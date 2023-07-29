Chill out! 5 genius cooling finds to get you through the next heat wave — starting at $16

Make the next heat wave a lot more comfortable. (Photo: Amazon)

This summer has already been an incredibly hot one. We’re always down for enjoying the comfort of an air-conditioned room, but with energy prices spiking, it’s a luxury that’s getting more and more expensive. To take some of the strain off of your wallet, we’ve picked out five of our favorite products from Amazon to help you keep cool and keep expenses down this summer. From a contraption that blows cool air into your bed, to a hat that promises to lower your body temperature, these products can give you a break from the heat.

Amazon BedJet Climate Comfort for Beds The BedJet Climate Comfort for Beds blows cool air into a specially designed sheet to keep air moving under the covers while you sleep. The remote allows you to control the temperature and power with the touch of a button. $489 at Amazon

The BedJet is a personal favorite for sleeping if you don't have air conditioning. Basically, it's a tiny, standalone air conditioner with a tube that connects to a special two-layer top sheet. The BedJet blows cool air into the sheet so your bed stays at the optimal temperature all night. There's a remote control to adjust the temperature and airflow the way you like it. (Bonus: it has a heating function for the winter.)

"I live in South Carolina where it's hot and humid most of the time," wrote a happy sleeper. "I decided to get this because, regardless of what I did, I woke up sweaty. In the summer, I would set my thermostat to 65 and still wake up sweaty. This is not because of hot flashes! So I decided to get this in the hopes of saving on my electric bill in the summer....[now] I am sleeping better and waking up not dripping with sweat! Finally, this is what I've been looking for to keep me cool at night!"

Amazon FrSara Neck Fan This lightweight fan is designed to hang comfortably around your neck. Its tiny turbine blades quietly move air around your neck to keep you comfortable when it's hot. $24 at Amazon

FrSara Neck Fan stays positioned the way you want it because the blades of are housed in food-grade silicone, which provides maximum comfort and prevents sliding.

"I work inside a big box store and the air conditioning isn’t the coldest in some areas in the store," a cool customer shared. I used this fan and it is great! It had three different speeds. I did notice if I put it on high it didn’t last my entire shift. On the lowest setting, it works great too and lasts a long time. I’ve had a lot of people stop and ask if it works and where I got it!!"

Amazon Sleep Zone Cooling Queen Mattress Pad Thanks to special cooling technology, this mattress pad helps regulate your bed temperature. It features special fibers with its moisture-wicking and fast-drying fabric. $40 at Amazon

Hot sleepers rave about this cooling mattress pad. It's constructed with moisture-wicking fabric that incorporates special fibers that designers of the pad claim help regulate your body temperature while you sleep. It must work because over 15,000 reviewers rave about the results.

"Very impressed with this product!" wrote a sound sleeper. "I am a HOT sleeper, every mattress pad we've tried literally made our body heat radiate to the point our room felt like an oven. I paired this mattress pad with 100% organic pure bamboo sheets and can not believe what a difference it made! We stayed cool all night with no sweating, and it's just plush enough to give a little extra softness to our mattress. Would definitely recommend if you are a hot sleeper."

Amazon Mission Cooling Bucket Hat Activated with water, makers of the hat claim it can cool your body temperature in just 30 seconds. It's crafted from lightweight fabric with a UPF of 50 in addition to featuring a wide brim to protect your skin from the sun. $20 at Amazon

If you're spending any time outside this summer, a hat is a must to protect your skin, but this bucket hat takes it a step further by adding a cooling feature. It's made with a special performance fabric that's activated with water to help you cool down. More than 15,000 Amazon shoppers have given it a five-star rating so far.

"I bought this hat for my husband for Father's Day," wrote a generous shopper. "Due to the excess heat in our area, I gave it to him early. The cooling feature of this hat is phenomenal! After wetting down the band he can mow the lawn and do yard work while staying cool. I also like the sunscreen feature of the fabric. I would definitely recommend this hat to anyone wanting to stay cool and sun protected this summer."

Amazon Luxear Cooling Pillowcases Each pillowcase has two sides: one is made from breathable, 100% cotton, and the other is a Japanese-designed fabric that's engineered to absorb body heat to help you feel cool while you sleep. $15 at Amazon

Sweaty sleepers adore this pillowcase which they say helps them get a cool, dry night's sleep.

"I'm a warm person," a rave reviewer shared. "I sometimes wake up perspiring.....well I think that has changed! I sleep on the cool side of this pillowcase and no longer feel warm. And this is during a heat wave. Would recommend this to a friend."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

