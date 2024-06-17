Cool down: Local pools and water parks you need to beat the heat wave

Amani Bayo, Columbus Dispatch
Don't get caught unprepared in this week's heat wave. Ohio has several water facilities for cooling down in the scorching temperatures whether it be a nearby pool or your community splash pad and spray grounds.

As a heat wave moves through Ohio, experts warn to stay hydrated, take breaks and avoid the outdoors. Yet, if you do find yourself outdoors hopefully it's at one of the many local water parks open across Ohio that can help you beat the heat.

Here's a list of pools and recreational water parks that offer a place to cool down:

Local Splash Pads

  • Barrett Community Center: 1184 Barnett Road, Columbus

    • Hours: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

    • Contact: 614-645-3065

  • Bicentennial Park in the Scioto Mile: 233 Civic Center Drive, Columbus

    • Hours: 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

    • Contact: 614-645-3800

  • Delaware Splash Pad: 1121 S. Houk Road, Delaware

    • Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. until Labor Day.

    • Contact: 614- 389-4648

  • Town Square Splash Pad: 160 Easton Town Center

    • Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., may vary

    • Contact: 614- 337-2200

  • Big Splash: 2831 Southwest Blvd., Grove City

    • Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

    • Contact: 614-277-3050

  • Obetz Splash Pad: 4390 Lancaster Ave., Obetz

    • Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Aug. 28.

    • Contact: 614-491-1080

  • The Splash, 47 Hall St., Powell

    • Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. until Labor Day.

    • Contact: 614-885-5380

  • Splashpad at John Bishop Park: 4815 Etna Road, Whitehall

    • Hours: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday

    • Contact: 614-338-3100

Local Spray Grounds

  • Blackburn Park: 263 Carpenter St., Columbus

    • Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    • Contact: 614-645-7670

  • Linden Park and Community Center: 1254 Briarwood Ave., Columbus; 1350 Briarwood Ave

    • Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    • Contact: 614-645-3067

  • Scioto Southland Park: 3901 Parsons Ave., Columbus

    • Hours: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    • Contact: 614-645-3224

  • Hanby Park: 115 E. Park St., Westerville

    • Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

    • Contact: 614-901-6500

  • Hilliard's Station Park: 4021 Main St., Hilliard

    • Hours: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., closes October 1

    • Contact: 614- 876-5200

  • Partners Park: 125 E Sixth St., Marysville

    • Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

    • Contact: 937-645-7350

  • Veterans Park, 1121 S Houk Road, Delaware

    • Hours: 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

    • Contact: 614-389-4648

  • Village Green Park, 47 Hall St., Powell

    • Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Labor Day

    • Contact: 614-885-9820

