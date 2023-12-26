The Connection Between Inflammation and Anxiety, According to an Expert



Recent research is showing us that inflammation is a key factor affecting mental health. Over time, its damage can accumulate to create many issues, including neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s disease and mental health conditions like anxiety.

Numerous studies have shown that patients suffering from a variety of anxiety disorders have high levels of inflammatory markers. But does anxiety cause inflammation, or

does inflammation cause anxiety?

As best we know, it’s a two-way street. In animal studies, an influx of simulated inflammation causes mice to display depressed and anxious behavior, which goes away when they are treated with anti-inflammatory cytokines (cell-signaling proteins). Human studies have shown that inflammation related to sickness can drive shifts in mood, including the development of depression and anxiety.

Meanwhile, chronic stress response is recognized as one of the primary causes of inflammation, and negative emotions like anxiety have been shown to contribute to slower wound healing, leading to greater risk of prolonged inflammation. Mental health issues have also been associated with increased production of inflammatory cytokines. In other words, an anxious brain can cause or worsen inflammation in the body.

How does the anxiety-inflammation connection work?

We’re still in the very early stages of understanding the exact pathways through which inflammation worsens anxiety (and vice versa), but there is great potential for future therapies that reduce inflammation as a method of treating anxiety and other mental health conditions. In fact, some researchers believe the anti-inflammatory effects of SSRIs such as fluoxetine (Prozac) and escitalopram (Lexapro) may play a role in how they work on anxiety. Even anti-inflammatory drugs that aren’t designed to treat mental health problems can have a positive effect: In a 2020 study on the effectiveness of the familiar anti­-inflammatory aspirin on mental health issues in cancer patients, researchers found that patients who had already been taking aspirin regularly had significantly lower rates of anxiety and depression than those who had not.

This isn’t to suggest that everyone suffering from anxiety should immediately start taking aspirin, because even seemingly harmless over-the-counter drugs can come with complications and side effects (for example, daily aspirin use thins the blood and can lead to gastrointestinal bleeding). It will take further research to determine the efficacy and safety of treatments built around anti-inflammatory pharmaceuticals.

What we already know, however, is that one of the primary drivers of chronic inflammation is a poor diet, and one of the best ways to reduce inflammation is a healthy diet full of anti-

inflammatory foods. If eating poorly aggravates inflammation and inflammation worsens anxiety, eating an anti-inflammatory diet will fight anxiety. So for now, the very best thing you can do is to structure your diet in a way that avoids pro-inflammatory foods and prioritizes anti-inflammatory foods.

Adapted from Calm Your Mind With Food: A Revolutionary Guide to Controlling Your Anxiety by Uma Naidoo, M.D. Copyright © 2023 Uma Naidoo. Used with permission of Little, Brown Spark, an imprint of Little, Brown and Company, a division of Hachette Book Group, Inc., New York, NY. All rights reserved.

