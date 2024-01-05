Consider This Your PSA to Catch Up On '1923' This Weekend



We can't get enough of Yellowstone and every single one of its spinoffs—and we're not alone. Millions of fans tune in each time a new show premieres—and that takes dedication! Not that we're surprised, though, because Taylor Sheridan is known for creating masterpieces. Speaking of which, 1923 is one of said masterpieces. It's the latest Yellowstone prequel that follows early members of the Dutton family in the 20th century. And if you aren't caught up yet, you may be wondering: "How can I watch 1923?"

Leading actors Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren transform themselves into Western icons as part of the extraordinary 1923 cast. With such stunning scenery and a riveting plot, it's no wonder that the show is nominated for Best Television Series - Drama at the Golden Globes this year! Helen even earned a nod for her performance as the matriarch Cara Dutton. Ready to head out West? Here's how to watch and stream 1923, including everything else you need to know about the show.



Where can I watch '1923'?

Original fans know that the first episode of 1923 aired on Paramount Network while the rest of the season aired exclusively on Paramount+. Right now, the entire season of 1923 is available for streaming on Paramount+. As we know, the show is part of the Yellowstone family, which in turn, makes it part of the network's growing empire of original series.

It's important to note that you have a couple of different pricing options when choosing Paramount+. You could opt for Paramount+ Essential or Paramount+ with Showtime.

Paramount+ Essential costs $5.99 per month ($59.99 a year), which consists of ads throughout your streaming process. Paramount+ with Showtime costs $11.99 per month ($119.99 a year), which contains no ads on pre-recorded shows and movies—with the exception to some ads on live television programming.

How many episodes are in '1923'?

The first season of 1923 is now available to stream, including eight episodes. Here is the list in chronological order:

Episode 1: "1923"

Episode 2: "Nature's Empty Throne"

Episode 3: "The War Has Come Home"

Episode 4: "War and the Turquoise Tide"

Episode 5: "Ghost of Zebrina"

Episode 6: "One Ocean Closer to Destiny"

Episode 7: "The Rule of Five Hundred"

Episode 8: "Nothing Left to Lose"

Will there be a '1923' season 2?

Yes, season 2 of 1923 is officially confirmed! The bad news: filming and production for 1923 is delayed due to the WGA strike and the SAG-AFTRA strike. Both have since been lifted, but there hasn't been any official word on the release date of 1923 season 2. Until then, you can catch up on the original plot and theorize on what it all means for the Yellowstone timeline and modern day Duttons.

