This 'no sweat' cooling bra with 20,000+ five-star Amazon reviews is almost 60% off

If ‘hot girl summer’ means something a little different for you — namely, boob sweat and chafing — we have a no-brainer solution for you. It’s the Bali One Smooth U Ultra Light Cooling Bra, and it's heating up the Amazon charts as we speak. The best-seller has already earned more than 20,000 perfect reviews from relieved shoppers who can finally venture out in summer’s swampiest conditions without feeling drenched, constricted and uncomfortable.

Amazon One Smooth U Ultra Light Underwire T-Shirt Bra $20 $48 Save $28 This full-coverage bra isn't just lightweight; it's actually made with a special, moisture-wicking 'cool-comfort' fabric, which provides a kind of built-in ventilation system. So you can proudly emerge from your air conditioned home on a sizzling afternoon without worrying about those dreaded sweat stains on your T-shirt. $20 at Amazon

It keeps you cool and dry

Five-star reviewers are attesting to the Bali cooling bra's 'magic' powers. "This bra is very breathable and doesn’t feel like the girls are sweating," wrote one. "You can hardly feel that you have a bra on in hot, humid weather. Bought 2 more after wearing the first one!" another proudly exclaimed. It helps that the cooling fabric is also pretty thin — and seamless, to boot!

The Bali cooling bra achieves the impossible: it's a bra that's comfortable to wear! (Photo: Amazon)

It's inconspicuous

Another major draw of the Bali One Smooth U Ultra Light Cooling Bra is that you can wear it under thin tees and tanks without the whole world getting a clear view of the outlines of your undergarments. Instead, the cooling bra has flat seams and hides well. "It’s very smooth with no lace detail or noticeable edges so it doesn’t show underneath even my slinky feeling t-shirts," one fan revealed.

The fit is incredibly comfortable and flattering

The Bali One Smooth U Ultra Light Cooling Bra has another major draw that anyone who's ever worn a bra knows is a big one: it's comfortable, even with an underwire. It's a combination of the fact that there's so much support without being suffocating and the fact that it truly fits properly: its cups discourage spillage and its straps and band don't dig in at all.

One shopper who gave the red-hot cooling bra a "10/10" even proclaimed that it "conceals back fat." Plenty of others agree.

"Fits soooo nice and comfortably. Makes my boobs appear smaller AND offers support. Minimal spillage for once!!! Reduced back fat! BONUS!" wrote one fan about the Bali One Smooth U Ultra Light Cooling Bra's subtle minimizing abilities.

The Bali One Smooth U Ultra Light Cooling Bra — with its cooling fabric, thin construction, breathable trim, flat seams and smooth-fitting back and straps — is quite possibly the perfect bra, and one you won't look to rip off as soon as get home. When you consider how much mileage you'll get out of this bra and the fact that it's more than 50% off, it might be your smartest buy all summer.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

