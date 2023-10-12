Connect on their level: 12 texts to strengthen your relationship with your teen

Being a teenager is hard. And, it’s just as hard parenting teenagers. The rules of parenting seem to change overnight and as your child grows older it can be hard to find ways to connect with them. Knowing what to say or how to say it can be daunting.

You won’t always have the chance to talk to them face-to-face and maybe for some conversations it’s not always necessary. But, thanks to technology, you can always send them a quick text. Figuring out how to connect with teens and strengthen the parent-teen bond becomes easier when you realize you can connect on their level. Communicating through text is not only efficient for some conversations but even when you’re commenting on deeper topics, it gives them a chance to really sit with your words and mull things over.

How to connect with teens

If your typical texting conversations consist of “please deposit money into my account” from your teen and a “take out the trash” from you then, it’s to safe there’s opportunity for more meaningful messages. You can ask their opinion about family matters or include them in decision-making as a way to show them that they have also have a say and that their voice matters.

Bonding with teens is easier than you think with these simple texts. Start the conversation on your end and send messages that show them you see what they’re going through, reminders of how much you love them, affirmations and more. Check out these easy ways to connect with your teen.

Can’t wait to see you play in the game—I love watching you play!

Thanks for remembering the trash this morning.

Thank you for doing the dishes last night.

Thank you for helping your sister with her homework.

I saw you didn’t get the grade you were hoping for. I know you worked hard. Don’t give up!

I noticed you were up late last night. Hope you’re doing OK today!

Let’s have a family movie night! Send your top 3 picks.

I’m thinking about dinner tonight. Check out these 2 recipes and choose one for us to make together.

Here’s our family budget for dining out this month. Do you want to go somewhere nice this weekend?

Great job keeping your room clean this week!

I noticed your friends haven’t come over in a while. I’m here if you want to talk about anything.

Have a great day today! I love you!