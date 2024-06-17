Cool down: Local pools and water parks you need to beat the heat wave
Don't get caught unprepared in this week's heat wave. Ohio has several water facilities for cooling down in the scorching temperatures whether it be a nearby pool or your community splash pad and spray grounds.
As a heat wave moves through Ohio, experts warn to stay hydrated, take breaks and avoid the outdoors. Yet, if you do find yourself outdoors hopefully it's at one of the many local water parks open across Ohio that can help you beat the heat.
Heat wave to spike it Columbus, here's what to expect: Columbus weather: Nearly 100-degree temperatures in June 14-21 forecast (dispatch.com)
Here's a list of pools and recreational water parks that offer a place to cool down:
Local Splash Pads
Barrett Community Center: 1184 Barnett Road, Columbus
Hours: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Contact: 614-645-3065
Bicentennial Park in the Scioto Mile: 233 Civic Center Drive, Columbus
Hours: 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Contact: 614-645-3800
Delaware Splash Pad: 1121 S. Houk Road, Delaware
Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. until Labor Day.
Contact: 614- 389-4648
Town Square Splash Pad: 160 Easton Town Center
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., may vary
Contact: 614- 337-2200
Big Splash: 2831 Southwest Blvd., Grove City
Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Contact: 614-277-3050
Obetz Splash Pad: 4390 Lancaster Ave., Obetz
Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Aug. 28.
Contact: 614-491-1080
The Splash, 47 Hall St., Powell
Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. until Labor Day.
Contact: 614-885-5380
Splashpad at John Bishop Park: 4815 Etna Road, Whitehall
Hours: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday
Contact: 614-338-3100
Local Spray Grounds
Blackburn Park: 263 Carpenter St., Columbus
Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Contact: 614-645-7670
Linden Park and Community Center: 1254 Briarwood Ave., Columbus; 1350 Briarwood Ave
Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Contact: 614-645-3067
Scioto Southland Park: 3901 Parsons Ave., Columbus
Hours: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Contact: 614-645-3224
Hanby Park: 115 E. Park St., Westerville
Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Contact: 614-901-6500
Hilliard's Station Park: 4021 Main St., Hilliard
Hours: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., closes October 1
Contact: 614- 876-5200
Partners Park: 125 E Sixth St., Marysville
Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Contact: 937-645-7350
Veterans Park, 1121 S Houk Road, Delaware
Hours: 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Contact: 614-389-4648
Village Green Park, 47 Hall St., Powell
Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Labor Day
Contact: 614-885-9820
Local Fountains
Dorrian Green, 50 Belle St., Columbus
Hours: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Contact: 614-645-3300
Fryer Park: 3899 Orders Road, Grove City
Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Contact: 614-227-3050
John Bishop Park: 4815 Etna Road, Whitehall
Hours: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Contact: 614-863-0121
North bank in the Scioto Mile: 311 W Long St., Columbus
Hours: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Contact: 614-645-3800
Ballantrae Community Park: 6350 Woerner Temple Road, Dublin
Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. until Sept. 2
Contact: 614-410-4400
Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation Children's Garden: Franklin Park Conservatory, 1777 E. Broad St., Columbus
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Contact: 614-715-8000
Pools
David H. Madison Community Pool (Bexley): 2100 Clifton Ave, Columbus
Opens 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., hours subject to change (614-559-4350)
Canal Winchester Municipal Pool: 180 Groveport Rd, Canal Winchester
Opens noon to 8 p.m. on weekdays and Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday (614-837-4004)
Clyde "Butch" Seidle Community Pool: 4450 Schirtzinger Road, Hilliard
Open noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. on Sundays.
Columbus Aquatics Center includes eight pools open from 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on weekdays and noon to 6 p.m. on weekends with $1 entry fee.
Devon Pool, Reed Road Water Park and Tremont Pool: opens 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (614-583-5300)
Devon Pool, 2070 South Mallway Dr., Reed Road, 2000 Hastings Ln., Tremont Pool, 2850 Tremont Rd.
Dublin Outdoor Community pools opens 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., hours vary
North pool, 5660 Dublinshire Dr. (614-792-7946)
South pool, 6363 Woerner Temple Road (614-889-7946)
Gahanna Swimming Pool: 148 Parkland Drive, Gahanna,
Opens 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. until September.
Contact: 614-342-4272
Grandview Heights Municipal Pool: 1350 Goodale Blvd
Opens 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Contact: 614-488-3111
Highlands Park Aquatic Center: 245 S. Spring Rd. Westerville,
Open 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., hours vary
Contact: 614- 901-7665
Plain Township Aquatic Center: 7650 Swickard Woods Blvd. New Albany,
Opens 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Contact: 614-855-7770
Powell Pool: 245 Adventure Park Dr., Powell
Opens 11:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Contact: 614-846-6112
Worthington Pools: 400 W Dublin Granville Rd., Worthington
Opens noon to 9 p.m.
Contact: 614-885-1619
This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Prepare for the heat wave with a list of pools and water parks in Ohio