These Copper Kitchen Accents Add a Traditional Yet Modern Feel to Your Space

Copper kitchen accents are the latest refresh on a classic kitchen staple and prove that changing small details can give your space a completely new look.

The home renovation scene is always bustling with easy tricks for upgrading your interior design game without renovating your entire house—aka changing up the small details. The latest refresh on a classic kitchen staple? Copper kitchen accents.

It's time to pull out your copper pots and pans and give them a new purpose using these simple decor tweaks to modernize your space.



Start With Simple Swaps

Copper accents achieve that effortlessly styled yet lived-in look, and you don’t need to commit to a total remodel to get there. Designers are hanging copper pots, pans, and other kitchenware against backsplashes to create contrast and a chic, welcoming backdrop.



Not Just Cookware

Add more of the warm metallic accent to your cooking space by installing copper backsplashes. The reflective effect makes the space feel bigger by bringing in more light, and it’s also easy to clean.



Swap out your faucets, oven knobs, pot fillers, and cabinet handles for more subtle copper touches. Some interior decorators mix copper and gold kitchen fixtures to create a visually intriguing mix of warm metallics, while others aim for a more consistent look. Copper light fixtures can also (literally) highlight kitchen islands or bar areas, providing a statement piece that doesn’t feel overwhelming.



Keep It Subtle

While it can be easy to get carried away when trying out a new decor idea, keep your kitchen from becoming too industrial (if that's not the look you're going for) by only using copper as an accent. Overusing any metal can turn your kitchen from a cozy home chef’s dream to a cold restaurant prep station—stick to one major copper piece (like a backsplash or range hood) and a selection of details (copper display dishes, hanging pots and pans, or smaller fixtures) to prevent it from taking over.



Adding Warmth to Your Kitchen Style

Copper pairs well with any kitchen style, from cozy vintage to modern rustic. It's easy to introduce it to spaces that already have cozy tones, elements such as warm oak cabinetry or bright neutral color palettes. If you have a cool-toned kitchen, bringing in copper accents helps give it some warmth and light.



The copper trend continues to grow in popularity as home chefs and professional designers alike make their copper fixtures more permanent than just hanging up some items. It’s not too surprising that it's expected to last, as copper cookware has become a timeless kitchen staple—it's about time its impact expands beyond a pan or two.

