their Uggs and recommend them but I thought the cost of Uggs was too much. I read reviews of different brands of boots, looking for warm boots that would be good for cold-weather football games (like Midwest in December and January). I have worn them while running errands and also to several football games when it has been cold. My feet stayed warm and they were very comfortable when I was walking and sitting."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

