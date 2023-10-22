Your Mom Lied When She Said She Didn't Want Anything For Mother's Day



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



A delicate necklace that means something

Get it in her initial or one of her kids. Cue all the tears.

Kate Spade One in a Million Initial Pendant Necklace

Buy it $40.60, Nordstrom.com

The terrarium she’s always wanted

The good news about succulents is that they’re one plant that’s a cinch to keep alive. If she forgets to water it—that’s a good thing.

Glass Succulent Terrarium

Buy it $59.99, 1800flowers.com

A cheery mug

What is happier than a garden-printed mug with her monogram? One with a gold handle? You got it.

Rifle Paper Co. for Anthropologie Garden Party Monogram Mug

Buy it $14, Anthropologie.com

Cute chopsticks for takeout

Remind her that you’re still coming over for sushi night. Her new baby is a welcome guest.

Carved Mokuzai Chopsticks

Buy it $8, Anthropologie.com

Flowers made for her

An easy-to-grow windowsill flower kit for every birth month. Because blooms boost happiness.

Birth Month Flower Grow Kit

Buy it $34, Uncommongoods.com

Candles that are works of art

In cactus and poppy, these are candles she won’t want to melt. (But she must!)

Terrarium Candle

Buy it $20, Uncommongoods.com

A lovely way to give thanks

She’s got a lot to be grateful for. A journal can help remind her to keep her head up—even on tough days.

Green Inspired Simply Grateful Journal

Buy it $12, Target.com

A notepad that gets her to her goals

If you don’t yet follow creative mom-of-two Kate Arends (@witanddelight_) go do it now. Then, pick up this notepad for the mom in your life who has big goals in work and homelife.

Wit & Delight Stay on Track Desktop Notepad

Buy it $28, shopwitanddelight.com

A soft where-everywhere cardi

In 13 colors, the buttons down the front make this soft sweater her new cold-weather staple.

MEROKEETY Long Sleeve Snap Button Down Cardigan

Buy it $26.99, Amazon.com

A stress-bashing CBD bath

Mom anxiety is a real thing. If you know she’s into CBD, she can gain an extra dose of calm in the bath.

CBD Bath Salts

Buy it $29.95, papersource.com

The luggage tag of her dreams

Whether she’s headed to Chicago or Amsterdam, the animal-print luggage tag will dress up basic black luggage.

Animalia Monogram Luggage Tag

Buy it $26, Anthropologie.com

A sweet bell-sleeved sweater

The best pullover of the season is going to be her new favorite.

Lark & Ro Women’s Bell Sleeve Sweater

Buy it $39, Amazon.com

A trendy self-care tool

Because she deserves to lock herself in her bathroom for a DIY facial.

BeautyBio Rose Quartz Roller

Buy it $60, Nordstrom.com

Meals that make her feel like goddess Ina Garden

This is the best meal kit delivery service around. Meals are easy to make, taste great, and will make her look like the inner Food Network chef she is.

Hello Fresh Gift Card

Buy it $60, Target.com

The of-the-moment fanny pack

Trust me, moms love the fact that these are back in style. She’s been dying to wear one around: make her fanny pack dreams come true.

MYTAGALONGS Parker Belt Bag

Buy it $19.99, DSW.com

A monthly tea to soothe the soul

There’s something so warming about sitting down with a mug of tea. And now she can have that gift in this inexpensive subscription box, which delivers four new teas to her door every month.

Sipsby Tea Discovery Box

Buy it $15/month, sipsby.com

For the self-confessed wine-o

She loves wine, natch. This piece of art will help her think fondly of all the bottles that mattered.

Wine Cork States

Buy it $35, Uncommongoods.com

The eye mask for better sleep

Research shows that moms experience disrupted sleep for the first six years after having kids. Help her out a bit here.

Ban.do Getaway Eye Mask

Buy it $18, bando.com

The cutest leopard print cardi ever

If she can throw it on for instant chic (even if her white tee underneath is stained with spit-up), it’s a win.

Halogen Long Linen Blend Cardigan

Buy it $68, Nordstrom.com

Towelettes to take it all off

Sometimes she’s so dog tired, there’s no way she’s standing at the sink to wash her face. These towelettes can be kept in her nightstand and require no soap or water to gently remove dirt and makeup from the day.

Hello Crush Coral Makeup Removing Towels

Buy it $16.95, papersource.com

For the best cheese snob you know

The only way to make goudas and parm even tastier is with a gorge monogrammed cheese board.

Eliza Monogram Cheese Board

Buy it $38, Anthropologie.com

A work of art for the kitchen

Give her this olive oil pourer alongside a big loaf of specialty sourdough. #breadgoals

Handblown Glass Olive Oil Pourer

Buy it $42, Uncommongoods.com

Slippers for her tired feet

And they are oh, so tired. Vionic makes footwear that’s healthy for tootsies—they’ve even been awarded the seal of acceptance from the American Podiatric Medical Association.

Vionic Gemma

Buy it $64.95, Zappos.com

A must-have book

Every mom knows she needs more self-care in her life. As for how to make it happen? That’s tough. This book has some clever ideas, even if she has just five minutes.

Self-Care for Moms book

Buy it $10.39, Target.com

Sneakers that go with everything

If it’s a pair of sneaks good enough for the ultimate mom (Kate Middleton, cough, cough), it’s good enough for your friend.

Superga ‘Cotu’ Sneaker

Buy it $65, Nordstrom.com

A moto cross-body

She’s used to lugging a giant bag around. Give her an excuse to carry something smaller with this cross-body, which still has plenty of pockets for her essentials.

The Drop Newport Adjustable Crossbody Camera Bag

Buy it $44.90, Amazon.com

Pajama pants to live in

She won’t want to take these off. And some days she probably won’t.

AMiERY Women’s Comfy Casual Pajama Pants

Buy it $15.99, Amazon.com

Everyday earrings in the best rose gold

She can wear them with anything for an instant pick-me-up.

Tory Burch Circle Logo Stud Earrings

Buy it $78, Nordstrom.com

A fast look-more-awake-now trick

You’re not saying she looks tired—you’re saying she needs more ‘me time.’

E.L.F. Hydrogel Under Eye Masks

Buy it $8, Target.com

A snuggle-up throw for chilly evenings

She can get her hygge on while watching The Great British Baking Show on Netflix.

Nordstrom at Home Kennebunk Bliss Plush Throw

Buy it $39.50, Nordstrom.com

Bubbly’s new best friend

Choose from flavors peaches and berries (strawberry, raspberry, peach) or citrus (orange, grapefruit, lemon); drop a cube into a glass of prosecco and watch the magic happen.

Minute Mimosa Sugar Cube Trio

Buy it $30, Uncommongoods.com

A mug she can take anywhere

There’s no reason she should do school drop-off while driving around with an open mug full of coffee, ya know? This ceramic mug is outfitted with a silicone sleeve and an easy-to-drink-from lid to prevent splashes.

W&P Porter Mug

Buy it $21.25, Amazon.com

A practical gift for the kitchen sink

This sponge holder solves a common problem (where to put the sponge?) in a beautiful—and quite frankly, calming—way.

Sea Stone Splash Sponge Holder

Buy it $24, Uncommongoods.com

Reusable bags for plastic-free kitchen goals

It almost seems strange to gift someone reusable silicone bags. Until you realize they come in a variety of rainbow-hued colors and really are everything when it comes to cleaner living.

Stasher 100% Silicone Reusable Food Bag

Buy it $11.99, Amazon.com

A camera to capture moments that matter

Yep, handheld cameras are cool again. Especially those that come in Flamingo Pink and Rose Quartz.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Camera

Buy it $69.99, Target.com

A set that makes packing a cinch

She loves to travel—now make the task easier (and more luxurious, quite frankly).

Calpack 5-Piece Packing Cube Set

Buy it $49.30, Nordstrom.com

A diffuser that makes every room smell yummy

When days turn crazy, turning on this essential oil diffuser makes everything feel oh so right again.

PureGuardian SPA2010 Ultrasonic Cool Mist Aromatherpay Essential Oil Diffuser

Buy it $38.49, Target.com

An opportunity for tea time

Best of all, this tea kettle—in bright red, cobalt, or teal—will look great on her stove.

Chantal 2 Qt. Vintage Tea Kettle

Buy it starting at $34.99, Target.com

A place to collect family recipes

She can store all of her favorite hand-me-down recipes that make her think of warm, fuzzy times with the fam all in one spot.

My Family Cookbook

Buy it $30, uncommongoods.com

A better bag for her pens

Sure, she can stash her pens and pencils in this hot pouch, but it also works for makeup brushes, too.

Gemma Suede Pencil Pouch

Buy it $28, Anthropologie.coms

A side twist shirt meant for leggings

Comes in a ton of colors, this basic adds just a little something extra with the side twist. Perfect for when she needs to throw on a pair of jeans or leggings and a cute top and go. (This is most of the time.)

Sampeel Twist Knot Tunic

Buy it starting at $12.99, Amazon.com

A warm and cute winter hat

She probably forgets to leave wearing a coat (it’s too much work), so at least this cute beanie with a fur pom pom up top will keep her head warm

C.C Thick Cable Knit Faux Fuzzy Fur Skull Cap Cuff Beanie

Buy it $17.99, Amazon.com

A slouchy pullover sweater

When she can throw something on that’s totally casual and put together, that’s a total win.

UGET Women’s Sweater Casual Oversized Pullover Top

Buy it starting at $15.99, Amazon.com

The dreamy PJ set

She might not take this off all weekend. No problems there.

Women’s Perfectly Cozy Notch Collar Pajama Set

Buy it $29.99, Target.com

The ultimate planner

Being a mom means there are lots of moving parts—this planner will help her keep life in order.

Erin Condren Metallic Painted Petals Lifeplanner

Buy it $60, erincondren.com

Mothers and mother figures are unbelievably selfless, sacrificing so much for their children. It’s nearly impossible to thank them for their hard work over the years, but an amazing gift for the holidays might be a pretty good place to start, right?

Unfortunately, holiday shopping can be extremely overwhelming, and it might feel nearly impossible to find the best gift for your mom. Luckily, I’ve curated a list of some amazing picks for all different types of moms.

Maybe Mom is super trendy, and needs a new pair of white sneakers. In that case, you’ll want to gift her the Reebok Lifestyle Club C 85 sneakers. If she’s a big traveler, invest in a nice BÉIS suitcase for her. And you don’t have to spend hundreds of dollars on the perfect gift for her, either. There are plenty of in-budget options on this list, like this DERMA E skincare set that’s under $30.

No matter what she’s into, there’s a perfect gift for your mother on this list. Ahead, shop the best 75 gifts for your mom this holiday season.

Build Your Own Bundle

Everyone reaches a point in which they need to revamp their haircare routine. If that sounds like your mom, build her a bundle of Ouai products. She'll be able to choose a shampoo, conditioner or mask, and a scalp scrub, hair oil, or leave-in conditioner. The opportunities are endless!

Shop Now Build Your Own Bundle theouai.com Courtesy

26" Check-In Roller

If you can't remember the last time you upgraded your own suitcase, that's probably a sign that your mom needs some new luggage. This olive color way from Béis is brand-new and super chic. Who knew traveling in style could look this good?

Shop Now 26" Check-In Roller beistravel.com $308.00 Courtesy

Lifestyle Club C 85

White sneakers should be a total staple in everyone's wardrobe these days, so if Mom doesn't have them yet, it's your job to get them now. Yes, it's after Labor Day, but that rule is old-fashioned anyway. These Reebok sneakers are totally adorable and timeless.

Shop Now Lifestyle Club C 85 zappos.com $84.95 Courtesy

Vietnamese Pour Over Coffee

Salted caramel and vanilla-infused coffees and lattes are just one boil of water away with this pour-over coffee set that comes in easy-to-make sachets. As you may have guessed, you just have to pour water over one of them to get a traditional cup of Vietnamese coffee.

The sustainably-sourced coffees are all mouth-watering, and this set includes powdered packets of milk and sugar, too.

Shop Now Vietnamese Pour Over Coffee amazon.com $45.00 Courtesy

Shiatsu Neck/Back Massager

Who needs a massage more than a mom? The heated shiatsu rollers will feel amazing on her neck and back, but she can use this on her feet, too.

Shop Now Shiatsu Neck/Back Massager amazon.com $39.99 Courtesy

Westside Party Loafer Black Patent

These shoes are adorable and totally on-trend right now. They can be worn with a cute suit to the office, or for dressing up a jeans look. Your mom is about to become the *trendiest* one of her gal pals.

Shop Now Westside Party Loafer Black Patent sanctuaryclothing.com $149.00 Courtesy

Kindle Paperwhite

Is your mom running out of room on her bookshelf? If so, she won't have to worry about tossing her old books to make space for new ones with a Kindle. It's a space saver, easy to use, and will allow her to download books to her heart's content.

Shop Now Kindle Paperwhite amazon.com $139.99 Courtesy

Bamboo Bathtub Tray Caddy

If you value your bubble baths, odds are your mom does, too. This bamboo tray is expandable to fit any tub perfectly. With a wine glass holder and book or tablet stand, it's guaranteed to take her self-care evenings to the next level.

Shop Now Bamboo Bathtub Tray Caddy amazon.com $29.99 Courtesy

Clean Glow Body System

Alo's known for their epic workout gear, but their hydrating beauty essentials work just as hard. Not only are their products refreshing, uplifting, and citrusy, they're also dermatologist-tested and cruelty-free.

This bundle includes a full-sized Mega-C Body Wash, Superfruit Body Lotion, Head-To-Toe Glow Oil, and Magnesium Reset Spray.

Shop Now Clean Glow Body System aloyoga.com $120.00 Courtesy

Vida Cotton Tote Bag

Every mom can use a good tote bag—that's just a fact. This one from Dagne Dover is perfect for work and play, as it's a great size for fitting a laptop, and has a specific compartment for a water bottle.

Shop Now Vida Cotton Tote Bag dagnedover.com $119.00 Courtesy

Custom Birthdate Candle

Curated to have her birthday written on it, this isn't just a candle. Every day of the year has its own unique scent catered to her birth chart, and the writing on the jar provides curated spiritual guidance. The astrology-obsessed mom is going to love this.



Shop Now Custom Birthdate Candle Birthdate Candles $49.99 Courtesy

Advanced Fitness & Health Tracker

If your mom is a regular at the gym or her local fitness class studio, she'll love a Fitbit. She'll be able to track her sleep, heart rate, pace, and more. The battery on this lasts seven days, so she can wait til her rest day to recharge.

Shop Now Advanced Fitness & Health Tracker amazon.com $149.95 Courtesy

Bamboo Cheese Board and Knife Set

Charcuterie is having a serious moment right now, and cheese lovers are going to make sure the trend lasts as long as physically possible. Pair this gift with some cheese from the fancy aisle at the grocery store and her fave wine.

Shop Now Bamboo Cheese Board and Knife Set amazon.com $47.89 Courtesy

'Brilliant Bites: 75 Amazing Small Bites for Any Occasion' by Maegan Brown

If your mom loves hosting and is always looking for cute recipes to make, she needs this book on the best 75 small bites to make. Whether she's concocting appetizers for a home happy hour or hosting a whole dinner party, this book will provide her with many amazing ideas of what to serve to her guests.

Shop Now 'Brilliant Bites: 75 Amazing Small Bites for Any Occasion' by Maegan Brown amazon.com $17.48 Courtesy

Complexion Clarity Kit

Paula's Choice is a beloved brand (even Selena Gomez uses it), and once she opens this kit, your mom will soon make it the staple of her routine, too. This gift set comes with everything your mom needs to make her skin firmer and brighter—a liquid exfoliant, an acid booster, and a retinol treatment.

Shop Now Complexion Clarity Kit sephora.com $69.00 Courtesy

Globetrotter's Cheese Club Subscription

For all the cheese-loving mamas out there, the gift of a cheese subscription box is truly the best. This specific subscription—the Globetrotter's Cheese Club—delivers pieces of cheese from fantastic cheesemaking locations around the world, from Spain, to Switzerland.

Shop Now Globetrotter's Cheese Club Subscription murrayscheese.com $195.00 Courtesy

AirPods Pro

Who doesn't want a pair of AirPods? If she doesn't already have them, she'll seriously appreciate being able to take hands-free calls from you while cooking, out running errands, or going on her morning walk.

Shop Now AirPods Pro amazon.com $272.50 Courtesy

Rose Huggie Set

I love a good set of huggie earrings. Elevate your mom's jewelry drawer by giving her not one, but two (!) new sets of earrings this holiday season.

Shop Now Rose Huggie Set gorjana.com $95.00 Courtesy

Stilosa Manual Espresso Machine

If there's anything coffee snobs can agree on, it's that Italian espresso reigns supreme. A ticket to Piedmont may be out of budget, but you can snag her this transportive De'Longhi machine for a fraction of the cost.

Shop Now Stilosa Manual Espresso Machine amazon.com $89.95 Courtesy

Merry Must-Haves

MAC has always been *that* girl when it comes to makeup. This holiday gift set comes with a plethora of goodies for mom to test out, including a mascara, serum, and more.

Shop Now Merry Must-Haves maccosmetics.com $59.00 Courtesy

Classic Small Square Eternity Roses

For the bougie mom who's hard to shop for, Venus ET Fleur's iconic roses last for over a year—they also emanate the heavenly rosy scent for that entire time, too. You'll get credit every time she gets compliments on the beautiful bouquet (which will be often).

Shop Now Classic Small Square Eternity Roses nordstrom.com $299.00 Courtesy

Waterproof Hiking Boot

If your mom is always kicking it in the great outdoors, she'll thank you for keeping her comfortable on those long hikes. These hiking books are waterproof, made with mesh for breathability, and have a protective toe cap to help her take on any landscape she wants.

Shop Now Waterproof Hiking Boot amazon.com $82.95 Courtesy

Himalayan Salt Lamp

If your mom loves to treat her home like it's a studio for interior decorating, she will definitely appreciate the cozy vibes that this salt lamp has to offer. The brightness is adjustable, so she can control the lamp's warmth and glow.

Shop Now Himalayan Salt Lamp amazon.com $29.99 Courtesy

3-in-1 Charging Station

Modern and functional, how could a mom not love this iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch charging station? It's also great for hands-free FaceTime sessions.

Shop Now 3-in-1 Charging Station amazon.com $29.99 Courtesy

Aromatherapy Shower Steamers

If your mom doesn't have a bathtub, she doesn't have to miss out on all the relaxing benefits of a bath anymore.

Ok, fine—it's not the same as an actual bath, but these shower steamers will still make her bathroom feel a little bit more like a five-star spa.

Shop Now Aromatherapy Shower Steamers amazon.com $15.99 Courtesy

Recipe Binder

If your mom is the one who knows all the family recipes, now she can store those gems in one handy spot. (Hey, maybe she'll even gift the complete version to you one day...)

Shop Now Recipe Binder amazon.com $15.98 Courtesy

Macrame Plant Hangers

If your mom's got a green thumb and an eye for minimalist design, she'll love these chic hanging planters handmade from eco-friendly jute.

Shop Now Macrame Plant Hangers amazon.com $9.99 Courtesy

Sunflower Seed Grow Kit

Maybe she's all set on homes for her little plant buddies. In that case, gift her these sunflower seeds—they're low-maintenance enough for new plant moms, too.

Shop Now Sunflower Seed Grow Kit amazon.com $10.99 Courtesy

Tea Subscription

There's nothing like a cup of tea made by your mom. Now, she can have a never-ending supply thanks to this inexpensive subscription box. It will deliver four new teas to her door every month.

Shop Now Tea Subscription amazon.com $16.00 Courtesy

Crisp ‘N Bake Air Fry Oven

She may already have an air fryer from when they started becoming cool, but this dual air fryer-toaster oven means she'll save tons of counter space by throwing out her old toaster. As Amazon's bestselling air fryer, you know she'll like it.

Shop Now Crisp ‘N Bake Air Fry Oven amazon.com $118.99 Courtesy

'Momofuku: A Cookbook' by David Chang and Peter Meehan

Is she always trying to experiment in the kitchen? Enter this Momofoku cookbook by Michelin star-awarded restaurateur David Chang. In it, she'll read about Chang's rise in the restaurant world. And yes, there's recipes in there, too. Pork buns anyone?

Shop Now 'Momofuku: A Cookbook' by David Chang and Peter Meehan amazon.com $25.94 Courtesy

White Ceramic Vase

If your mom loves filling her home with flowers, you should def get her these super stylish vases. Not only will they motivate her to buy herself more flowers, but she can easily turn any supermarket bouquet into a beautiful centerpiece.

Shop Now White Ceramic Vase amazon.com $24.78 Courtesy

Southeast Asian Sauce Sampler

If your mom can't get enough flavor in her food, this is the perfect gift. This box features a variety of three Southeast Asian sauces loved by several Women's Health editors, all of which can be easily mixed with everything from salads to stir fries. Just add your protein, veggies, and noodles or rice for a meal that tastes like it took hours to make.



Shop Now Southeast Asian Sauce Sampler omsom.com $32.00 Courtesy

Everyday Carrier

The mom who is obsessed with her dog will be equally obsessed with this stylish (and functional) carrier so she can take her beloved pooch with her anywhere.

Shop Now Everyday Carrier wildone.com $127.50 Courtesy

Align High-Rise Mini-Flared Pant

If your mom loves to feel comfortable, but her sweatpants are starting to look a little too worn, why not get her a pair of quality Lululemon flair pants? Not only will she feel comfy, but she'll also look (and feel) like a totally cool mom.

Shop Now Align High-Rise Mini-Flared Pant lululemon.com $118.00 Courtesy

Tiny Cast Iron Always Pan

Does Mom love baking? If so, you have to get her this adorable cast iron pan. It's perfect for baking pies, and since it's smaller than normal, shouldn't take up too much more space in her already-crowded kitchen cabinets.

Shop Now Tiny Cast Iron Always Pan fromourplace.com $60.00 Courtesy

Memory Foam House Slipper

These plush "marshmallow" slippers will have your mom feeling like she's walking on clouds. Plus, they have an anti-slip sole that will keep her from sliding.

Shop Now Memory Foam House Slipper amazon.com $23.51 Courtesy

Bluetooth Suitcase Record Player

If your mom is into all things vintage—or she's just nostalgic about her old records—this cute suitcase record player is the perfect gift for her. This basil green color is adorable, and it'll look cute with tons of interior decor styles.

Shop Now Bluetooth Suitcase Record Player Urban Outfitters $84.00 Courtesy

Barry's X Membership

Barry's virtual class platform will fit perfectly into your mom's busy schedule, and make it easy for her to sneak in the brand's cult-favorite workouts in between WFH video calls. It's a must if she lives away from any of the IRL boutique studios, and a total bargain for just $40 a month.

Shop Now Barry's X Membership Barry's $39.99 Courtesy

Shampoo and Conditioner Bar Set

Shampoo and conditioner bars eliminate the need for large plastic bottles, making them a staple product for anyone who's trying to lower the amount of waste they produce.

Shop Now Shampoo and Conditioner Bar Set amazon.com $20.99 Courtesy

Gold Layered Necklace

This fan-favorite necklace has over 12,000 five-star reviews, and it's no secret why. The dainty chain and elegant pendant fit any wardrobe—it'll look just as good on the mom who loves sweats as the one who dresses up to go to the farmer's market.

Shop Now Gold Layered Necklace amazon.com $13.99 Courtesy

All Natural Body Care Duo Gift Set

These candy cane-themed body care gift set is perfect to gift Mom during the holiday season. It includes a body scrub and body butter, and is the perfect indulgence for her to use when she's practicing self-care.

Shop Now All Natural Body Care Duo Gift Set jcpenney.com $32.40 Courtesy

Rain Hat

You know your mom spends hours styling her hair, and that also means she'll do anything to avoid ruining it—even skipping a walk with you or a family camping trip. Hairbrella's bestselling satin-lined hat is waterproof and will totally protect her hair in style.

Shop Now Rain Hat amazon.com $44.00 Courtesy

Dylan Clog

Yup, Crocs has clogs now, and these look totally comfy. Backless shoes are trendy right now, and she can wear these around the house, or out with her favorite outfit.

Shop Now Dylan Clog Crocs $54.99 Courtesy

Handheld Deep Tissue Massage Gun

Okay, so technically this is a gift for mom, but there's no doubt she'll let you borrow it. Who can blame ya? This massage gun uses percussion to penetrate your deep tissues and even comes with interchangeable attachments for targeted relief.

Shop Now Handheld Deep Tissue Massage Gun amazon.com $79.99 Courtesy

'Own Your Morning' By Liz Baker Plosser

Moms who love waking up early will seriously identify with Women's Health editor-in-chief Liz Plosser, who's mastered the art of the morning routine. This book is chalk-full of tips on how to make the most of her a.m.

Shop Now 'Own Your Morning' By Liz Baker Plosser amazon.com $18.49 Courtesy

Foot Spa

Vòila—a foot bath and massager in one! It soothes tired feet using bubbles, steam, and rolling massagers. So, yeah, this is a gift the mom in your life will want to use every day.

Shop Now Foot Spa amazon.com $44.99 courtesy

Ginger Saffron, Lemongrass, and Mango Lassi Candles

If there's one thing anyone can't get enough of, it's candles. But, these aren't your typical wicks—this bundle features South Asian-inspired scents like refreshing lemongrass and drool-worthy mango lassi.

Shop Now Ginger Saffron, Lemongrass, and Mango Lassi Candles scrumptiouswicks.com $74.00 Courtesy

Assorted Bite-Size Cupcakes

These beautifully-designed Baked by Melissa cupcakes will make a great addition to her post-dinner dessert ritual. There's even a gluten-free box, if that's preferred.

Shop Now Assorted Bite-Size Cupcakes amazon.com $52.00 Courtesy

Instant Camera

This instant camera will make securing memories a breeze for your mom. It comes with extra film, and she'll love having instant printouts of all her favorite places and people on display in her home, as bookmarks, and to give as gifts, too.

Shop Now Instant Camera amazon.com $76.95 COURTESY

Facial Massage Roller

The skincare-loving mom will have so much fun using this Insta-famous tool on her face every single day (and night, and afternoon). It'll double as decor on her nightstand, too.

Shop Now Facial Massage Roller amazon.com $15.19 Courtesy

Moisture Smoothie + Hair Masque

If your mom loves to style and dye her hair, this is a great gift to help your mom give her overworked hair a refresh. With almost entirely five-star reviews on Amazon, people love the Raw Sugar kit for hydrating and taming their frizzy locks.

Shop Now Moisture Smoothie + Hair Masque amazon.com $31.99 Courtesy

Self-Care For Moms

Every mom knows she needs more self-care in her life. But as for how to make it happen? That’s tough. This book has some clever ideas, even if she only has just five minutes to herself every day.

Shop Now Self-Care For Moms amazon.com $9.99 Courtesy

Balancing Haircare Set

Whether she's a total haircare product junkie or just wants something reliable, quick, and easy to nourish her gorgeous strands, she'll seriously appreciate this high-quality set from Shaz & Kiks.

Founded by a sister duo in honor of their grandmother, the brand is all about family and self-love.

Shop Now Balancing Haircare Set shazandkiks.com $79.00 Courtesy

Digital Gift Card

For the mom who wants to up her skincare game but just doesn't have the time or patience to sift through the aisles of any major beauty retailer, Haldi is an absolute staple. Get her a gift card, and she'll take a quick skincare quiz after which she'll be sent a fully curated routine from clean, well-vetted brands like Youth To The People, Pai, and Tata Harper.

Shop Now Digital Gift Card haldi.com $25.00 Courtesy

Picnic Basket Set

Complete with wine glasses, plates, and cutlery, this picnic basket set is primed for all those park dates mom and dad love to go on. Or, who knows? Maybe it'll start a new tradition—bonus points if you pair it with some of their favorite champers.

Shop Now Picnic Basket Set amazon.com $48.89 Courtesy

Decorative Throw Pillow Covers

If your mom loves to change up her space, she'll love a few new decorative pillow covers. These simple colors will fit well in any home, and are a neutral, but colorful, addition to any room.

Shop Now Decorative Throw Pillow Covers amazon.com $26.50 Courtesy

Debra

This wallet is seriously stylish and big enough to hold mom's cash, ID, and cards. Put it in a purse or wear it as a wristlet—it's bound to add a fun flair to any look.

Shop Now Debra amazon.com $125.00 Courtesy

Pint Club Subscription

This gift may feel like a splurge, but can you really put a price tag on ice cream? Your dessert-loving mom will be so touched. A subscription to Jeni's Pint Club gets her four pints of exclusive Jeni's ice cream flavors delivered directly to her door every month. Make sure you're there the next time the next shipment comes in.

Shop Now Pint Club Subscription jenis.com $199.00 Courtesy

Shiny Black/Smoke Sunglasses

If your mom is rarely seen without her shades, why not get her another pair? These Quay cat eye sunglasses are sophisticated and quality-grade without the massive price tag of other top brands.

Shop Now Shiny Black/Smoke Sunglasses amazon.com $94.59 Courtesy

21-Color Gel Nail Polish Kit

Is it safe to say you'll never spot your mom without a good mani, but are concerned about how much she spends on those? Fair. This nail kit has everything your mom needs to give herself a salon-grade, lasting manicure. Who knows? Maybe it'll become her new favorite hobby.

Shop Now 21-Color Gel Nail Polish Kit amazon.com $29.99 Courtesy

The Duo Extra Virgin Olive Oils

Okay, this is a total olive oil splurge, but your mom deserves it. Brightland's olive oils have a cult-following for a reason. If your mom is particular at all about her cooking and seasoning, this is the perfect failsafe gift for her.

Shop Now The Duo Extra Virgin Olive Oils amazon.com $74.00 Courtesy

TV+ Subscription

If your mom loves to watch TV, why not give her the gift of a new streaming subscription? AppleTV+ is just $6.99 per month, and with so many shows regularly premiering, it's truly the gift that keeps on giving.

Shop Now TV+ Subscription Apple $6.99 Courtesy

The Five-Minute Journal

Does your mom always talk about how she wants to start journaling, but always feels strapped for time? The Five-Minute Journal is a great option for her. This viral item includes writing prompts for six months, and all she needs to spare is five minutes a day.

Shop Now The Five-Minute Journal amazon.com $28.99 Courtesy

Weighted Blanket

This weighted blanket is one of my absolute faves. It's luxurious to add on top of your bed's comforter, or cuddle up with when you're watching a movie, and there's no doubt that mom will love it. (I especially love laying it across my lap when I meditate!)

Shop Now Weighted Blanket balooliving.com $179.00 Courtesy

Mother's Day Kit

Give your mom the gift of self-care this holiday season with this amazing group of products from Derma-E. It comes with a facial mask, Vitamin C cleansing paste, microdermabrasion scrub, and regenerative serum.

Shop Now Mother's Day Kit dermae.com $28.00 Courtesy

Floating Sapphire Necklace

This stunning necklace is perfect to wear on its own, or to layer with other necklaces. The gold vermeil perfectly compliments the white sapphires.

Shop Now Floating Sapphire Necklace mejuri.com $98.00 Courtesy

Charge 5

For those family dinners or cookouts when everyone is gathered together, you have to have fun music playing in the background. This bluetooth speaker is the perfect gift for the mom who loves playing and listening to music with her fam.

Shop Now Charge 5 JBL $179.95 Courtesy

CREAMi 7-in-1 Ice Cream Maker

If your mom is an ice cream fanatic and is even interested in making ice cream, you have to buy her this ice cream maker from Ninja. All you do is add in your sweet bases and freeze overnight, and you've got a yummy treat!

Shop Now CREAMi 7-in-1 Ice Cream Maker ninjakitchen.com $199.99 Courtesy

Libre Eau de Parfum Gift Set

If your mom is bougie and you want your gift to really impress her, get her this YSL Libre Eau de Parfum Gift Set. It comes with two perfumes and a lipstick, and while it has a nearly $200 value, it costs just $160.

Shop Now Libre Eau de Parfum Gift Set Macy's $160.00 Courtesy

Travel Jewelry Organizer Case

Already given your mom a new set of earrings to flaunt? Make sure you follow up that present with this cute travel-friendly jewelry box, perfect for storing her most precious gems when she's traveling.

Shop Now Travel Jewelry Organizer Case amazon.com $17.99 Courtesy

Funny "I'm Sorry" Candle

I mean—the candle says it all. Moms with a good sense of humor will love putting this on display on their coffee table for everyone to gather around.

Shop Now Funny "I'm Sorry" Candle amazon.com $18.99 Courtesy

Contoured Eye Mask

Help her catch up on sleep everywhere from long flights to road trips with this contoured eye mask that'll block out light without flattening lashes or smudging makeup. Talk about beauty sleep.

Shop Now Contoured Eye Mask amazon.com $21.99 Courtesy

Microwave Popcorn Popper

Help her take movie night snacks to the next level with this collapsible popcorn popper. Who wouldn't love some theater-worthy treats at home? Bonus: Pair with this kit that includes oil and yummy seasonings.

Shop Now Microwave Popcorn Popper amazon.com $14.99 Courtesy

Lined Journal Notebooks

This vibrant three-pack of hardcover notebooks is perfect if your mom is someone who likes to take notes, journal, or plan. They come in a variety of colors with inner pockets and sticker labels. She'll thank you for helping her stay organized down the line.

Shop Now Lined Journal Notebooks amazon.com $19.95 Courtesy

