Connecticut is full of beaches for residents to enjoy. Here’s where to find them
As schools let out, the sun starts to shine and temperatures rise, the topic of where to find a beach in Connecticut begins.
There are many options in the state, ranging from larger, public beaches such as Misquamicut just over the border in Rhode Island or Hammonasset in Madison. There are also a number of smaller beaches in the state that feature wonderful waves and clear skies with plenty of spots to set up your chairs and umbrellas.
Many of the beaches do have parking fees, especially from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Be sure to plan ahead. Lifeguards are on duty at some of the beaches, but not others.
Misquamicut State Beach
257 Atlantic Ave., Westerly, RI
Ocean beach operated by the State of Rhode Island, but close to southeastern Connecticut
Sherwood Island State Park
Interstate 95 at Exit 18 Westport, CT
East Beach has lifeguards on duty from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Surf and shore fishing are allowed outside of swimming areas.
Weed Beach
Nearwater Lane, off I-95 at Exit 27 Darien, CT
Short Beach
Dorne Drive Stratford, CT
Lighthouse Point Park
2 Lighthouse Road, New Haven, CT
Hammonasset Beach State Park
1288 Boston Post Road Madison, CT
Clinton Town Beach
Waterside Lane Clinton, CT
Lifeguards on duty during daytime hours.
Sound View Beach
End of Hartford and Swan avenues Old Lyme, CT
There is not lifeguard on duty.
Bradley Point Park & Beach
Captain Thomas Blvd. – Exit 42 off I-95 West Haven, CT
Walnut Beach
Park Avenue and East Broadway Milford, CT
Silver Sands State Park
Silver Sands Park Road (Exit 35 off I-95) Milford, CT
Sandy Point Beach & Bird Sanctuary
Beach Street, West Haven, CT
Oak Street Beach
Captain Thomas Blvd. West Haven, CT
Lifeguards are on duty weekends only through June 22, daily from June 23–August 17 and weekends only from August 23–September 1.
Seaside Park Beach
Barnum Dyke, Off I-95 at Exit 27 Bridgeport, CT
Penfield Beach
Fairfield Beach Road, off I-95 at Exit 22 Fairfield, CT
Jennings Beach
880 South Benson Road, off I-95 at Exit 22 Fairfield, CT
Lifeguards during summer; swimming lessons offered.
Harvey’s Beach
Route 154 Old Saybrook, CT
Lifeguards are on duty during operating hours.
Calf Pasture Beach
Calf Pasture Beach Road, off I-95 at Exit 16 Norwalk, CT
Morse Beach
Beach Street, West Haven, CT
Lifeguards are on duty weekends only through June 22, daily from June 23 – Aug. 17 and weekends only from Aug. 23–Sept. 1.
Rocky Neck State Park
244 West Main St. (Route 156) East Lyme, CT