The Coolest Muscle Cars To Ever Drop In At AutotopiaLA

Some of the most iconic muscle cars have dropped in to the visit the YouTuber.

AutotopiaLA is a wildly successful automotive youtube channel dedicated to showing off some of the world’s coolest muscle cars. This is primarily because the approach that Sean and his team have is very comical and frequently reflects the emotions and thoughts of the audience. Everything from Mopar monsters to heavy Chevy customs can be found in their extensive resume of vehicle interviews. Some of these vehicles are simple restorations with minor changes to the original stock form. However, most cars that roll through the Autotopia LA shop are insane Frankenstein vehicles whose primary focus is power and performance with a dash of style. These cars are cooler than just custom car, truck, and SUV seat covers.

This iconic muscle car embodies that emphasis on driving fun after having made a name for itself over 57 years for being one of the most extraordinary classic performance vehicles ever to hit the streets of America. This Chevelle is far more special than any other chevy as it boasts a massive 632 ci big-block V8 that pushes out 850 horsepower to the rear wheels. Another awesome Chevy Chevelle that made an appearance on the show is the ‘66 Chevelle which utilizes its big blower and classic style to catch on-looker’s attention wherever it goes. Accompanying these vintage muscle cars is a ‘56 Apache which boasts a twin-turbocharger system that helps to produce 2,000 horsepower.

America has a particular fondness for the Shelby Cobra because of its small stature and big engine. Because of this, Sean has seen many Cobras with a wide variety of features in the past. However, this incredible vehicle has just one thing on its mind, speed. A Roush 427 ci big-block V8 shoots the insanely small vehicle up to high speeds in a super short amount of time. Of course, these cars are only a tiny percentage of the vast population of resto modded muscle cars and trucks as the popularity for creating some ridiculous vintage vehicles increases.

