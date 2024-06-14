Need to cool off? Colorado lake named as one of the best in America for swimming

Need to cool off from the heat this summer?

Grand Lake is featured as one of the top spots in USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards' best lake for swimming list.

“Colorado's Grand Lake springs to life once the snow has made its annual retreat, inviting tourists and locals alike to kayak, stand-up paddleboard, and swim along its tranquil shores,” the list says.

Here are the top 10 lakes featured in the list:

Lake Jocassee (South Carolina) Geneva Lake (Wisconsin) Lake Erie (New York, Ohio, and Pennsylvania) Norris Lake (Tennessee) Lake Superior (Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin) Lake Michigan (Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin) Deep Creek Lake (Maryland) Lake Chelan (Washington) Grand Lake (Colorado) Lake Charlevoix (Michigan)

The sites were “selected by an expert panel and voted by our readers,” according to the USA TODAY story detailing the list.

Near the headwaters of the Colorado River, Grand Lake is the state’s largest and deepest natural lake.

At an elevation of more than 8,300 feet above sea level, the area serves as the west entrance to Rocky Mountain National Park, so there’s plenty of recreation activities beyond the water.

More: Missed the northern lights? Here are the best places to stargaze in Colorado this summer

“We are home to the world's highest-altitude registered yacht club, as well as the nation's highest-altitude golf course with grass greens,” the Grand Lake website says.

Colorado is home to three other national parks and dozens of state parks filled with outdoor activities for any season.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Grand Lake named as a top lake for swimming in the country