Congratulations, graduates! A look back at commencement season in photos

Graduation season 2024 is coming to an end on Delmarva, with graduates all around celebrating reaching that big goal with family and friends.

Here's a collection of photo galleries to look back on the big occasions.

Wicomico High School

Parkside High School

Pocomoke High School

Wicomico Evening High School

Snow Hill High School

James M. Bennett High School

Mardela High School

Stephen Decatur High School

