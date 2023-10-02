The Coolest Grandparent on the Block

Baby boomers are not regular grandparents; they're cool grandparents. They're living their best lives AND picking up the grandkids after school.

Demetria Phelps refuses to be stopped. The seventy-three years young mother of two daughters and grandmother of three granddaughters is passionate about movement, in her body and in her life. “I am really just starting to feel old,” she says. “But I am not ready for the rocking chair!”

Her TikTok, @Detemtria70ish_, which boasts well over 60,000 followers demonstrates that. Her vibrancy is palpable in every video she makes, whether she is capturing slices of her life, out and about, or doing what she loves most, dancing, her energy is felt. “I just want to make people happy. I get messages all the time now from people all over telling me how inspirational I am. People from their hospital beds who can’t really move, but they come across my videos and shake their shoulders and smile. That all means a lot to me," says Phelps.

But her story is not all smiles and twirls. Phelps is very candid about her life and what it took to get her “here.” “I’ve had to have thick skin,” she says. Phelps is a survivor of domestic abuse and assault, pain that emerges as she continues to process what happened to her. “If people only knew the truth. Sometimes it is hard.” She candidly shares her story in hopes that no one else would have to suffer in silence. “I’ve been through rough patches, but I’ll never stop,” she captioned one of her most popular videos. “I’m showing up to encourage others to never give up.”

Phelps raised her two daughters, Donielle and Dominique, on her own. When one of her daughters was diagnosed with Lupus, Phelps launched several initiatives to help save her life. One of those was her beauty brand, Dee Luxe Soaps, where Phelps sells handmade soap and 50% of every purchase is donated to either Lupus LA, Susan G. Komen Foundation, Women & Children’s Crisis Shelter, in Whittier, CA, American Kidney Fund or Wounded Warrior Project.



She also began wearing a t-shirt she designed with her daughter’s diagnosis and her contact information whenever she went out. “I did what any mother would do,” she said in her video, reflecting. “I was desperately trying to find a kidney donor for my daughter. She had a couple of family members and a few friends who were tested but for some reason or another, it didn’t work out. So I would wear this teeshirt. If you are a mother with a sick child, a dying child like my daughter was dying, you would do exactly what I was doing, walking around with a T-shirt like this too.” In a twist of fate, Phelps learned that she, the same body that carried her own daughter and gave birth to her, was able to save her daughter’s life. “Thanks to God, I did not know I was the perfect kidney donor for my daughter! Sometimes you gotta look in your own backyard.”

Overcoming these hurdles fuels Phelps to continue to stay active, but it is her grandchildren who are her continued inspiration. “I am a proud grandmother of three beautiful granddaughters- ages 12, 9, and 7.” Currently, Phelps doesn’t see her grandchildren as often due to a move to Canada, she gushes over pictures of them; playing dress up, going rollerskating, and missing them.” Loosen up and have crazy fun with your kids,” she says.

“There are no words for the joy your babies can give you. Enjoy every moment because joy can be fleeting,” says Phelps.

TikTok provides her with another way to share her life while keeping her spirits up. “Sometimes I suffer from depression or I get a little gloomy, missing my grandbabies," she says. "My husband Ted, he’s a kind and gentle man, he will remind me ‘Well, did you make your videos today?’ And then I get up, put on some makeup and I get to it! Sometimes, it really helps.”

When asked about her typical week, Phelps says, “One thing I absolutely do; I start and end every day, every single day with prayer.” she says. “I am a believer in prayer, that God hears us and he answers.”



As far as the rest of her week, Phelps is proud to spend her days “any way I want to.” She says “One thing folks need to understand about seniors is we do whatever we want to, when we want to. That is a privilege we have earned. We have earned a right not to be restricted to a schedule, not to have too much of a routine. And you do what your body allows. So as long as mine allows me to keep on dancing, I’m going to keep on dancing.”

Monday

A.M.: Movement is very important to Phelps, something that can be seen both on her TikTok and in her real life. “I have my workout room in my house and I regularly workout there or at the gym. Movement is important at any age,” she says but emphasizes that at her age, movement is vital to staying vital.

P.M.: A woman who loves books, Phelps typically ends every day by reading. “I love a good book. I have a stack of them by my bed and I love to read myself to sleep.”

Tuesday

A.M.: Phelps regularly sets time to record her videos for her audience. “I record a few TikToks and save them to my drafts. That way, I can drop them throughout the week," she says. "My favorite ones to do are the dance challenges. They are so fun!”



P.M.: Not only does Phelps love to read books, but she is working on one herself. “I’ve picked back up my writing. I want to write my life story and I have a goal to finish my story by my next birthday. I’ll be 75 and I have so much I want to share with everyone.”

Wednesday



A.M.: “Wednesdays are fun because that is when I usually go to Zumba class.” she says excitedly. “I can typically go to any of the Zumba classes whenever they have them, but Wednesday feels like a good day to go.”



P.M.: “Tonight feels good for sewing. I used to sew all the time. Even had my own seamstress business for a while. I get the urge to sew, to make things, mostly things for the little girls in my family.

Thursday



A.M.: “Most people like to clean on the weekends, but I can clean any time I want to. And I do. I turn on some music and get to moving. And I am not afraid to dance while I work!”



P.M.: “Back to writing for the evening. I have a lot of story to tell, and I am excited and blessed that I can still tell it.”

Friday

P.M.: “Friday evenings are the same,” she says“ I like to cook my mother a big dinner. My sister and her family care for my mom, so I like to give them a break by taking care of their dinner for the weekend. She only lives 10 minutes away and I get to see her a lot.”

Saturday

A.M.: “Saturdays are fun because I’ve started a new class, belly dancing,” she laughs. “I have always wanted to be a belly dancer.”

P.M.: “Saturdays are a good time to get out on a date with my husband. Maybe we will go to dinner, maybe we will see a show. Whatever we do, I really do love being with him.”

Sunday

P.M.: This evening, I give my youngest daughter and her children a call. I want to hear their voices, hear how the week went, and hear what they are excited about next week. I am in constant conversation with my oldest! We talk 3, even 4 times a day!”

Phelps says “Every day is something new. I try to keep things fun and interesting for me.”

That can be seen in her videos. One day she’s dancing around the house as she cleans. In another video, she’s dancing in the rain with a giant blue and white umbrella. In a different video, Phelps flexes the sewing skills that she acquired as a seamstress. In another, she joins her grandnieces in the pool for a swim. “My two nieces invited me to jump in the water with them, so I did! Dress and all!” she says in the caption.

“The aging process is a whole different world,” says Phelps. When asked what she wants to leave people who encounter her, she says “I am just starting to feel old. I try to tell people, that life is short. Life is too short. Stop playing around. I’m on social media trying to spread that message.”

