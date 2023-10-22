Your Mom Lied When She Said She Didn't Want Anything For Mother's Day
A delicate necklace that means something
Get it in her initial or one of her kids. Cue all the tears.
Kate Spade One in a Million Initial Pendant Necklace
Buy it $40.60, Nordstrom.com
The terrarium she’s always wanted
The good news about succulents is that they’re one plant that’s a cinch to keep alive. If she forgets to water it—that’s a good thing.
Glass Succulent Terrarium
Buy it $59.99, 1800flowers.com
A cheery mug
What is happier than a garden-printed mug with her monogram? One with a gold handle? You got it.
Rifle Paper Co. for Anthropologie Garden Party Monogram Mug
Buy it $14, Anthropologie.com
Cute chopsticks for takeout
Remind her that you’re still coming over for sushi night. Her new baby is a welcome guest.
Carved Mokuzai Chopsticks
Buy it $8, Anthropologie.com
Flowers made for her
An easy-to-grow windowsill flower kit for every birth month. Because blooms boost happiness.
Birth Month Flower Grow Kit
Buy it $34, Uncommongoods.com
Candles that are works of art
In cactus and poppy, these are candles she won’t want to melt. (But she must!)
Terrarium Candle
Buy it $20, Uncommongoods.com
A lovely way to give thanks
She’s got a lot to be grateful for. A journal can help remind her to keep her head up—even on tough days.
Green Inspired Simply Grateful Journal
Buy it $12, Target.com
A notepad that gets her to her goals
If you don’t yet follow creative mom-of-two Kate Arends (@witanddelight_) go do it now. Then, pick up this notepad for the mom in your life who has big goals in work and homelife.
Wit & Delight Stay on Track Desktop Notepad
Buy it $28, shopwitanddelight.com
A soft where-everywhere cardi
In 13 colors, the buttons down the front make this soft sweater her new cold-weather staple.
MEROKEETY Long Sleeve Snap Button Down Cardigan
Buy it $26.99, Amazon.com
A stress-bashing CBD bath
Mom anxiety is a real thing. If you know she’s into CBD, she can gain an extra dose of calm in the bath.
CBD Bath Salts
Buy it $29.95, papersource.com
The luggage tag of her dreams
Whether she’s headed to Chicago or Amsterdam, the animal-print luggage tag will dress up basic black luggage.
Animalia Monogram Luggage Tag
Buy it $26, Anthropologie.com
A sweet bell-sleeved sweater
The best pullover of the season is going to be her new favorite.
Lark & Ro Women’s Bell Sleeve Sweater
Buy it $39, Amazon.com
A trendy self-care tool
Because she deserves to lock herself in her bathroom for a DIY facial.
BeautyBio Rose Quartz Roller
Buy it $60, Nordstrom.com
Meals that make her feel like goddess Ina Garden
This is the best meal kit delivery service around. Meals are easy to make, taste great, and will make her look like the inner Food Network chef she is.
Hello Fresh Gift Card
Buy it $60, Target.com
The of-the-moment fanny pack
Trust me, moms love the fact that these are back in style. She’s been dying to wear one around: make her fanny pack dreams come true.
MYTAGALONGS Parker Belt Bag
Buy it $19.99, DSW.com
A monthly tea to soothe the soul
There’s something so warming about sitting down with a mug of tea. And now she can have that gift in this inexpensive subscription box, which delivers four new teas to her door every month.
Sipsby Tea Discovery Box
Buy it $15/month, sipsby.com
For the self-confessed wine-o
She loves wine, natch. This piece of art will help her think fondly of all the bottles that mattered.
Wine Cork States
Buy it $35, Uncommongoods.com
The eye mask for better sleep
Research shows that moms experience disrupted sleep for the first six years after having kids. Help her out a bit here.
Ban.do Getaway Eye Mask
Buy it $18, bando.com
The cutest leopard print cardi ever
If she can throw it on for instant chic (even if her white tee underneath is stained with spit-up), it’s a win.
Halogen Long Linen Blend Cardigan
Buy it $68, Nordstrom.com
Towelettes to take it all off
Sometimes she’s so dog tired, there’s no way she’s standing at the sink to wash her face. These towelettes can be kept in her nightstand and require no soap or water to gently remove dirt and makeup from the day.
Hello Crush Coral Makeup Removing Towels
Buy it $16.95, papersource.com
For the best cheese snob you know
The only way to make goudas and parm even tastier is with a gorge monogrammed cheese board.
Eliza Monogram Cheese Board
Buy it $38, Anthropologie.com
A work of art for the kitchen
Give her this olive oil pourer alongside a big loaf of specialty sourdough. #breadgoals
Handblown Glass Olive Oil Pourer
Buy it $42, Uncommongoods.com
Slippers for her tired feet
And they are oh, so tired. Vionic makes footwear that’s healthy for tootsies—they’ve even been awarded the seal of acceptance from the American Podiatric Medical Association.
Vionic Gemma
Buy it $64.95, Zappos.com
A must-have book
Every mom knows she needs more self-care in her life. As for how to make it happen? That’s tough. This book has some clever ideas, even if she has just five minutes.
Self-Care for Moms book
Buy it $10.39, Target.com
Sneakers that go with everything
If it’s a pair of sneaks good enough for the ultimate mom (Kate Middleton, cough, cough), it’s good enough for your friend.
Superga ‘Cotu’ Sneaker
Buy it $65, Nordstrom.com
A moto cross-body
She’s used to lugging a giant bag around. Give her an excuse to carry something smaller with this cross-body, which still has plenty of pockets for her essentials.
The Drop Newport Adjustable Crossbody Camera Bag
Buy it $44.90, Amazon.com
Pajama pants to live in
She won’t want to take these off. And some days she probably won’t.
AMiERY Women’s Comfy Casual Pajama Pants
Buy it $15.99, Amazon.com
Everyday earrings in the best rose gold
She can wear them with anything for an instant pick-me-up.
Tory Burch Circle Logo Stud Earrings
Buy it $78, Nordstrom.com
A fast look-more-awake-now trick
You’re not saying she looks tired—you’re saying she needs more ‘me time.’
E.L.F. Hydrogel Under Eye Masks
Buy it $8, Target.com
A snuggle-up throw for chilly evenings
She can get her hygge on while watching The Great British Baking Show on Netflix.
Nordstrom at Home Kennebunk Bliss Plush Throw
Buy it $39.50, Nordstrom.com
Bubbly’s new best friend
Choose from flavors peaches and berries (strawberry, raspberry, peach) or citrus (orange, grapefruit, lemon); drop a cube into a glass of prosecco and watch the magic happen.
Minute Mimosa Sugar Cube Trio
Buy it $30, Uncommongoods.com
A mug she can take anywhere
There’s no reason she should do school drop-off while driving around with an open mug full of coffee, ya know? This ceramic mug is outfitted with a silicone sleeve and an easy-to-drink-from lid to prevent splashes.
W&P Porter Mug
Buy it $21.25, Amazon.com
A practical gift for the kitchen sink
This sponge holder solves a common problem (where to put the sponge?) in a beautiful—and quite frankly, calming—way.
Sea Stone Splash Sponge Holder
Buy it $24, Uncommongoods.com
Reusable bags for plastic-free kitchen goals
It almost seems strange to gift someone reusable silicone bags. Until you realize they come in a variety of rainbow-hued colors and really are everything when it comes to cleaner living.
Stasher 100% Silicone Reusable Food Bag
Buy it $11.99, Amazon.com
A camera to capture moments that matter
Yep, handheld cameras are cool again. Especially those that come in Flamingo Pink and Rose Quartz.
Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Camera
Buy it $69.99, Target.com
A set that makes packing a cinch
She loves to travel—now make the task easier (and more luxurious, quite frankly).
Calpack 5-Piece Packing Cube Set
Buy it $49.30, Nordstrom.com
A diffuser that makes every room smell yummy
When days turn crazy, turning on this essential oil diffuser makes everything feel oh so right again.
PureGuardian SPA2010 Ultrasonic Cool Mist Aromatherpay Essential Oil Diffuser
Buy it $38.49, Target.com
An opportunity for tea time
Best of all, this tea kettle—in bright red, cobalt, or teal—will look great on her stove.
Chantal 2 Qt. Vintage Tea Kettle
Buy it starting at $34.99, Target.com
A place to collect family recipes
She can store all of her favorite hand-me-down recipes that make her think of warm, fuzzy times with the fam all in one spot.
My Family Cookbook
Buy it $30, uncommongoods.com
A better bag for her pens
Sure, she can stash her pens and pencils in this hot pouch, but it also works for makeup brushes, too.
Gemma Suede Pencil Pouch
Buy it $28, Anthropologie.coms
A side twist shirt meant for leggings
Comes in a ton of colors, this basic adds just a little something extra with the side twist. Perfect for when she needs to throw on a pair of jeans or leggings and a cute top and go. (This is most of the time.)
Sampeel Twist Knot Tunic
Buy it starting at $12.99, Amazon.com
A warm and cute winter hat
She probably forgets to leave wearing a coat (it’s too much work), so at least this cute beanie with a fur pom pom up top will keep her head warm
C.C Thick Cable Knit Faux Fuzzy Fur Skull Cap Cuff Beanie
Buy it $17.99, Amazon.com
A slouchy pullover sweater
When she can throw something on that’s totally casual and put together, that’s a total win.
UGET Women’s Sweater Casual Oversized Pullover Top
Buy it starting at $15.99, Amazon.com
The dreamy PJ set
She might not take this off all weekend. No problems there.
Women’s Perfectly Cozy Notch Collar Pajama Set
Buy it $29.99, Target.com
The ultimate planner
Being a mom means there are lots of moving parts—this planner will help her keep life in order.
Erin Condren Metallic Painted Petals Lifeplanner
Buy it $60, erincondren.com
Mothers and mother figures are unbelievably selfless, sacrificing so much for their children. It’s nearly impossible to thank them for their hard work over the years, but an amazing gift for the holidays might be a pretty good place to start, right?
Unfortunately, holiday shopping can be extremely overwhelming, and it might feel nearly impossible to find the best gift for your mom. Luckily, I’ve curated a list of some amazing picks for all different types of moms.
Maybe Mom is super trendy, and needs a new pair of white sneakers. In that case, you’ll want to gift her the Reebok Lifestyle Club C 85 sneakers. If she’s a big traveler, invest in a nice BÉIS suitcase for her. And you don’t have to spend hundreds of dollars on the perfect gift for her, either. There are plenty of in-budget options on this list, like this DERMA E skincare set that’s under $30.
No matter what she’s into, there’s a perfect gift for your mother on this list. Ahead, shop the best 75 gifts for your mom this holiday season.
Build Your Own Bundle
Everyone reaches a point in which they need to revamp their haircare routine. If that sounds like your mom, build her a bundle of Ouai products. She'll be able to choose a shampoo, conditioner or mask, and a scalp scrub, hair oil, or leave-in conditioner. The opportunities are endless!
26" Check-In Roller
If you can't remember the last time you upgraded your own suitcase, that's probably a sign that your mom needs some new luggage. This olive color way from Béis is brand-new and super chic. Who knew traveling in style could look this good?
Lifestyle Club C 85
White sneakers should be a total staple in everyone's wardrobe these days, so if Mom doesn't have them yet, it's your job to get them now. Yes, it's after Labor Day, but that rule is old-fashioned anyway. These Reebok sneakers are totally adorable and timeless.
Vietnamese Pour Over Coffee
Salted caramel and vanilla-infused coffees and lattes are just one boil of water away with this pour-over coffee set that comes in easy-to-make sachets. As you may have guessed, you just have to pour water over one of them to get a traditional cup of Vietnamese coffee.
The sustainably-sourced coffees are all mouth-watering, and this set includes powdered packets of milk and sugar, too.
Shiatsu Neck/Back Massager
Who needs a massage more than a mom? The heated shiatsu rollers will feel amazing on her neck and back, but she can use this on her feet, too.
Westside Party Loafer Black Patent
These shoes are adorable and totally on-trend right now. They can be worn with a cute suit to the office, or for dressing up a jeans look. Your mom is about to become the *trendiest* one of her gal pals.
Kindle Paperwhite
Is your mom running out of room on her bookshelf? If so, she won't have to worry about tossing her old books to make space for new ones with a Kindle. It's a space saver, easy to use, and will allow her to download books to her heart's content.
Bamboo Bathtub Tray Caddy
If you value your bubble baths, odds are your mom does, too. This bamboo tray is expandable to fit any tub perfectly. With a wine glass holder and book or tablet stand, it's guaranteed to take her self-care evenings to the next level.
Clean Glow Body System
Alo's known for their epic workout gear, but their hydrating beauty essentials work just as hard. Not only are their products refreshing, uplifting, and citrusy, they're also dermatologist-tested and cruelty-free.
This bundle includes a full-sized Mega-C Body Wash, Superfruit Body Lotion, Head-To-Toe Glow Oil, and Magnesium Reset Spray.
Vida Cotton Tote Bag
Every mom can use a good tote bag—that's just a fact. This one from Dagne Dover is perfect for work and play, as it's a great size for fitting a laptop, and has a specific compartment for a water bottle.
Custom Birthdate Candle
Curated to have her birthday written on it, this isn't just a candle. Every day of the year has its own unique scent catered to her birth chart, and the writing on the jar provides curated spiritual guidance. The astrology-obsessed mom is going to love this.
Advanced Fitness & Health Tracker
If your mom is a regular at the gym or her local fitness class studio, she'll love a Fitbit. She'll be able to track her sleep, heart rate, pace, and more. The battery on this lasts seven days, so she can wait til her rest day to recharge.
Bamboo Cheese Board and Knife Set
Charcuterie is having a serious moment right now, and cheese lovers are going to make sure the trend lasts as long as physically possible. Pair this gift with some cheese from the fancy aisle at the grocery store and her fave wine.
'Brilliant Bites: 75 Amazing Small Bites for Any Occasion' by Maegan Brown
If your mom loves hosting and is always looking for cute recipes to make, she needs this book on the best 75 small bites to make. Whether she's concocting appetizers for a home happy hour or hosting a whole dinner party, this book will provide her with many amazing ideas of what to serve to her guests.
Complexion Clarity Kit
Paula's Choice is a beloved brand (even Selena Gomez uses it), and once she opens this kit, your mom will soon make it the staple of her routine, too. This gift set comes with everything your mom needs to make her skin firmer and brighter—a liquid exfoliant, an acid booster, and a retinol treatment.
Globetrotter's Cheese Club Subscription
For all the cheese-loving mamas out there, the gift of a cheese subscription box is truly the best. This specific subscription—the Globetrotter's Cheese Club—delivers pieces of cheese from fantastic cheesemaking locations around the world, from Spain, to Switzerland.
AirPods Pro
Who doesn't want a pair of AirPods? If she doesn't already have them, she'll seriously appreciate being able to take hands-free calls from you while cooking, out running errands, or going on her morning walk.
Rose Huggie Set
I love a good set of huggie earrings. Elevate your mom's jewelry drawer by giving her not one, but two (!) new sets of earrings this holiday season.
Stilosa Manual Espresso Machine
If there's anything coffee snobs can agree on, it's that Italian espresso reigns supreme. A ticket to Piedmont may be out of budget, but you can snag her this transportive De'Longhi machine for a fraction of the cost.
Merry Must-Haves
MAC has always been *that* girl when it comes to makeup. This holiday gift set comes with a plethora of goodies for mom to test out, including a mascara, serum, and more.
Classic Small Square Eternity Roses
For the bougie mom who's hard to shop for, Venus ET Fleur's iconic roses last for over a year—they also emanate the heavenly rosy scent for that entire time, too. You'll get credit every time she gets compliments on the beautiful bouquet (which will be often).
Waterproof Hiking Boot
If your mom is always kicking it in the great outdoors, she'll thank you for keeping her comfortable on those long hikes. These hiking books are waterproof, made with mesh for breathability, and have a protective toe cap to help her take on any landscape she wants.
Himalayan Salt Lamp
If your mom loves to treat her home like it's a studio for interior decorating, she will definitely appreciate the cozy vibes that this salt lamp has to offer. The brightness is adjustable, so she can control the lamp's warmth and glow.
3-in-1 Charging Station
Modern and functional, how could a mom not love this iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch charging station? It's also great for hands-free FaceTime sessions.
Aromatherapy Shower Steamers
If your mom doesn't have a bathtub, she doesn't have to miss out on all the relaxing benefits of a bath anymore.
Ok, fine—it's not the same as an actual bath, but these shower steamers will still make her bathroom feel a little bit more like a five-star spa.
Recipe Binder
If your mom is the one who knows all the family recipes, now she can store those gems in one handy spot. (Hey, maybe she'll even gift the complete version to you one day...)
Macrame Plant Hangers
If your mom's got a green thumb and an eye for minimalist design, she'll love these chic hanging planters handmade from eco-friendly jute.
Sunflower Seed Grow Kit
Maybe she's all set on homes for her little plant buddies. In that case, gift her these sunflower seeds—they're low-maintenance enough for new plant moms, too.
Tea Subscription
There's nothing like a cup of tea made by your mom. Now, she can have a never-ending supply thanks to this inexpensive subscription box. It will deliver four new teas to her door every month.
Crisp ‘N Bake Air Fry Oven
She may already have an air fryer from when they started becoming cool, but this dual air fryer-toaster oven means she'll save tons of counter space by throwing out her old toaster. As Amazon's bestselling air fryer, you know she'll like it.
'Momofuku: A Cookbook' by David Chang and Peter Meehan
Is she always trying to experiment in the kitchen? Enter this Momofoku cookbook by Michelin star-awarded restaurateur David Chang. In it, she'll read about Chang's rise in the restaurant world. And yes, there's recipes in there, too. Pork buns anyone?
White Ceramic Vase
If your mom loves filling her home with flowers, you should def get her these super stylish vases. Not only will they motivate her to buy herself more flowers, but she can easily turn any supermarket bouquet into a beautiful centerpiece.
Southeast Asian Sauce Sampler
If your mom can't get enough flavor in her food, this is the perfect gift. This box features a variety of three Southeast Asian sauces loved by several Women's Health editors, all of which can be easily mixed with everything from salads to stir fries. Just add your protein, veggies, and noodles or rice for a meal that tastes like it took hours to make.
Everyday Carrier
The mom who is obsessed with her dog will be equally obsessed with this stylish (and functional) carrier so she can take her beloved pooch with her anywhere.
Align High-Rise Mini-Flared Pant
If your mom loves to feel comfortable, but her sweatpants are starting to look a little too worn, why not get her a pair of quality Lululemon flair pants? Not only will she feel comfy, but she'll also look (and feel) like a totally cool mom.
Tiny Cast Iron Always Pan
Does Mom love baking? If so, you have to get her this adorable cast iron pan. It's perfect for baking pies, and since it's smaller than normal, shouldn't take up too much more space in her already-crowded kitchen cabinets.
Memory Foam House Slipper
These plush "marshmallow" slippers will have your mom feeling like she's walking on clouds. Plus, they have an anti-slip sole that will keep her from sliding.
Bluetooth Suitcase Record Player
If your mom is into all things vintage—or she's just nostalgic about her old records—this cute suitcase record player is the perfect gift for her. This basil green color is adorable, and it'll look cute with tons of interior decor styles.
Barry's X Membership
Barry's virtual class platform will fit perfectly into your mom's busy schedule, and make it easy for her to sneak in the brand's cult-favorite workouts in between WFH video calls. It's a must if she lives away from any of the IRL boutique studios, and a total bargain for just $40 a month.
Shampoo and Conditioner Bar Set
Shampoo and conditioner bars eliminate the need for large plastic bottles, making them a staple product for anyone who's trying to lower the amount of waste they produce.
Gold Layered Necklace
This fan-favorite necklace has over 12,000 five-star reviews, and it's no secret why. The dainty chain and elegant pendant fit any wardrobe—it'll look just as good on the mom who loves sweats as the one who dresses up to go to the farmer's market.
All Natural Body Care Duo Gift Set
These candy cane-themed body care gift set is perfect to gift Mom during the holiday season. It includes a body scrub and body butter, and is the perfect indulgence for her to use when she's practicing self-care.
Rain Hat
You know your mom spends hours styling her hair, and that also means she'll do anything to avoid ruining it—even skipping a walk with you or a family camping trip. Hairbrella's bestselling satin-lined hat is waterproof and will totally protect her hair in style.
Dylan Clog
Yup, Crocs has clogs now, and these look totally comfy. Backless shoes are trendy right now, and she can wear these around the house, or out with her favorite outfit.
Handheld Deep Tissue Massage Gun
Okay, so technically this is a gift for mom, but there's no doubt she'll let you borrow it. Who can blame ya? This massage gun uses percussion to penetrate your deep tissues and even comes with interchangeable attachments for targeted relief.
'Own Your Morning' By Liz Baker Plosser
Moms who love waking up early will seriously identify with Women's Health editor-in-chief Liz Plosser, who's mastered the art of the morning routine. This book is chalk-full of tips on how to make the most of her a.m.
Foot Spa
Vòila—a foot bath and massager in one! It soothes tired feet using bubbles, steam, and rolling massagers. So, yeah, this is a gift the mom in your life will want to use every day.
Ginger Saffron, Lemongrass, and Mango Lassi Candles
If there's one thing anyone can't get enough of, it's candles. But, these aren't your typical wicks—this bundle features South Asian-inspired scents like refreshing lemongrass and drool-worthy mango lassi.
Assorted Bite-Size Cupcakes
These beautifully-designed Baked by Melissa cupcakes will make a great addition to her post-dinner dessert ritual. There's even a gluten-free box, if that's preferred.
Instant Camera
This instant camera will make securing memories a breeze for your mom. It comes with extra film, and she'll love having instant printouts of all her favorite places and people on display in her home, as bookmarks, and to give as gifts, too.
Facial Massage Roller
The skincare-loving mom will have so much fun using this Insta-famous tool on her face every single day (and night, and afternoon). It'll double as decor on her nightstand, too.
Moisture Smoothie + Hair Masque
If your mom loves to style and dye her hair, this is a great gift to help your mom give her overworked hair a refresh. With almost entirely five-star reviews on Amazon, people love the Raw Sugar kit for hydrating and taming their frizzy locks.
Self-Care For Moms
Every mom knows she needs more self-care in her life. But as for how to make it happen? That’s tough. This book has some clever ideas, even if she only has just five minutes to herself every day.
Balancing Haircare Set
Whether she's a total haircare product junkie or just wants something reliable, quick, and easy to nourish her gorgeous strands, she'll seriously appreciate this high-quality set from Shaz & Kiks.
Founded by a sister duo in honor of their grandmother, the brand is all about family and self-love.
Digital Gift Card
For the mom who wants to up her skincare game but just doesn't have the time or patience to sift through the aisles of any major beauty retailer, Haldi is an absolute staple. Get her a gift card, and she'll take a quick skincare quiz after which she'll be sent a fully curated routine from clean, well-vetted brands like Youth To The People, Pai, and Tata Harper.
Picnic Basket Set
Complete with wine glasses, plates, and cutlery, this picnic basket set is primed for all those park dates mom and dad love to go on. Or, who knows? Maybe it'll start a new tradition—bonus points if you pair it with some of their favorite champers.
Decorative Throw Pillow Covers
If your mom loves to change up her space, she'll love a few new decorative pillow covers. These simple colors will fit well in any home, and are a neutral, but colorful, addition to any room.
Debra
This wallet is seriously stylish and big enough to hold mom's cash, ID, and cards. Put it in a purse or wear it as a wristlet—it's bound to add a fun flair to any look.
Pint Club Subscription
This gift may feel like a splurge, but can you really put a price tag on ice cream? Your dessert-loving mom will be so touched. A subscription to Jeni's Pint Club gets her four pints of exclusive Jeni's ice cream flavors delivered directly to her door every month. Make sure you're there the next time the next shipment comes in.
Shiny Black/Smoke Sunglasses
If your mom is rarely seen without her shades, why not get her another pair? These Quay cat eye sunglasses are sophisticated and quality-grade without the massive price tag of other top brands.
21-Color Gel Nail Polish Kit
Is it safe to say you'll never spot your mom without a good mani, but are concerned about how much she spends on those? Fair. This nail kit has everything your mom needs to give herself a salon-grade, lasting manicure. Who knows? Maybe it'll become her new favorite hobby.
The Duo Extra Virgin Olive Oils
Okay, this is a total olive oil splurge, but your mom deserves it. Brightland's olive oils have a cult-following for a reason. If your mom is particular at all about her cooking and seasoning, this is the perfect failsafe gift for her.
TV+ Subscription
If your mom loves to watch TV, why not give her the gift of a new streaming subscription? AppleTV+ is just $6.99 per month, and with so many shows regularly premiering, it's truly the gift that keeps on giving.
The Five-Minute Journal
Does your mom always talk about how she wants to start journaling, but always feels strapped for time? The Five-Minute Journal is a great option for her. This viral item includes writing prompts for six months, and all she needs to spare is five minutes a day.
Weighted Blanket
This weighted blanket is one of my absolute faves. It's luxurious to add on top of your bed's comforter, or cuddle up with when you're watching a movie, and there's no doubt that mom will love it. (I especially love laying it across my lap when I meditate!)
Mother's Day Kit
Give your mom the gift of self-care this holiday season with this amazing group of products from Derma-E. It comes with a facial mask, Vitamin C cleansing paste, microdermabrasion scrub, and regenerative serum.
Floating Sapphire Necklace
This stunning necklace is perfect to wear on its own, or to layer with other necklaces. The gold vermeil perfectly compliments the white sapphires.
Charge 5
For those family dinners or cookouts when everyone is gathered together, you have to have fun music playing in the background. This bluetooth speaker is the perfect gift for the mom who loves playing and listening to music with her fam.
CREAMi 7-in-1 Ice Cream Maker
If your mom is an ice cream fanatic and is even interested in making ice cream, you have to buy her this ice cream maker from Ninja. All you do is add in your sweet bases and freeze overnight, and you've got a yummy treat!
Libre Eau de Parfum Gift Set
If your mom is bougie and you want your gift to really impress her, get her this YSL Libre Eau de Parfum Gift Set. It comes with two perfumes and a lipstick, and while it has a nearly $200 value, it costs just $160.
Travel Jewelry Organizer Case
Already given your mom a new set of earrings to flaunt? Make sure you follow up that present with this cute travel-friendly jewelry box, perfect for storing her most precious gems when she's traveling.
Funny "I'm Sorry" Candle
I mean—the candle says it all. Moms with a good sense of humor will love putting this on display on their coffee table for everyone to gather around.
Contoured Eye Mask
Help her catch up on sleep everywhere from long flights to road trips with this contoured eye mask that'll block out light without flattening lashes or smudging makeup. Talk about beauty sleep.
Microwave Popcorn Popper
Help her take movie night snacks to the next level with this collapsible popcorn popper. Who wouldn't love some theater-worthy treats at home? Bonus: Pair with this kit that includes oil and yummy seasonings.
Lined Journal Notebooks
This vibrant three-pack of hardcover notebooks is perfect if your mom is someone who likes to take notes, journal, or plan. They come in a variety of colors with inner pockets and sticker labels. She'll thank you for helping her stay organized down the line.
