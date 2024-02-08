What Cooking Trick Is Popular In Your Household That Others Might Not Know About?

You can read all the cookbooks in the world and watch all the shows on Food Network, but some of our most essential cooking tricks come from family. These are the hacks we grew up with and learned from our parents and grandparents. They are the ones we use all the time in our home kitchens and eventually pass down to our own children.

So, I want to know about the cooking or food hacks you used in your household that others probably wouldn't know about.

Maybe your mother would line the sink with old newspaper before peeling vegetables. That way, you can just fold up the paper and throw away all the scraps, leaving your sink squeaky clean.

Or maybe your grandmother added a secret (and totally unexpected) ingredient to her boxed brownies, which made them the talk of the town. And you still use the very same recipe to this day.

Perhaps you kept an old coffee tin on the kitchen counter to save any extra bacon fat from cooking. Then you could use it when pan-frying pretty much anything.

Maybe your family had a handy way to keep days-old bread tasting super fresh, as if it just came out of the oven.

Or, your household swore by a no-fail way to poach eggs perfectly every single time.

So, if you grew up with a food hack that you still swear by, I want to hear about it — anything that makes cooking easier or elevates a popular recipe! Share them in the comments below, and your responses could be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post. And if you prefer to stay anonymous, drop them into this Google Form.