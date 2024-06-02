Cool Arizona cabins to rent this summer, from Flagstaff to Sedona to Payson to Greer

Most residents can recite Arizona's 5 C's that have long been driven the state economy — copper, citrus, codgers and cactus candy. Or something like that.

If there were a sixth C, it would be cabins.

Cabins have dotted the Arizona landscape since frontier days, first as a necessity and now as a welcome luxury. They are the getaways of our dreams, providing a quiet sanctuary in the forests and meadows of the high country. The promise of cooler temperatures and peaceful days far from the city sends desert dwellers flocking to cabins throughout the summer.

Treat yourself to a memorable getaway at one of these 10 cabins in Sedona, Flagstaff, Greer and Payson, Pinetop and Mogollon Rim Country.

Sedona: Historic Don Hoel’s Cabins

For a century, Don Hoel’s Cabins have been part of the Oak Creek Canyon story. The first five cabins were built in the 1920s. Today, 16 unique log cabins nestle in the shady woods close to picturesque West Fork Trail and just 2 miles north of Slide Rock State Park.

Cabins come in different sizes and include varying amenities such as kitchens, fireplaces and outdoor grills. There’s an onsite coffee house and the property offers private access to Oak Creek. Cabins start at $125.

Details: 928-203-7633, donhoelscabins.com.

Greer: Little Colorado Cabins

With the Greer lakes just up the road and the Little Colorado River flowing practically past the door, yeah, chances are anglers will enjoy their stay at this collection of cozy cabins. Of course, so will anyone just wanting to relax for a few summer days in Greer.

Details: 928-751-8700, littlecoloradocabins.com.

This is a family-owned and -operated business. All eight of the Little Colorado Cabins are real log cabins inside and out and have full kitchens. Don’t be surprised to find elk and deer grazing outside your window. Cabins start at $119.

Flagstaff: Arizona Mountain Inn and Cabins

Nestled in the ponderosa pines you’ll find the widest variety of cabins in the Flagstaff area. Surrounded by Coconino National Forest, Arizona Mountain Inn offers a high-country escape in the shadow of the San Francisco Peaks.

All styles and sizes, from a cozy one-bedroom to a large hogan-style cabin that can sleep 16 people, are hidden away on 13 secluded acres. Each cabin has a wood-burning stove or fireplace and fully furnished kitchen or kitchenette. There are also three bed-and-breakfast suites in the Tudor-style inn.

Cabins start at $232.

Details: 928-774-8959, arizonamountaininn.com.

Payson: Timberwolf Pines

This private one-bedroom cabin makes the perfect spot for a romantic getaway tucked away in the quiet pine forest 5 miles east of Christopher Creek, 25 miles from Payson.

With trails, lakes and streams nearby, keep as busy as you’d like. Or with a fully equipped kitchen, covered porch and fire pit, you never have to leave the property. There’s also a sleeper sofa, picnic table, grill and tent area, just in case you weren’t able to secure a babysitter and the romantic getaway becomes a family adventure.

Cost is $145 per night for two guests. Discounted rates for three nights or longer.

Details: 928-478-4220, timberwolfpines.com.

Pinetop: Lake of the Woods

Whether you want to fish from your yard or just sit outside in the morning with a cup of coffee gazing across still water, Lake of the Woods makes it possible. There are 26 cabins scattered across the resort property, which includes its own private lake stocked with rainbow trout.

Some cabins sit right on the shoreline and others offer lake views. No fishing license is required, and the lake supports a population of largemouth bass and bluegill. Boats can be rented through the summer. They also offer seven condo-style units with up to five bedrooms to accommodate larger groups. Cabins start at $109 on weekdays.

Details: 928-368-5353, lakeofthewoodsaz.com.

Greer: Lazy Trout Cabins

Sitting at an elevation of 8,500 feet with the Little Colorado River meandering through the heart of town, Greer is the ultimate summer escape. The little hamlet is surrounded by national forest land veined with hiking trails.

Lazy Trout Cabins come in different sizes, and all have full kitchens, satellite television and wi-fi. From the property it’s an easy walk to all that Greer has to offer. Cabins start at $139.

Details: 928-735-7888, lazytrout.com.

Sedona: Briar Patch Inn

If you like a little pampering to go with your cabin adventure then the Briar Patch Inn is for you. Featuring 19 luxury cabins spread across 9 acres of shady woods in Oak Creek Canyon, Briar Patch Inn offers an especially tranquil setting.

Spa services such as massages and facials take place in a creekside gazebo. A healthful breakfast is served on a beautiful terrace overlooking the flowing water. A classical duet performs most mornings through the summer.

The same family has operated Briar Patch for more than 40 years. Cabins vary in size but each resonates with rustic charm and a celebration of Southwestern style. Most have fireplaces, and all have private patios but no television, phone or internet. Rates start at $369.

Details: 888-809-3030, briarpatchinn.com.

Pinetop: Whispering Pines Resort

The cabins at Whispering Pines are spread across 13 acres of pine and oak timber abutting Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest. It creates a backwoods feel, but shopping and restaurants are surprisingly close.

Choose from studio cabins, one-, two, or three-bedroom units and even an elegant Victorian. This is an older property with a lot of charm. Cabins are well maintained, fully furnished, carpeted and stocked with firewood.

There’s a small playground for the kids and hiking trails. With over three dozen cabins, you can easily find one that fits your budget and family needs. Cabins start at $140.

Details: 928-367-4386, whisperingpinesaz.com.

Payson: The Retreat at Mountain Meadows

A cluster of cozy cabins nestles on 3 acres of forest and meadow. The property has provided heat-weary desert dwellers some relief for decades. Six one-bedroom cabins and a larger main house, feature differing amenities, such as kitchens, gas fireplaces and hot tubs.

Each cabin includes indoor and outdoor eating tables and a porch with a swing. There’s a shared fire pit area, propane and barbecue grills and outdoor games. The community of Christopher Creek is nearby and it’s a short drive to Woods Canyon Lake. Cabins start at $165.

Details: 928-554-5512, mountainmeadowscabins.com.

Sedona: Orchard Canyon on Oak Creek

Satisfy all your senses with a stay at Orchard Canyon. Lovely rustic cabins are tucked amid the lush greenery of Oak Creek Canyon on the banks of the stream. Guests are serenaded by the music of falling water.

A sumptuous breakfast and dinner featuring a seasonal menu of fresh ingredients is served daily for guests. (There’s an additional meal charge for more than two guests per cabin.)

In the shadow of the towering red cliffs, the 10-acre property includes hundreds of fruit trees, a vegetable garden and a joyous abundance of flowers spilling from their beds. Cabins cost $400-$500 per night. They’re currently running a summer special: Get 15% off on stays Sundays through Thursdays from June 3 to Aug. 29.

Details: 928-282-3343, enjoyorchardcanyon.com.

More Arizona cabins

Greer Lodge: Another sweet getaway for anglers, with all cabins on or near the water. Guests just have to choose whether they want a cabin on the small trout ponds or on the Little Colorado River. greerlodgeaz.com.

Mormon Lake Lodge: Guests at this favorite location south of Flagstaff have access to miles of trails, horseback riding, a country store, a mini-museum, a Western saloon featuring live music on summer weekends and a steakhouse and pizzeria. mormonlakelodge.com.

Meet Roger Naylor

You have two chances to meet Roger Naylor, author and longtime Arizona Republic contributor, on Saturday, June 8.

First, he'll give a presentation on his book "Arizona’s Scenic Roads and Hikes" at 10 a.m. at the Chandler Downtown Library. This is a great opportunity to plan your summer getaways. Also on hand will be the owner of d’Vine Gourmet to discuss local foods and offer yummy samples. The event is free.

Details: 22 Delaware St., Chandler. Free. 480-782-2800, chandlerlibrary.org.

Later Saturday, Naylor will be at the White Mountain Nature Center in Pinetop-Lakeside at 6 p.m. to give a presentation on his book "Awesome Arizona: 200 Amazing Facts About the Grand Canyon State."

Details: 425 N. Woodland Road, Pinetop-Lakeside. Free for members; $10 donation requested for nonmembers. 928-358-3069, www.wmnature.org.

