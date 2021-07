Yahoo Life Videos

Cardi B loves spoiling her daughter. Over the weekend, the 28-year-old rapper and her husband, fellow rapper Offset, celebrated daughter Kulture's 3rd birthday. The proud parents shared images to social media from the little one's lavish birthday party, including those of luxurious gifts, a horse-drawn carriage, a party greeter dressed as Princess Tiana of Disney's "The Princess and the Frog," a fairytale-themed cake and other delights.