Connect With a Wish hosts prom event for girls

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Connect With a Wish, a local nonprofit organization, provides kids in foster care with resources and support.

This Sunday, April 7, the organization hosted a “magical prom” event at The Villa wedding venue in Virginia Beach.

About 30 teenagers ages 15 and up were invited to pick out a dress, shoes and jewelry for prom or another special event. Then, a Rudy and Kelly Hair Stylist takes over followed by a makeup artist, before pictures are taken.

“I didn’t expect this,” said Ramiyah Paker, a student. “This is so beautiful. This is very effective, especially growing up in foster care. The girls come from different backgrounds. This is a very good experience for them. Just to look good, feel good and get away from everything else.”

Paker is getting ready for her prom on April 27. She added that the organization helped her with transportation and summer classes in the past.

Connect With a Wish makes sure to help kids celebrate life achievements – like birthdays, graduation and prom.

“It’s very special,” said Joy Rios, president of Connect With a Wish. “When they leave here, they’re two different people coming in the door and leaving at the end of the day for sure.”

Rios said her daughter is now helping perfect the hairstyles.

“My [four] kids are all adopted,” Rios said. “She started out in foster care 24 years ago as a newborn, and that was what planted the seed for me on. I didn’t know much about foster care … Nobody likes to think about why kids would be put in foster care. They like think that someone’s taking care of it. Well, there’s a lot to be taken care of that’s not taken care of. That’s why we’ve grown so big, because the needs are so great. I just I can’t turn my back.”

Rios is proudly celebrating 10 years of serving children. The organization now assists kids in Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Suffolk, Chesapeake and Portsmouth.

The organization is hosting an open house event on May 1 during foster care awareness month.

