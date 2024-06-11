This is the coolest time of day in metro Phoenix. Here's what to know to beat the heat.

Seasoned Arizonans know that the best time to go out during the summer is before the sun comes up or after it goes down.

With the sun below the horizon, temperatures can be significantly cooler before sunrise, said Ted Whittock, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Phoenix. The low temperature for the day is typically recorded right around sunrise during the summer months.

"We typically recommend people get things done early in the morning," Whittock said. "Before 10 a.m. is usually a good rule of thumb."

The hottest time of the day is the afternoon, which means temperatures don't drop quite as much after sunset but they do start to decline.

Here's what to know about sunrise and sunset times in metro Phoenix as the summer heat sets in.

When is sunset in metro Phoenix?

In metro Phoenix, sunset is around 7:33 p.m. to 7:42 p.m. in June, 7:28 p.m. to 7:42 p.m. in July and 6:54 p.m. to 7:27 p.m. in August, according to timeanddate.com.

The sunset time will continue getting later until around June 20, the summer solstice or longest day of the year. It then starts getting earlier in the day.

When does the sun go down in metro Phoenix?

Twilight is the time just before sunrise and just after sunset when the sky is partially lit up by the sun. It is not completely dark or light, according to the National Weather Service.

Often dusk is used to describe when the sun is below the horizon, though there are different stages. Although there is no specific time frame, dusk can be anywhere from a few minutes to an hour or so after sunset.

Dusk falls around 8 p.m. in Arizona during the summer.

When is sunrise in metro Phoenix?

In metro Phoenix, sunrise is around 5:17 a.m. to 5:22 a.m. in June, 5:22 a.m. to 5:40 a.m. in July and 5:41 a.m. to 6:02 a.m. in August, according to timeanddate.com.

The sunrise time will continue getting earlier until around June 20, the summer solstice or longest day of the year. It then starts getting later in the day.

When does summer start? Here's what to know about the summer solstice 2024

How long before sunrise does light appear?

Twilight occurs just before when the sky is partially lit by the sun and it is not completely dark or light, according to the National Weather Service.

There are three different stages of twilight. Often dawn is used to describe daybreak. Although there is no specific time frame, dawn can start about 26 to 27 minutes before sunrise.

In the summer, dawn falls around 5 a.m. in Arizona.

Let's settle a debate, Arizona. What temperature do you set your AC thermostat at?

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: When does the sun go down in Phoenix? Here's what to know