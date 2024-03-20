Conor McGregor Went Full Gangster and Wore a Jacob & Co.’s ‘Godfather’ Watch to the ‘Road House’ Premiere

Connor McGregor may be making his acting debut in a Doug Liman film, but he paid homage to a Martin Scorsese movie at the New York premiere of Road House.

The former UFC champ, who stars alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in the remake of the 1989 cult classic of the same name, wore Jacob & Co.’s Opera Godfather watch on the red carpet at the Lincoln Center on Tuesday evening. The Godfather was the first movie Jacob Arabo of Jacob & Co. saw when he came to America from Uzbekistan and inspired one of his largest horological endeavors.

Jacob & Co. entered into a partnership with Paramount Pictures in 2019 and acquired the rights to Scorsese’s acclaimed 1972 film. The watchmaker has since released a handful of dazzling iterations, but McGregor’s is a menacing black reference (OP110.21.AG.AB.A) that was limited to just 88 pieces. (Price is, of course, upon request, but other references have cost as much as $500,000.)

McGregor wearing his Jacob & Co. wristwatch on the red carpet on Tuesday evening.

Crafted from black DLC Titanium, the 49 mm case is topped with a sapphire crystal that gives a clear view of the cinematic elements underneath. The dial is adorned with a miniature sculpture of Don Vito Corleone sitting on his chair, the puppeteer strings from the movie poster, and a small piano in honor of Nino Rota’s ubiquitous soundtrack.

Speaking of which, the watch doubles as a music box and can play the main theme from the movie on demand. Comprising a total of 658 components, the movement (Caliber JCFM04) rotates as it plays the famous 30-second tune. Essentially, two rotating cylinders with a total of 36 teeth turn against two combs to play a melody of 120 notes that resonate far outside the case.

McGregor and Gyllenhaal at the New York premiere of “Road House.”

Caliber JCFM04 does more than belt out a score, though. The movement also features a spectacular triple-axis gravitational tourbillon that rotates with the music while ensuring accurate timekeeping. Such a set of complications and structure are entirely unique, Jacob & Co. says. The steel, brass, platinum, and titanium components of the caliber also showcase hand-finished decorations, illustrating the top-tier watchmaking expertise of Arabo.

McGregor has long been a fan of Jacob & Co.’s luxury timepieces. He has even teased a collaboration with the watchmaker. Conversely, Gyllenhaal, who plays Ex-UFC fighter Dalton in the new Road House, is a Cartier ambassador and opted to wear a gold Santos with a slouchy Prada suit to the premiere. They might be beefing on screen, but at least these two gents can bond over wonderful watches in real life.

