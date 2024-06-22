Conservation Chat: Give septic systems a proper checkup to keep them running smoothly

Nearly one-fifth of American households depend on septic systems to treat wastewater, and those numbers are even higher in rural areas like those found in the Mohican River watershed.

Unfortunately, when septic systems are not properly maintained, it can result in backups, malfunctions and early failures that result in costly repairs. To help prevent those problems and connect homeowners with failing septic systems with the resources they need, Ashland Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) is teaming with Holmes SWCD, Ashland County Health Department and the Holmes General Health District to host a free Conservation Chat: Well-Fair Check on July 13 at the Loudonville Public Library.

The Mohican River was the only Ohio river not to meet water quality standards in the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency’s most recent large river study. A 5-mile stretch of the river was classified as not healthy due to over-enrichment and sediment according to the study. That means there are excessive levels of phosphorus and nitrogen in the waters.

Ohio EPA has listed one of the main causes of impairment in the Mohican River watershed as bacteria from failing home sewage treatment systems. So not only are properly maintained septic systems important to individual home owners, but it’s also important to the rest of the community and visitors to our area who enjoy our local waterways.

Ashland Soil and Water Conservation District

Have samples tested, learn about healthy waterways

At this free event, participants will have the chance to bring in water samples from their home for a free simple analysis that will be performed by members of the Loudonville FFA chapter.

Later in the afternoon, participants will have the chance to about how water quality sampling is done and even get their feet wet with Ohio Scenic Rivers as they share what makes waterways healthy and how to sample for macro invertebrates.

Ohio is one of the few states to measure stream health by examining the number and types of fish and aquatic insects in waterways. High populations of fish and insects that tolerate pollution are indicators of unhealthy streams, while large numbers of insects and fish that are sensitive to pollution can indicate a healthy stream.

Participants will be able to learn key steps they can take to properly maintain septic systems and extend their life expectancy as well as be connected to local resources who can help connect homeowners with resources and cost-share options.

Tips on septic system maintenance

For example, it’s important to have home septic systems inspected every three years by a licensed contractor and have the tank pumped, when necessary, every three to five years.

And while you may already know you should avoid pouring cooking grease or oil down the sink or toilet, rinsing coffee grounds down the sink, and pouring household chemicals down the sink, it’s also recommended you eliminate or limit the use of a garbage disposal.

Other tips include being careful to not overload the commode. That means don’t flush non degradable products or chemicals (feminine hygiene products, condoms, dental floss, diapers, cigarette butts, cat littler, paper towels and pharmaceuticals for example). Instead, use a trash can for these items.

Similarly, it’s important not to concentrate your water use by using your dishwasher, shower, washing machine and toilet all at the same time. All of that extra water can really strain your drain. Instead, stagger the use of these appliances and become more water efficient by fixing plumbing leaks. It’s also a good idea to consider installing bathroom and kitchen faucet aerators and water-efficient products.

Do you know where your septic djainfield is located? If not your local health department might be able to help you determine it’s location by looking at your installation records. That will help you shield your field. Be sure not to park or drive on your djainfield; the extra weight can damage the drain lines.

Similarly, don’t plant trees or shrubs too close to your djainfield. The roots can grow into your system and clog it. Instead, consult a septic service professional to advise you on the proper distance for planting trees and shrubs, depending on your septic tank location.

To learn more about what you can do to extend the life of your septic system, find resources to help in replacing a failing system, be sure to call Ashland SWCD at 419-281-7645 to register for the event. The event is free, but RSVPs are required to make sure plenty of materials (and snacks!) are on hand.

Jane Houin, is the director of Ashland Soil & Water Conservation District.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Conservation Chat: How to keep septic systems running smoothly