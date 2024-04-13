Conneaut Library planning amphitheater uses

Apr. 13—CONNEAUT — After months of work, the new amphitheater on the grounds of the Conneaut Public Library is almost complete, and library staff are planning to utilize the space for a variety of summer activities.

Library Executive Director Kathy Zappitello said the grass needs more time to take root, and some small bits of work still must be done on the structure itself.

"This weather right now is good for us, and the rain is very good ... and then by May, we're hoping that now we're ready for company to come over," she said.

Program Coordinator Ashley Sharp said the library will have its summer reading kick-off in the amphitheater

"We have all kinds of stuff planned for it," she said.

A scavenger hunt, talent show and dance party with music are planned as part of the May 31 event.

Zappitello said the library was able to build the amphitheater due to grants that were awarded to it because of data showing the amount of use the library gets and the amount of programming the library hosts.

"We're moving our traditional summertime programming, which is summer reading and the like, to that outside space," she said.

Doing that will open additional space inside the library for other events, Zappitello said.

A ribbon-cutting event is planned for June 12, and there will be other events throughout the week, depending on the weather, Sharp said.

Zappitello said there will also be a less formal event on June 13, aimed at children.

She said the staff used to decorate the meeting room for summer reading.

"We're not doing any of that anymore, that whole production lives outside," Zappitello said.

She said library staff will have to get used to a new routine, and figure out how to direct visitors to the amphitheater.

"We've got to think about it now, as we're continuing to build and grow and finish the space," Zappitello said.

She said library staff are moving slowly, trying to determine what scheduling and use of the amphitheater will look like.

This is a new position for Sharp, trying to build programming at the amphitheater, Zappitello said.

The summer reading program will have an adventure theme, Sharp said.

"There's going to be a lot of Bigfoot going on," she said. "We're going to be doing a Middle-Earth walking challenge, which will be going to each of the Metroparks here in Conneaut."

Zappitello said the library is partnering with the Ashtabula County Metroparks on that.

"We're gearing up to be outside a lot," Sharp said.

Zappitello said she plans to have a Halloween celebration at the library.

The library will be using this year to figure out when library events will need to use the amphitheater, and when it will be available for civic use, she said.

"So that's step No. 1, but step No. 2 is, what's the paperwork look like?" Zappitello said. "How does someone use the space? We've never had company over before, we don't know how to do that."

She said her goal is to have anyone using the space for a program to look like they are enjoying themselves.

"When you drive by or you walk down the sidewalk and you look over, what do you see? How are the people acting? What do you see on their faces? What are you watching them do physically, and how does that make you feel?" Zappitello said. "That matters to me than anything, that you're out there in that space, and you're under the sun in Conneaut, Ohio, or the rain, or the snow, and you're sharing with the people next to you, on our lawn, in this educational environment. That's what I love."

Zappitello said Sharp is a spectacular graphic artist.

"She's the one who made the amphitheater, it was based on her drawings," she said.