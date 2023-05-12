Small patio? This genius table has a secret built-in cooler — and it's on sale
If you've ever hosted a summer gathering, you know the number-one priority is making sure everyone has something cold to drink. No one wants to be chugging a lukewarm can of seltzer when it's 80-plus degrees outside (gross!), but if you have a small patio, you might not be able to accommodate a tub of ice. Well, rather than sacrificing precious mingling space, you can keep those bevs properly chilled with the Keter Outdoor Side Table and Cooler. Right now, this genius 2-in-1 solution is on sale for as low as $70 (down from $90!), just in time for your summer soirees.
Keter Outdoor Side Table and Cooler
At first glance, this nifty piece looks like an ordinary side table. But no! Pop the top up, and it becomes a bar table where guests can place their drinks, while the 7.5-gallon base can be filled with ice, cans and bottles — as many as 40 12-oz beverages, to be exact! — for keeping everything nice and cold for up to 12 hours.
Another "cool" feature? It has a built-in drainage plug that makes emptying out the water at the end of the night a piece of cake. Easy clean-up after a party? Yes, please! Plus, it's a cinch to assemble (just screw the legs on) and weighs under 15 pounds, making it easy to transport around the yard, and its weather-resistant finish can hold its own against the elements.
The Keter Outdoor Side Table and Cooler isn't just for parties, either. You'll use it all summer, placed next to the grill, beside the hot tub, near your lounge chair — basically, anywhere you'd like an ice-cold drink within arm's reach at all times! Its sleek, minimalist aesthetic will also look great on your deck. The pretty teal color is the option that's on sale, though it also comes in dark gray if you prefer a neutral tone.
With an impressive 4.5-star overall rating, the Keter Outdoor Side Table and Cooler is a hit with Amazon fans — here's what some of them had to say:
"I ordered this cooler to keep on my back patio for parties, and it has received so many compliments!" raved one alfresco host. "It's super cute, and the raised lid is great for people standing around looking for somewhere to leave a drink. It kept our drinks cold for hours, and even had lots of ice left the next morning after our party. Highly recommend for folks looking for an at-home cooler!"
"What a fantastic idea!" exclaimed a succinct reviewer. "I don't have room for an extra cooler, and it functions as a side table as well."
"We love [having] this outside near the pool to keep cold drinks handy during the day," wrote an impressed customer. "This product is so versatile, serving as both a pretty table and a cooler. I love that when you open the lid, you can leave your items on top and still access the drinks inside.... It's also sturdy and was easy to put together. Just pop the legs on with a couple screws, and you're done."
Keter Outdoor Side Table and Cooler
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
