Conservation Foundation Summer Photo Contest invites community to celebrate Florida nature

"Corn Snake Enjoying the Salty Air" by Diane Fairey was the Conservation Foundation's 2023 People’s Choice Best In Show Winner. The deadline to enter the 2024 Summer Photo Contest is May 31.

The Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast is holding it fifth annual virtual Summer Photo Contest, inviting photographers of all ages and experience levels to share their original work showcasing the natural beauty of the Sunshine State.

As in years past, the exhibition will be entirely virtual with website and Facebook displays. Works submitted for thed online juried exhibition must have been taken in Florida within the past year and fall into one of the following four categories:

· The Big Picture: For landscapes and waterscapes showcasing nature in all her glory.

· The Art of Nature: A celebration of abstract expressions in nature and science, this category is for closeups, angles, patterns, motion, or other unique perspectives of the natural world.

· Old Florida Charm: Showcasing the allure and rustic beauty of natural Florida with an emphasis on cultural heritage, ranching, and rural communities.

· It’s a Wild Life: From birds to bears, this category is for celebrating the beauty, grace, and power of our native species.

There is also a Youth Perspective category specifically for photographers age 15 and under. Youth Perspective submissions must still fall into one of the four categories above.

Up to three photographs may be submitted per person and must be received via email no later than midnight on May 31. Jurors will review all submissions and select 10 per category for display in online galleries on the Conservation Foundation website and Conservation Foundation Facebook page.

The 2024 jury includes award winning photographer and digital artist Steve White; noted photographer Mary Lundeberg; conservation biologist, educator, and wildlife photographer Alberto Lopez Torres; noted photographer Kerri Deatherage; and three-time Conservation Foundation Summer Photo Contest People’s Choice Winner Diane Fairey.

The virtual competition will award prizes to category winners as well as People’s Choice winners determined by popular vote on Facebook.

For details, entry rules, and submission forms visit conservationfoundation.com/summerphoto.

Submitted by Sam Valentin

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Conservation Foundation's Summer Photo Contest puts focus on nature