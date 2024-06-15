Connecticut is full of beaches for residents to enjoy. Here’s where to find them

As schools let out, the sun starts to shine and temperatures rise, the topic of where to find a beach in Connecticut begins.

There are many options in the state, ranging from larger, public beaches such as Misquamicut just over the border in Rhode Island or Hammonasset in Madison. There are also a number of smaller beaches in the state that feature wonderful waves and clear skies with plenty of spots to set up your chairs and umbrellas.

Many of the beaches do have parking fees, especially from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Be sure to plan ahead. Lifeguards are on duty at some of the beaches, but not others.

Misquamicut State Beach

257 Atlantic Ave., Westerly, RI

Ocean beach operated by the State of Rhode Island, but close to southeastern Connecticut

Sherwood Island State Park

Interstate 95 at Exit 18 Westport, CT

East Beach has lifeguards on duty from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Surf and shore fishing are allowed outside of swimming areas.

Weed Beach

Nearwater Lane, off I-95 at Exit 27 Darien, CT

Short Beach

Dorne Drive Stratford, CT

Lighthouse Point Park

2 Lighthouse Road, New Haven, CT

Hammonasset Beach State Park

1288 Boston Post Road Madison, CT

Clinton Town Beach

Waterside Lane Clinton, CT

Lifeguards on duty during daytime hours.

Sound View Beach

End of Hartford and Swan avenues Old Lyme, CT

There is not lifeguard on duty.

Bradley Point Park & Beach

Captain Thomas Blvd. – Exit 42 off I-95 West Haven, CT

Walnut Beach

Park Avenue and East Broadway Milford, CT

Silver Sands State Park

Silver Sands Park Road (Exit 35 off I-95) Milford, CT

Sandy Point Beach & Bird Sanctuary

Beach Street, West Haven, CT

Oak Street Beach

Captain Thomas Blvd. West Haven, CT

Lifeguards are on duty weekends only through June 22, daily from June 23–August 17 and weekends only from August 23–September 1.

Seaside Park Beach

Barnum Dyke, Off I-95 at Exit 27 Bridgeport, CT

Penfield Beach

Fairfield Beach Road, off I-95 at Exit 22 Fairfield, CT

Jennings Beach

880 South Benson Road, off I-95 at Exit 22 Fairfield, CT

Lifeguards during summer; swimming lessons offered.

Harvey’s Beach

Route 154 Old Saybrook, CT

Lifeguards are on duty during operating hours.

Calf Pasture Beach

Calf Pasture Beach Road, off I-95 at Exit 16 Norwalk, CT

Morse Beach

Beach Street, West Haven, CT

Lifeguards are on duty weekends only through June 22, daily from June 23 – Aug. 17 and weekends only from Aug. 23–Sept. 1.

Rocky Neck State Park

244 West Main St. (Route 156) East Lyme, CT