What Is Considered a Low-Dose Statin?

High cholesterol is defined as having total cholesterol greater than 200 milligrams (mg) of cholesterol per deciliter (dL) of blood (mg/dL). Between 2018 and 2020, nearly 86 million adults 20 years and older had high cholesterol.

The two main types of cholesterol are low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol (considered bad cholesterol) and high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol (considered good cholesterol).

Statins are a class of medications commonly used to treat high cholesterol. They are classified by how strong they are and how much they can lower LDL cholesterol.

Low-dose statins can significantly reduce LDL, while non-low-dose statins also significantly reduce LDL.

Low-dose statins reduce the risk of complications such as heart attack, stroke, and death in older adults who do not have a history of heart disease but who are at risk of developing it.

This article will provide an overview of low-dose statins, explaining the conditions they treat, when they should be used, their proven efficacy, potential side effects, and more.

What Are Statins?

Statins work by slowing down and reducing cholesterol production by the liver, which results in LDL lowering. Statins also lower cardiovascular risks.

Low-dose statins include:

Zocor (simvastatin): 10 mg

Generic pravastatin: 10–20 mg

Generic lovastatin: 20 mg

Lescol XL (fluvastatin): 20–40 mg

Livalo (pitavastatin): 1 mg

Low-dose statins are necessary to manage cholesterol, reduce the risk of heart attack, stroke, and death, prevent plaque buildup in the arteries, and provide therapy alternatives to people who may be sensitive to or unable to tolerate higher statin doses.

In 2016, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recommended using low-dose statins.

It recommended that low-dose or moderate-dose statins be used as treatment in adults 40–75 years who haven't had a heart attack or stroke but have at least one risk factor for cardiovascular disease (high cholesterol, diabetes, high blood pressure, or smoking), and a calculated risk of at least 7.5% for developing heart disease in the next 10 years.



Benefits of Low-Dose Statins

Low-dose statins help manage cholesterol by reducing LDL and increasing HDL. Statins are the most effective treatment option for cholesterol lowering.

Furthermore, they aid in reducing cardiovascular disease risk by lowering cholesterol levels. Doing so reduces the amount of fat buildup in the arteries.

Research suggests that there may be some non-cholesterol benefits associated with statin use, such as improving outcomes related to atrial fibrillation (A-fib) following heart surgery, chronic obstructive lung disease (COPD), acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), and pneumonia.

Researchers are conducting trials to determine if statins can prevent dementia in older adults.

Efficacy

Clinical research supports the benefits of low-dose statins.

A 10-year study investigated the relationship between age and LDL-lowering statins.

The study concluded that using low- to moderate-intensity statins resulted in a more significant LDL reduction in older people when compared to younger individuals.



Conditions Treated With Low-Dose Statins

High levels of LDL correlate with a higher risk of plaque buildup in the arteries. Low-dose statins can prevent a primary or secondary heart event such as heart attack and stroke by lowering the LDL.

In addition to lowering cholesterol, statins decrease vasculitis (blood vessel inflammation), manage plaque buildup, and prevent blood clots.

Through various pathways, statins can even lower blood pressure, especially in those with high blood pressure who are on stable blood pressure lowering therapy.

Statins are currently only approved to treat cholesterol and prevent heart disease.

Nonetheless, more research is needed to determine if other conditions can be treated with low-dose statins.

Some healthcare providers may use low-dose statins off-label to treat some inflammatory and neurologic conditions.

Managing Low-Dose Statin Therapy

Because no symptoms are associated with high cholesterol, regular check-ups, and blood tests can help identify the condition proactively.

Your healthcare provider, however, can check your cholesterol levels through a blood test called a lipid panel.

Cholesterol monitoring should begin at 9 years old and continue every four to six years in healthy people with no complications. Your health history will determine whether you should check your cholesterol more frequently.

Older adults and people with risk factors such as heart disease and diabetes should have their cholesterol checked more often.

Routine monitoring is essential because it detects elevated cholesterol levels, allows time for intervention and treatment if necessary, and assists healthcare providers in determining if you are at high risk for other conditions.

Role of Diet and Exercise

Pursuing a healthy, balanced diet and engaging in physical exercise are important practices that can improve your cholesterol and lower your risk of heart disease.

Adding heart-healthy foods such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, beans, and seafood is recommended.

Additionally, finding ways to become more active and increase physical activity will play an important role in lessening the severity of heart disease.

Side Effects and Safety

Statin therapy is safe, and low-dose statins are typically well tolerated.

Low-dose statins are recommended when people experience side effects on higher statin doses.

The most common side effect associated with low-dose statin use is muscle pain.

Common Side Effects

Some common side effects associated with the use of low-dose statins include:

Severe Side Effects

A rare but severe side effect associated with the use of low-dose statins is rhabdomyolysis, which results in a painful breakdown of the muscle and often results in dehydration and requires immediate discontinuation of statin therapy.

Moreover, liver and kidney dysfunction can occur long-term on high statin doses.

Safety for At-Risk Populations

Statins should not be used in pregnant or nursing people.

Statins are pregnancy Category X, meaning they have shown evidence of human risk in clinical trials. Statin use can cause harm and should be avoided during pregnancy as the risks of using the medication outweigh the benefits.

This warning also applies to people who are breastfeeding.

Low-dose statins are safe and approved for use in children. However, lifestyle management should typically be considered first before prescription.

Low-dose statins are safe for older people, but individual risk should be evaluated to determine if there is a benefit.

Low-dose statins are often better tolerated by older individuals (people generally 65 years and older) but should be used with caution regardless of age range.

Summary

Low-dose statins are set apart by their dose and LDL-lowering effect. Low-dose and non-low-dose statins can significantly reduce LDL.

Low-dose statins are used to help manage cholesterol and improve long-term cardiac outcomes. They also provide therapy options to people who may not be able to tolerate higher statin doses.

Low-dose statins are specifically recommended for adults 40-75 years old who are at risk of having a heart attack or stroke. Zocor (simvastatin), generic pravastatin, and generic lovastatin are commonly used low-dose statins.

Statins at all doses should be avoided in pregnant or breastfeeding people due to fetal risk.

If you have questions regarding your cholesterol or if you should be taking a low-dose statin, discuss your treatment options with your healthcare provider.

Frequently Asked Questions

How should orally administered low-dose statins be stored?

Low-dose statins should be stored in a secure, dry area at room temperature (68–77 degrees F). Do not store low-dose statins in an area susceptible to high levels of heat or moisture, such as a bathroom.

Finally, if applicable, keep all medications out of reach of children and pets.



Can statins cause memory loss or diabetes?

There is no clear evidence to support the claim that statins cause memory loss. However, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) updated statin drug labels to include a warning that memory loss and confusion have been reported with statin use.

In comparison, research suggests that the risk of statins causing diabetes is low and primarily associated with high-dose statins. As such, the benefits of low-dose statin therapy far outweigh the perceived risks in people with diabetes.

How quickly should I expect my low-dose statin to begin working?

Cholesterol levels should improve within two months of starting a statin or increasing the dose.

