Calling all sweaty sleepers: These cooling pillows are on sale for less than $30

Save big and sleep well thanks to these cooling pillows. (Source: iStock)

Nothing is more frustrating than waking up to a damp pillow during hot summer nights. All you want is a good night's rest instead constantly flipping and switching your pillows. To get that perfect night’s sleep, check out this short list of top-rated cooling pillows that are currently on sale on Amazon. With the unbeatable prices and the unbelievably comfortable night's rest you’ll look forward to, you don’t want to let this sale pass you by!

For a cool night’s sleep

Beat the summer heat with this pillow set from Hoomqing. (Source: Amazon)

$19.98 $23.98 at Amazon

Grab a two-pack of the Hoomqing Queen Pillows to enjoy their down-like microfiber and skin-friendly soft cooling cover. Thanks to their sweat-absorbing design, these pillows are sure to prolong your beauty sleep. One Amazon shopper even says that the Hoomqing Queen Pillows led to the “best sleep [they’ve] had in awhile [sic].”

Thousands of 5-star reviewers agree that these pillows are a must-have for every bedroom. Don’t miss out on buying a set of two Hoomqing Queen Pillows on Amazon today, and don't forget to save an extra $4 at checkout with the included coupon.

Memory foam from OhGeni

Enjoy this memory foam pillow for a personalized sleeping experience. (Source: Amazon)

$20.99 $40.99 at Amazon

Add the OhGeni Shredded Memory Foam Gel Pillow for a firm memory foam pillow that won’t warm up during the summer night’s heat. Cold gel absorbs moisture and wicks away sweat and heat, regulating your body temperature and keeping you cool throughout the night.

As you use this memory pillow, it slowly forms to your body’s natural shape, creating a sleeping experience designed just for you. Take advantage of the nearly 50% discount today and buy your own OhGeni Shredded Memory Foam Gel Pillow on Amazon.

Down-like pillows for an affordable price

Don’t fret about how to clean these pillows – they’re machine washable. (Source: Amazon)

$27.49 $49.99 at Amazon

The Fern and Willow Queen Size Pillows bring the lightness and softness of authentic duck and goose down to your bedroom but without the mess. Say goodbye to waking up in sweats since the gel-infused microfiber pillow is cooling and breathable. One Amazon shopper even mentions the health impacts of these pillows, saying, “If I could give these more than five stars I would - I've stopped waking up with a sore neck and a headache, and it's awesome.”

Try out the Fern and Willow Queen Size Pillows for your bedroom on Amazon. You don’t want to miss saving $20 at checkout with this 45% off coupon.

Help yourself get a better night’s sleep

Comfortable sleep is just a click away. Waking up in sweats or with a sore neck isn’t worth it when you can order one of these pillows from Amazon with limited-time discounts. These sales are a dream come true!

