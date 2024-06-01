Congratulations, graduates! A look back at commencement season in photos
Graduation season 2024 is coming to an end on Delmarva, with graduates all around celebrating reaching that big goal with family and friends.
Here's a collection of photo galleries to look back on the big occasions.
Wicomico High School
Parkside High School
Pocomoke High School
Wicomico Evening High School
Snow Hill High School
James M. Bennett High School
Mardela High School
Stephen Decatur High School
This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Congratulations, graduates! Look back at commencement season in photos