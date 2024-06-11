Consumer Reports Finds High Levels of Lead in Some Puffs Snacks—What Parents Should Know

Pediatricians urge that parents don't need to panic but can take steps to reduce lead exposure.

The desire—and stress related to it—to meet a child’s basic needs for food can begin with breast/chestfeeding or formula tolerance struggles at birth and continue with “picky” eating as a little one begins solid foods. On-the-go lifestyles can also complicate matters.

Puff snacks with fruits and veggies offer convenience and—seemingly—an opportunity to get vitamins in a way that meets a young child’s taste preferences. However, results from a Consumer Reports (CR) test for lead may raise alarm concerns.

Specifically, a pair of puffs from the brand Lesser Evil, made with organic cassava oil, had some of the highest levels of lead of any baby food CR has ever tested. Snacks with sorghum had some of the least.

First, before you head down a shame spiral: “[Parents] should not panic,” says Mehul Patel, MD, a pediatrician with Children’s Memorial Hermann Pediatrics.

But Dr. Patel wants caregivers to know that puffs aren’t a substitute for healthier food. “Small portions are safe, but if time and money allow, always go for healthier snacks,” adds Dr. Patel.

What does that mean (and what can parents glean from CR’s testing)? Expert share their insight.

Is There Lead in Puffs?

Consumer Reports tested six children’s snacks made using cassava or sorghum flours. This report looks at the levels of lead in baby puffs made from these flours. The snacks came from three brands:

Lesser Evil (Lil' Puffs Intergalactic Voyager Veggie Blend and Lil' Puffs Sweet Potato Apple Asteroid)

Serenity Kids (Grain Free Puffs, Tomato & Herbs, Bone Broth and Grain Free Puffs, Carrot & Beet)

Once Upon a Farm (Organic Fruit & Veggie Puffs, Apple, Sweet Potato & Coconut and Organic Fruit & Veggie Puffs, Mango, Carrot & Coconut)

CR used California’s maximum allowable dose level (MADL) to measure, as it is the most protective available in the U.S., which does not have federal lead limits for most foods. Importantly, results do not indicate that a food product goes above California’s legal limits.

“Of the six products tested, two LesserEvil products and one product from Serenity Kids made with cassava flour showed high levels of lead,” explains Jasmin Dao, MD, PhD, a California-based pediatric neurologist at Miller Children's & Women's Hospital. “Products that use sorghum, such as Once Upon a Farm, had the lowest lead levels of any baby snack tested.”

The Serenity Puffs snack that showed high levels was the Grain Free Puffs, Tomato & Herbs, Bone Broth.

Headlines—especially in the digital age driven by clicks—can illicit unnecessary panic. But experts share that that’s not the point of informing parents about the potential harms of lead in food (or efforts to reduce it).

“Lead has been linked to developmental delays, behavioral issues, and learning difficulties,” says William Slemp, DO, a pediatrician at Novant Health Forsyth Pediatrics in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

A 2017 study indicates a link between lead exposure and a learning disability diagnosis in children but could not establish that lead exposure directly caused the learning disability. In more recent research, in children ages 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 8, authors observe that higher blood lead concentrations were linked with a higher risk of behavioral issues in children.



Dr. Patel adds that some research indicates that higher lead exposure could raise the risk of anemia.



Now, avoiding lead exposure altogether isn’t possible—and food isn’t the only way children experience it. “Most lead poisoning occurs from environmental sources like parents bringing it home on clothes from work and old homes,” Dr. Patel says.

However, the naturally occurring element does get into foods. “Lead can occur naturally in soil or through pollution and contamination in our soil,” Dr. Dao says. “Root vegetables, such as cassava, can have high lead levels because lead can accumulate in the roots and, when baked or cooked into snack foods, may concentrate lead levels even more.”

What Parents Can Do About Lead in Food

First, here’s what not to do: panic.

“Based on these studies, I do not feel that the lead levels in cassava puffs are sufficient to cause high blood lead levels and affect neurodevelopment," Dr. Dao stresses. "It is important to remember that the problem actually lies in the cumulative exposure of foods with high levels of lead.”

Dr. Dao adds that it’s impossible to eliminate lead exposure, as children are exposed to it through drinking water, contaminated soil and dust, and foods other than puffs. Instead, parents can feel empowered to take some steps to reduce high exposures.

For instance, CR suggests limiting Lesser Evils Lil' Puffs Intergalactic Voyager Veggie Blend to 0.5 servings daily. The recommended maximum serving for the Lesser Evils Lil' Puffs Sweet Potato Apple Asteroid and both Serenity Kids snacks is 1.5 per day. CR did not give a limit for the Once Upon a Farms foods tested.

However, CR stresses the importance of reading the label, as some packets can contain multiple servings. For starters, a half-serving of Lesser Evils Lil' Puffs Intergalactic Voyager Veggie Blend is 17 puffs.

For now, one pediatrician suggests adhering to the report's suggestions as a best practice if parents offer these foods as snacks. “It is a good idea until we have a database of the safer products,” says Daniel Ganjian, MD, FAAP, a board-certified pediatrician at Providence Saint John’s Health Center.

Expert also offer some other tips:

Minimize or eliminate puffs in the home . Parents who don’t have puffs in the home are less likely to offer them. Or, save puffs for an as-needed snack, such as a long car ride, and give children choices of three to four other snacks. Dr. Patel recommends fresh apples with peanut butter (if there are no allergies), hummus and celery, orange slices, a banana, and broccoli with ranch dressing.

Check labels. Knowledge is power. “Read labels of the baby foods to make sure you are getting a variety,” Dr. Slemp says. “Vary your grains. Oats and rice are OK but do incorporate some barley, farro, or bulgar." Also, "Avoid juice, which can have high levels of lead and give a hit of sugar that kids do not need.”

Research the company. “Parents can check with their favorite food brands to see if the company regularly checks for lead levels in their products,” Dr. Dao says.

Of course, parents want to do the healthiest thing for their children, and these headlines may cause understandable worry. “If you have any questions about lead or your child's diet, talk to your doctor,” Dr. Ganjian says.

If the health care provider is also concerned—or a parent wishes—you can check for lead levels. Dr. Dao says, “Consider getting a blood test for the child to check lead levels."



